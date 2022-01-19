Segue : Plan for Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment
01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
Plan for Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Criteria for
the New Market Segment
Stock Code: :3968
Segue Group Co., Ltd.
December 29, 2021
Our current status as of the transition record date
Among the listing maintenance criteria for the Prime Market, we did not meet the criteria of the
"Market capitalization of tradable shares" as of the transition record date (June 30, 2021)
Criteria
Prime Market
Our Company
Compliance
status
Market capitalization of
10 billion yen or more
6.76 billion yen
×
tradable shares
Number of shareholders
800 or more
2,925
○
Number of tradable shares
20,000 units or more
54,707 units
○
Ratio of tradable shares
35% or more
47.3%
○
Trading value (daily
20 million yen or more
150 million yen
○
average)
*The figures shown above are based on the "Results of the initial assessment on compliance with the listing criteria for the Prime Market of new market segment" received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as of July 9, 2021.
Estimates of theoretical stock price and market capitalization of tradable shares
Estimating the theoretical stock price using EPS based on the medium-term target figure of 0.8 billion yen in net income for FY12/24 and the Company's average PER of 23.6 times after 2019 as the assumed value, the stock price would be 1,630 yen. As a result, the Market capitalization of tradable shares will reach 10.59 billion yen.
EPS
PER
Theoretical
Tradable shares
Market
stock price
*1
capitalization of
tradable shares
69.1 yen
×
23.6x
=
1,630 yen
×
65 thousand units
=
10.59 billion yen
*1 This is the target value for FY12/24. The decrease in the number of tradable shares due to the acquisition of treasury stock is not taken into account.
Reference: Average PER since 2019
列1
2019
2020
2021
2021
2019-
1H
Q3
Our company
22.8x
27.8x
23.5x
15.9x
23.6x
Industry average
27.1x
30.2x
32.0x
27.3x
29.1x
(Information and
Communication)
*2 Our average P/E ratio is calculated based on daily figures, and the industry average is calculated by referring to the Japan Exchange Group and other statistical materials.
