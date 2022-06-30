Segue : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated)

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: May 12, 2022
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended March 2022 (January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
（Rounded down to million yen）
(Percentages indicate year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Q1 FY 2022
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
3,337
-1.2
225
-16.6
275
-9.1
181
-3.9
Q1 FY 2021
3,377
35.5
269
61.9
302
73.4
188
66.2
(Note) Comprehensive income
Q1 FY 2022: 148 million yen (-5.2%)
Q1 FY 2021: 156 million yen (133.5%)
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Q1 FY 2022
Yen
Yen
16.21
16.01
Q1 FY 2021
16.44
16.16
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Q1 FY 2022
Million yen
Million yen
%
9,952
3,098
30.5
FY 2021
8,625
3,199
36.5
(Reference) Shareholders'
equity
Q1 FY 2022: 3,037 million yen
FY 2021: 3,144 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2020
-
0.00
-
16.00
16.00
FY 2021
-
FY 2021 (forecast)
0.00
-
16.00
16.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income per
to owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
13,300
10.5
760
19.0
760
10.8
520
14.3
46.68
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
Q1 FY 2022
11,687,541 shares
FY 2021
11,640,235 shares
②Treasury stock at the end of period
Q1 FY 2022
501,389 shares
FY 2021
389,889 shares
③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Q1 FY 2022
11,169,447 shares
Q1 FY 2021
11,456,246 shares
Yes
None
None
None
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not promises about the achivements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Thousand yen)
FY 2021
Q1 FY 2022
(December 31, 2021)
(March 31, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,351,896
2,035,570
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,885,831
2,334,401
Electronically recorded monetary claims
192,585
186,883
Inventories
2,376,649
2,173,337
Advance payments - trade
568,623
609,596
Accounts receivable - other
650,197
1,121,193
Other
211,462
124,648
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-672
-525
Total current assets
7,236,574
8,585,106
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
72,295
76,395
Accumulated depreciation
-30,226
-31,198
Buildings and structures, net
42,068
45,196
Automotive equipment
3,076
3,076
Accumulated depreciation
-2,799
-2,832
Vehicles, net
276
243
Tools, furniture and fixtures
929,541
942,006
Accumulated depreciation
-763,037
-778,416
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
166,503
163,589
Land
639
639
Total property, plant and equipment
209,488
209,670
Intangible assets
Goodwill
68,543
62,625
Software
96,256
87,028
Other
1,209
1,209
Total intangible assets
166,009
150,863
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
665,372
632,472
Long-term guarantee deposits
116,129
120,024
Deferred tax assets
119,841
140,859
Insurance funds
90,791
91,999
Other
21,092
21,261
Total investments and other assets
1,013,227
1,006,617
Total noncurrent assets
1,388,725
1,367,152
Total assets
8,625,300
9,952,258
(Thousand yen)
FY 2021
Q1 FY 2022
(December 31, 2021)
(March 31, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
1,605,773
1,151,869
Short-term debt
500,000
1,400,000
Current portion of long-term loans payable
1,830
190,880
Accounts payable
89,648
107,937
Accrued expenses
196,954
157,415
Income taxes payable
107,196
124,178
Accrued consumption taxes
58,967
60,402
Provision for bonuses
2,897
84,539
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
2,775
2,775
Advances received
2,472,648
2,642,276
Other
62,434
37,829
Total current liabilities
5,101,125
5,960,104
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt
-
560,000
Retirement benefit liability
222,713
231,991
Provision for share-based remuneration
35,676
34,869
Long-term accounts payable - other
66,598
66,598
Total noncurrent liabilities
324,988
893,459
Total liabilities
5,426,113
6,853,563
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
514,766
517,345
Capital surplus
287,266
289,742
Retained earnings
2,665,851
2,666,908
Treasury shares
-302,514
-384,483
Total shareholders' equity
3,165,371
3,089,512
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
-22,551
-56,005
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1,673
2,269
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
-20,877
-53,736
Share subscription rights
54,693
62,918
Total net assets
3,199,186
3,098,694
Total liabilities and net assets
8,625,300
9,952,258
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
First Quarter
(Thousand yen)
Q1 FY 2021
Q1 FY 2022
(January 1, 2021-
(January 1, 2022-
March 31, 2021)
March 31, 2022)
Net sales
3,377,171
3,337,829
Cost of sales
2,483,124
2,486,217
Gross profit
894,047
851,611
Selling, general and administrative expenses
624,286
626,576
Operating income
269,760
225,034
Non-operating income
Interest income and dividends
6
5
Foreign exchange gain
30,695
51,274
Surrender value of insurance
1,518
1
Subsidy income
323
523
Other
672
170
Total non-operating income
33,215
51,975
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
19
1,509
Guarantee commission
60
97
Stock issuance cost
120
240
Other
0
2
Total non-operating expenses
199
1,849
Ordinary income
302,776
275,160
Profit before income taxes
302,776
275,160
Income taxes
124,768
115,844
Income taxes-deferred
-10,434
-21,746
Total income tax
114,334
94,098
Net income
188,441
181,062
Net income attributable to owners of non-controlling
-
-
shareholders
Net income attributable to owners of parent
188,441
181,062
