Stock SGRO SEGRO PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

SEGRO plc

Equities

SGRO

GB00B5ZN1N88

Commercial REITs

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 05:24:12 2024-02-20 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
860.8 GBX -0.46% Intraday chart for SEGRO plc +5.70% -2.96%
10:44am SEGRO : Milking the UK as the top priority Alphavalue
Feb. 19 JPMorgan Lifts Segro PT, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about SEGRO plc

SEGRO : Milking the UK as the top priority Alphavalue
JPMorgan Lifts Segro PT, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
UBS cuts Howden Joinery; Jefferies likes SSE AN
Warehousing firm Segro optimistic on 2024 after annual profit beat RE
SEGRO : Rock solid industrial rents Alphavalue
Retail sales boost the LSE Our Logo
London stocks rise on miners' boost, eyes weekly gains RE
Transcript : SEGRO Plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
SEGRO Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
NatWest beats on profit and confirms Thwaite as CEO AN
Segro's FY23 Attributable Loss Shrinks; Revenue Grows MT
SEGRO Plc Announces Final Dividend for 2023, Payable on 3 May 2024 CI
The start of a new bull market? Our Logo
Citigroup Lifts Segro to Buy from Neutral MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Cloudflare, IBM, Sage, Home Depot... Our Logo
Citi says 'buy' Segro; Barclays cuts Sage AN
FTSE 100 follows New York into the green AN
Exane BNP cuts BAE; Liberum lifts Naked Wines AN
Stifel Raises Segro PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
UBS cuts DS Smith; Kepler likes Genus AN
SEGRO Plc Announces Retirement of Martin Moore from the Board CI
Stocks rally on dovish Fed; eyes on Boe, ECB AN
JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto to 'overweight' AN
UK unemployment unchanged at 4.2%; eyes on US CPI AN
Goldman Sachs Lifts Segro PT, Maintains Sell Rating MT

Chart SEGRO plc

Chart SEGRO plc
More charts

Company Profile

SEGRO plc specializes in the owning and management of corporate real estate assets. At the end of 2022, the portfolio, with a total area of 9.9 million m2, had a market value of GBP 14,925 million distributed by type of assets between medium-sized warehouses (71.5%), big box warehouses (26.4%) and other (2.1%; primarily offices, retail centers, showrooms and self-storage facilities). The geographic breakdown of the portfolio in terms of value is as follows: the United Kingdom (61.9%) and Continental Europe (38.1%).
Sector
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2024-04-18 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SEGRO plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.648 GBP
Average target price
9.176 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+6.10%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
SEGRO PLC Stock SEGRO plc
-3.09% 13 357 M $
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Stock Realty Income Corporation
-8.86% 45 063 M $
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Stock Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-5.91% 20 867 M $
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
-4.37% 9 691 M $
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Stock CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-9.57% 8 941 M $
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Stock Federal Realty Investment Trust
-2.55% 8 334 M $
KLÉPIERRE Stock Klépierre
-4.25% 7 314 M $
FIBRA UNO Stock Fibra UNO
-0.23% 6 807 M $
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Stock Land Securities Group Plc
-8.94% 5 528 M $
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
-11.46% 5 501 M $
Other Commercial REITs
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock SEGRO plc - London S.E.
  4. News SEGRO plc
  5. Segro: Milking the UK as the top priority
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer