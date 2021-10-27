SEGRO drives inner London markets growth with Stratford acquisition

27 October 2021

SEGRO has taken a step forward in the delivery of its growth ambitions in the attractive inner London markets with the acquisition of a 1.7-acre site in Stratford, East London.



The site has been purchased off-market from a private seller for an undisclosed fee and will be trans-formed into 45,000 sq ft of modern, highly sustainable warehousing.



To be known as SEGRO Park Stratford, the ultra-urban site is located on the Fish Island industrial estate and benefits from direct access to the A12 junction. It sits within zone 2, close to the residential district of Hackney Wick which has undergone significant regeneration since the London 2012 Olympic games. The long-term demographics will create significant demand for goods and services within the immediate vicinity of the site, as well as Canary Wharf which is just two miles away.



Alan Holland, Managing Director, Greater London, SEGRO said:

"This off-market acquisition is in line with our strategy to build scale and a customer offering in ultra-urban locations in Greater London which offer substantial long term growth prospects.



"We know there is significant demand for urban warehousing close to large population cen-tres. SEGRO Park Stratford will not only provide sustainable space that helps enable a low-carbon ecosystem for the delivery of goods and services to a large number of people, it will bring further important employment opportunities to this vibrant part of the capital."

The site redevelopment will align with the company's Responsible SEGRO priorities to enable it to make the greatest business, environmental and social contribution to the local area. The redevelopment will be net zero carbon and will include a range of environmental sustainability features.





