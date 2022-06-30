Segue : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated)

(Percentages indicate year-over-year changes)

Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated）

Company Segue Group Co., Ltd. May 12, 2022 Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code 3968 URL: https://segue-g.jp/ Representative Yasuyuki Aisu, President and CEO Contact Yasuhiro Fukuda, CFO T E L: +81-3-6228-3822

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: May 12, 2022

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None