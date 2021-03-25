Benefits Pro Magazine: Liability-driven investing

Looking ahead, plan sponsors have been able to reassess liability-driven investing (LDI) and how it faired through COVID-19 headwinds like the combination of low interest rates, extreme market volatility and limited funded status progress. This reassessment revealed the impact of the market turbulence and brought to light the strong relative performance of LDI strategies and their broader role in portfolio risk mitigation. Tom Harvey , SEI's Advisory Director, discusses how we should have cautious optimism for LDI in the coming times as LDI has significantly succeeded expected returns in previous years.

