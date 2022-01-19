Log in
    3968   JP3421350004

SEGUE GROUP CO.,LTD.

(3968)
Segue : Plan for Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Criteria for the New Market Segment

01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
Plan for Compliance with the Listing Maintenance Criteria for

the New Market Segment

Stock Code: :3968

Segue Group Co., Ltd.

December 29, 2021

Opinions and forecasts contained in this material are based on our judgments at the time the materials were prepared, and we do not guarantee the accuracy of the information.

Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statement due to changes in various factors.

Our current status as of the transition record date

Among the listing maintenance criteria for the Prime Market, we did not meet the criteria of the

"Market capitalization of tradable shares" as of the transition record date (June 30, 2021)

Criteria

Prime Market

Our Company

Compliance

status

Market capitalization of

10 billion yen or more

6.76 billion yen

×

tradable shares

Number of shareholders

800 or more

2,925

Number of tradable shares

20,000 units or more

54,707 units

Ratio of tradable shares

35% or more

47.3%

Trading value (daily

20 million yen or more

150 million yen

average)

*The figures shown above are based on the "Results of the initial assessment on compliance with the listing criteria for the Prime Market of new market segment" received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. as of July 9, 2021.

© Segue Group Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

Basic policy and planned schedule

Basic Policy

In order to satisfy the standard for the Market capitalization of tradable shares,

we will accelerate business growth and work to increase corporate value to increase market capitalization.

At the same time, we are working to increase the ratio of tradable shares, aiming to further improve the Market capitalization of tradable shares.

Planned schedule

Our new medium-term targets are net sales of 17 billion yen, operating income of 1.2 billion yen, net income of 0.8 billion yen, and EPS of 69 yen for FY12/24,

and we will take various measures to meet the standards.

© Segue Group Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

Medium-term numerical targets to meet the criteria

Forecasts for FY12/21 (revised on November 11, 2021)

Net sales

Operating income

Net income

12.3

0.57

0.44

billion yen

billion yen

billion yen

Targets for FY12/24

Net sales

Operating income

Net income

17 billion yen

1.2 billion yen

0.8 billion yen

*The sales target for FY12/24 is the figures after applying the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc.

© Segue Group Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

Estimates of theoretical stock price and market capitalization of tradable shares

Estimating the theoretical stock price using EPS based on the medium-term target figure of 0.8 billion yen in net income for FY12/24 and the Company's average PER of 23.6 times after 2019 as the assumed value, the stock price would be 1,630 yen. As a result, the Market capitalization of tradable shares will reach 10.59 billion yen.

EPS

PER

Theoretical

Tradable shares

Market

stock price

*1

capitalization of

tradable shares

69.1 yen

×

23.6x

=

1,630 yen

×

65 thousand units

=

10.59 billion yen

*1 This is the target value for FY12/24. The decrease in the number of tradable shares due to the acquisition of treasury stock is not taken into account.

Reference: Average PER since 2019

1

2019

2020

2021

2021

2019-

1H

Q3

Our company

22.8x

27.8x

23.5x

15.9x

23.6x

Industry average

27.1x

30.2x

32.0x

27.3x

29.1x

(Information and

Communication)

*2 Our average P/E ratio is calculated based on daily figures, and the industry average is calculated by referring to the Japan Exchange Group and other statistical materials.

© Segue Group Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Segue Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
