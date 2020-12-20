Log in
SEGRO : funds three Thurrock-based charities as it hands over new facility to Ocado Retail at SEGRO Park Purfleet

12/20/2020 | 01:53pm EST
SEGRO funds three Thurrock-based charities as it hands over new facility to Ocado Retail at SEGRO Park Purfleet

15 December 2020

SEGRO, a leading owner, manager, and developer of warehousing and industrial space, has announced that it will be supporting three Thurrock-based charities as part of its Centenary Fund.

SEGRO has been working with Essex Community Foundation - who will administer the funding - to identify three local charities that support vulnerable and disadvantaged people into education and skills programmes that will help them find and succeed at work.

The three community projects that have been allocated support are:

  • Open Door Thurrock- providing support services for young people, families and vulnerable adults in Thurrock. The grant will be used to provide group life skills and employment activities for care leavers who are digitally excluded during COVID-19.
  • One Community - inspiring and developing the capacity and skills of local people to work actively together to achieve the best for themselves and the community. The grant will be used to provide a work club as well as one-to-one employment support to local residents.
  • Thurrock Centre for Independent living - delivering services to vulnerable people with any form of disability. The grant will be used to provide employment support to people with a mental or physical illness in Thurrock.

Over 160 people will benefit from the funding.

Neil Impiazzi, Partnership Development Director, SEGRO, said:

'We are delighted to announce that we will be funding three charities in Thurrock to provide the community with the support they need to develop themselves and flourish in the world of work.

'Community engagement and charitable activity is at the heart of SEGRO. We work hard to support local charities, so that together, we can improve the lives of vulnerable members of the local community.'

The announcement comes as SEGRO hands over a 304,255 sq ft modern industrial facility at SEGRO Park Purfleet to online grocer, Ocado Retail. Once fully operational, the sustainably built distribution centre will employ up to 1500 people and will play an important role in meeting the increased consumer demand for online grocery shopping around London and the South East.

SEGRO Park Purfleet is one of a number of the company's growing portfolio in East London, which also includes developments across Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Rainham and recent acquisition of Electra Park in Canning Town.

For more information please contact:

Lara Al-Sabti, External Communications Executive, SEGRO

lara.alsabti@segro.com

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

Back to 2020

Disclaimer

SEGRO plc published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:52:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
