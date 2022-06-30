Log in
    3968   JP3421350004

SEGUE GROUP CO.,LTD.

(3968)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
567.00 JPY   -1.90%
02:22aSEGUE : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated)
PU
04/12SEGUE : FY2021 Financial Results Briefing
PU
03/02SEGUE : Summary of Business Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Segue : Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated)

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
(Percentages indicate year-over-yearchanges)

Summary of Financial Statements for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated

Company

Segue Group Co., Ltd.

May 12, 2022

Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code

3968

URL: https://segue-g.jp/

Representative

Yasuyuki Aisu, President and CEO

Contact

Yasuhiro Fukuda, CFO

T E L: +81-3-6228-3822

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: May 12, 2022

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended March 2022 (January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

Rounded down to million yen

(Percentages indicate year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Q1 FY 2022

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

3,337

-1.2

225

-16.6

275

-9.1

181

-3.9

Q1 FY 2021

3,377

35.5

269

61.9

302

73.4

188

66.2

(Note) Comprehensive income

Q1 FY 2022: 148 million yen (-5.2%)

Q1 FY 2021: 156 million yen (133.5%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Q1 FY 2022

Yen

Yen

16.21

16.01

Q1 FY 2021

16.44

16.16

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Q1 FY 2022

Million yen

Million yen

%

9,952

3,098

30.5

FY 2021

8,625

3,199

36.5

(Reference) Shareholders'

equity

Q1 FY 2022: 3,037 million yen

FY 2021: 3,144 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2020

-

0.00

-

16.00

16.00

FY 2021

-

FY 2021 (forecast)

0.00

-

16.00

16.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per

to owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

13,300

10.5

760

19.0

760

10.8

520

14.3

46.68

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

1

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards:
    Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

Q1 FY 2022

11,687,541 shares

FY 2021

11,640,235 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period

Q1 FY 2022

501,389 shares

FY 2021

389,889 shares

Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Q1 FY 2022

11,169,447 shares

Q1 FY 2021

11,456,246 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not promises about the achivements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Thousand yen)

FY 2021

Q1 FY 2022

(December 31, 2021)

(March 31, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,351,896

2,035,570

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,885,831

2,334,401

Electronically recorded monetary claims

192,585

186,883

Inventories

2,376,649

2,173,337

Advance payments - trade

568,623

609,596

Accounts receivable - other

650,197

1,121,193

Other

211,462

124,648

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-672

-525

Total current assets

7,236,574

8,585,106

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

72,295

76,395

Accumulated depreciation

-30,226

-31,198

Buildings and structures, net

42,068

45,196

Automotive equipment

3,076

3,076

Accumulated depreciation

-2,799

-2,832

Vehicles, net

276

243

Tools, furniture and fixtures

929,541

942,006

Accumulated depreciation

-763,037

-778,416

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

166,503

163,589

Land

639

639

Total property, plant and equipment

209,488

209,670

Intangible assets

Goodwill

68,543

62,625

Software

96,256

87,028

Other

1,209

1,209

Total intangible assets

166,009

150,863

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

665,372

632,472

Long-term guarantee deposits

116,129

120,024

Deferred tax assets

119,841

140,859

Insurance funds

90,791

91,999

Other

21,092

21,261

Total investments and other assets

1,013,227

1,006,617

Total noncurrent assets

1,388,725

1,367,152

Total assets

8,625,300

9,952,258

3

(Thousand yen)

FY 2021

Q1 FY 2022

(December 31, 2021)

(March 31, 2022)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

1,605,773

1,151,869

Short-term debt

500,000

1,400,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

1,830

190,880

Accounts payable

89,648

107,937

Accrued expenses

196,954

157,415

Income taxes payable

107,196

124,178

Accrued consumption taxes

58,967

60,402

Provision for bonuses

2,897

84,539

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

2,775

2,775

Advances received

2,472,648

2,642,276

Other

62,434

37,829

Total current liabilities

5,101,125

5,960,104

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term debt

-

560,000

Retirement benefit liability

222,713

231,991

Provision for share-based remuneration

35,676

34,869

Long-term accounts payable - other

66,598

66,598

Total noncurrent liabilities

324,988

893,459

Total liabilities

5,426,113

6,853,563

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

514,766

517,345

Capital surplus

287,266

289,742

Retained earnings

2,665,851

2,666,908

Treasury shares

-302,514

-384,483

Total shareholders' equity

3,165,371

3,089,512

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-22,551

-56,005

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,673

2,269

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

-20,877

-53,736

Share subscription rights

54,693

62,918

Total net assets

3,199,186

3,098,694

Total liabilities and net assets

8,625,300

9,952,258

4

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

First Quarter

(Thousand yen)

Q1 FY 2021

Q1 FY 2022

(January 1, 2021-

(January 1, 2022-

March 31, 2021)

March 31, 2022)

Net sales

3,377,171

3,337,829

Cost of sales

2,483,124

2,486,217

Gross profit

894,047

851,611

Selling, general and administrative expenses

624,286

626,576

Operating income

269,760

225,034

Non-operating income

Interest income and dividends

6

5

Foreign exchange gain

30,695

51,274

Surrender value of insurance

1,518

1

Subsidy income

323

523

Other

672

170

Total non-operating income

33,215

51,975

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

19

1,509

Guarantee commission

60

97

Stock issuance cost

120

240

Other

0

2

Total non-operating expenses

199

1,849

Ordinary income

302,776

275,160

Profit before income taxes

302,776

275,160

Income taxes

124,768

115,844

Income taxes-deferred

-10,434

-21,746

Total income tax

114,334

94,098

Net income

188,441

181,062

Net income attributable to owners of non-controlling

-

-

shareholders

Net income attributable to owners of parent

188,441

181,062

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Segue Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
