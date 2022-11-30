Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SEGRO plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO PLC

(SGRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:09 2022-11-30 am EST
804.20 GBX   -0.52%
02:49aSegro Prices $419 Million Bond
MT
11/29Segro : Community Investment Plans launched to benefit thousands of people across the country
PU
11/24LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Numis cuts discoverIE; UBS likes Virgin Money
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Segro says 19-year senior unsecured bond issue is oversubscribed

11/30/2022 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Segro PLC on Wednesday said it has priced a 19-year senior unsecured bond issue under its medium-term note programme, which was oversubscribed.

The London-based real estate investment trust said the GBP350 million issuance was price at 175 basis points above gilts with an annual coupon of 5.1%. It was almost six times oversubscribed, Segro said.

It said the proceeds of the issue will be principally used for general corporate purposes.

Segro's average debt maturity has subsequently increased to 9.1 years, up 11% from 8.2 years on September 30. The transaction also increased the fixed element of its interest rate exposure to 78% or 86% including interest rate caps, up from 71% and 79% respectively.

"We appreciate the strong support from investors for our first sterling bond issuance since 2017, which provides valuable, long-duration liquidity to fund our development pipeline to support the continued occupier strength we are seeing across our markets. The strength of Segro's investment case and capital markets access means we have been able to raise GBP2.1 billion of new, long-term debt funding at Segro and SELP this year," said Chief Financial Officer Soumen Das, referring to Luxembourg-based joint venture Segro European Logistics Partnership.

Shares in Segro were down 0.1% to 807.80 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SEGRO PLC
02:49aSegro Prices $419 Million Bond
MT
11/29Segro : Community Investment Plans launched to benefit thousands of people across the coun..
PU
11/24LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Numis cuts discoverIE; UBS likes Virgin Mon..
AN
11/23Segro : Park Royal Asset Tour
PU
11/22Proxy Advisory Firm PIRC Advises Dunelm's Shareholders To Vote Against Resolution To Ap..
RE
11/22Proxy advisory firm pirc advises dunelm's shareholders to vote a…
RE
11/18LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs raises Tritax Big Box to 'buy..
AN
11/16Sterling Investors Await BOE Testimony After Inflation Data
DJ
11/08It's a high-stake election for markets
MS
11/08Analyst recommendations: Apple, GSK, Lyft, Qualcomm, Segro...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEGRO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 528 M 632 M 632 M
Net income 2022 233 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2022 4 356 M 5 216 M 5 216 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 9 775 M 11 703 M 11 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,8x
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SEGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
SEGRO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 808,40 GBX
Average target price 928,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Harrison Chairman
James Power Director-Digital & Technology
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGRO PLC-43.72%11 703
EQUINIX, INC.-20.68%62 089
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-13.76%39 072
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-39.23%31 268
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-31.59%25 027
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.24%16 272