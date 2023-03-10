Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SEGRO plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRO   GB00B5ZN1N88

SEGRO PLC

(SGRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:38:32 2023-03-10 am EST
756.00 GBX   -2.98%
02:50aUK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
03/09Segro : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
02/22Credit Suisse raises WPP; DB cuts IHG to 'hold'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook

03/10/2023 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were called to open sharply lower on Friday, amid fears over the health of the US banking sector.

Investor sentiment worldwide was rocked overnight, prompted by a sell-off in US banking stocks.

The four largest US banks saw their stock prices lose a cumulative USD52 billion on Thursday, as the financial sector digested trouble at SVB Financial, a major Silicon Valley-focused lender.

Shares of SVB Financial plummeted 60% on Thursday and continued to fall in after-hours trading, following an announcement the prior evening that it had lost USD1.8 billion in sales of securities to raise funds. SVB's disclosure came on top of an announcement the same day that crypto banking firm Silvergate plans to shut down in the face of cryptocurrency market turmoil.

Trading also was nervous ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls print on Friday at 1330 GMT.

According to FXStreet-cited expectations, the US economy is expected to have added 205,000 jobs in the last month. In January, 517,000 jobs were added.

"Soft, and ideally softer-than-expected, jobs data from the US today could reset the Fed rate hike expectations back to a 25bp hike, whereas another set of strong jobs data will likely cement the idea of a 50bp hike from the Fed later this month, send the US yields and the US dollar up, and equities down," said Swissquote Bank's Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

In data out early Friday in London, the UK economy grew by 0.3% in January, after December's 0.5% decline.

In early UK company news, housebuilder Berkeley Group said trading has continued in the same vein since its last update, while transport provider FirstGroup raised its annual profit outlook after seeing higher volumes in its second half.

Here is what you need to know at the London market open:

----------

MARKETS

----------

FTSE 100: called down 101.8 points, 1.3%, at 7,778.18

----------

Hang Seng: down 2.9% at 19,346.83

Nikkei 225: closed down 1.7% at 28,143.97

S&P/ASX 200: closed down 2.4% at 7,138.20

----------

DJIA: closed down 543.54 points, 1.7%, at 32,254.86

S&P 500: closed down 1.9% at 3,918.32

Nasdaq Composite: closed down 2.1% at 11,338.35

----------

EUR: flat at USD1.0584 (USD1.0580)

GBP: flat at USD1.1924 (USD1.1926)

USD: up at JPY136.77 (JPY136.29)

Gold: up at USD1,830.51 per ounce (USD1,827.92)

Oil (Brent): down at USD81.19 a barrel (USD83.15)

(changes since previous London equities close)

----------

ECONOMICS

----------

Friday's key economic events still to come:

08:30 EST US employment report

----------

The UK economy grew slightly faster than expected at the beginning of 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics. Gross domestic product grew by 0.3% in January, according to an ONS estimate, having shrunk by 0.5% in December. FXStreet-cited market consensus had expected a 0.1% rise in GDP. The growth was led by the services sector, offsetting declines in construction and production output.

----------

An extra 356,000 UK mortgage borrowers could face payment difficulties by the end of June 2024, in addition to those who are already behind, according to the City regulator. This has been reduced from a previous estimate made last September that an additional 570,000 mortgage borrowers could become financially stretched by the end of June 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

----------

BROKER RATING CHANGES

----------

Barclays cuts Segro to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 800 (900) pence

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Schroders to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 470 (510) pence

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 100

----------

London and South East England-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group said trading was in line with the levels outlined back in December, when sales from the end of September were around 25% lower than the first five months of its financial year, which ends in April. It reaffirmed targets of pretax profit of GBP600 million for the year, with at least USD1.05 billion in aggregate to follow over the next two years. Cash due on exchanged forward sales is anticipated to be above GBP2.0 billion at year-end, down slightly from GBP2.17 billion a year before. "This is a resilient performance in the context of the market volatility since the end of September," the firm said.

----------

COMPANIES - FTSE 250

----------

FirstGroup raised its expectations for its financial year, which ends March 25. The transport provider said this was due to an improved performance driven by higher volumes of passengers in its second half. "The increase in demand has partially resulted from the GBP2 bus fare cap scheme introduced in England in January," it noted, as well as Scottish funding for free bus travel for under-22s. Driver resource pressures also eased in certain locations, following a recruitment drive and high staff retention. FirstGroup now expects adjusted operating profit and adjusted attributable profit for financial 2023 to be ahead of its previous expectations.

----------

OTHER COMPANIES

----------

Robert Walters announced a year of double-digit percentage growth, with its eponymous chief executive set to depart after 38 years leading the firm. The recruitment company said revenue rose 13% to GBP1.10 billion in 2022 from GBP970.7 million in 2021, while pretax profit increased 11% to GBP55.6 million from GBP50.2 million. It proposed a final dividend of 17.0 pence, up from 15.0p. CEO Robert Walters will retire at the firm's annual general meeting in April, passing the reins to Toby Fowlston. Fowlston joined the group back in 1999, and most recently served as CEO for its global recruitment brands of Robert Walters and Walters People. "Having worked closely with Toby over the last few years in particular, I am confident that the group is in safe hands and will continue to go from strength-to-strength in the years to come," Walters said.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.65802 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
BARCLAYS PLC -5.68% 154.14 Delayed Quote.3.09%
BRENT OIL -0.72% 80.89 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.19302 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.72165 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.66% 32254.86 Real-time Quote.-0.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.05765 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
FIRSTGROUP PLC -1.13% 104.9 Delayed Quote.5.05%
FTSE 100 -1.60% 7751.24 Delayed Quote.5.75%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.89% 19326.74 Delayed Quote.4.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012193 Delayed Quote.0.94%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.02% 1122.24 Real-time Quote.4.61%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.05% 11338.35 Real-time Quote.8.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.61032 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
NIKKEI 225 -1.67% 28143.97 Real-time Quote.9.69%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 1.63% 500 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.63% 1572.28 Real-time Quote.5.83%
S&P/ASX 200 -2.28% 7144.7 Real-time Quote.3.87%
SCHRODERS PLC -3.67% 462 Delayed Quote.9.89%
SEGRO PLC -3.11% 755.701 Delayed Quote.2.04%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD -4.79% 173 Delayed Quote.35.96%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.99% 3987 Delayed Quote.6.97%
WTI -0.72% 74.875 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
All news about SEGRO PLC
02:50aUK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
03/09Segro : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
02/22Credit Suisse raises WPP; DB cuts IHG to 'hold'
AN
02/21Darktrace audits, Pfizer compensates : MarketScreen..
MS
02/21BoA cuts DS Smith; Jefferies likes JTC
AN
02/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% After Record-Breaking Week
DJ
02/17Coca-Cola's Costa Coffee Gets New Chief
DJ
02/17SEGRO Plc Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
02/17Stocks red, pound fall amid rate rise fears
AN
02/17Sterling Could Extend Losses if UK Inflation Eases Further
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEGRO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 540 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2022 -303 M -361 M -361 M
Net Debt 2022 4 303 M 5 127 M 5 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 9 422 M 11 226 M 11 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,4x
EV / Sales 2023 24,0x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SEGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
SEGRO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 779,20 GBX
Average target price 911,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Rivers Sleath Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soumen Das Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Harrison Chairman
James Power Director-Digital & Technology
Andrew E. G. Gulliford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEGRO PLC2.04%11 226
EQUINIX, INC.4.25%64 367
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.02%42 630
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.51%30 802
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.92%24 982
W. P. CAREY INC.1.66%16 926