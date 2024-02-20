SEGRO plc specializes in the owning and management of corporate real estate assets. At the end of 2022, the portfolio, with a total area of 9.9 million m2, had a market value of GBP 14,925 million distributed by type of assets between medium-sized warehouses (71.5%), big box warehouses (26.4%) and other (2.1%; primarily offices, retail centers, showrooms and self-storage facilities). The geographic breakdown of the portfolio in terms of value is as follows: the United Kingdom (61.9%) and Continental Europe (38.1%).

Sector Commercial REITs