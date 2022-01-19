Segue : Plan for Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

Basic Policy

In order to satisfy the standard for the Market capitalization of tradable shares,

we will accelerate business growth and work to increase corporate value to increase market capitalization.

At the same time, we are working to increase the ratio of tradable shares, aiming to further improve the Market capitalization of tradable shares.

Planned schedule

Our new medium-term targets are net sales of 17 billion yen, operating income of 1.2 billion yen, net income of 0.8 billion yen, and EPS of 69 yen for FY12/24,

and we will take various measures to meet the standards.