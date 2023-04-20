Advanced search
    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO PLC

(SGRO)
05:21:48 2023-04-20 am EDT
795.80 GBX   +3.11%
05:02aSegro quarterly headline rent drops but market "favourable"
AN
04:58aUK inflation data weigh on commodity stocks
MS
04:47aFTSE 100 Falls on Weaker Miners, Packaging Stocks
DJ
Segro quarterly headline rent drops but market "favourable"

04/20/2023 | 05:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Segro PLC on Thursday reported "favourable" market dynamics, supporting strong rent roll growth in the first quarter.

Segro is an owner, asset manager and developer of warehouse and industrial properties.

"Market data is showing signs of stabilisation in asset values, although investment activity remains subdued," it said.

For the first quarter of 2023, total new headline rent signed was GBP24 million, down from GBP25 million a year before.

Occupancy rate decreased to 95.7% from 96.7%.

Chief Executive David Sleath said: "2023 has started well for Segro. Occupier demand continues to be high and is coming from a diverse range of customers, whilst supply remains limited across all our markets. These favourable dynamics, combined with the active asset management of our prime portfolio, have enabled us to drive strong rent roll growth from the leasing of recently completed space and the capture of reversion and indexation from our standing assets.

"We have also added to our profitable development pipeline through further pre-lets and have projects equivalent to GBP84 million of additional rent under construction or due to start shortly."

Segro said it will publish half-year results on July 27.

Shares were up 3.0% at 794.60 pence each on Thursday morning in London

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SEGRO PLC
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Mixed Asia, US Losses
DJ
02:34aSegro Posts Decline in Q1 New Headline Rent
MT
04/04Segro : Maersk to establish new centre of excellence at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands..
PU
04/03Segro : completes buy-out of Vailog
PU
04/03SEGRO Plc acquired remaining 5% stake in Vailog S.r.l.
CI
03/28Segro : Deliveroo Hops into SEGRO's Acton Park
PU
03/27Segro : Deliveroo Hops in to SEGRO's Acton Park
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SEGRO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 605 M 752 M 752 M
Net income 2023 523 M 651 M 651 M
Net Debt 2023 5 234 M 6 513 M 6 513 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 9 332 M 11 612 M 11 612 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,1x
EV / Sales 2024 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SEGRO PLC
Technical analysis trends SEGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 771,80 GBX
Average target price 910,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Harrison Chairman
James Power Managing Director-Transformation & Technology
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGRO PLC1.07%11 612
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.82%40 366
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.02%21 350
W. P. CAREY INC.-7.36%15 441
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.49%10 127
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT4.38%9 022
