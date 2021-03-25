Log in
SEI Investments Company

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
News 
Press Releases

Benefits Pro Magazine: Liability-driven investing

03/25/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Looking ahead, plan sponsors have been able to reassess liability-driven investing (LDI) and how it faired through COVID-19 headwinds like the combination of low interest rates, extreme market volatility and limited funded status progress. This reassessment revealed the impact of the market turbulence and brought to light the strong relative performance of LDI strategies and their broader role in portfolio risk mitigation. Tom Harvey, SEI's Advisory Director, discusses how we should have cautious optimism for LDI in the coming times as LDI has significantly succeeded expected returns in previous years.

Read the full article here
Legal Note

Information provided by SEI Investments Management Corporation, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice and is intended for educational purposes only.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance goals will be achieved nor that risk can be managed successfully.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 19:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 853 M - -
Net income 2021 528 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 8 508 M 8 508 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 976
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SEI Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 59,28 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred P. West Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis J. McGonigle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan P. Hicke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael N. Peterson General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Matt E. Potter Director-Investment Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY3.15%8 733
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC11.69%9 245
AMP LIMITED-14.42%3 870
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED21.32%2 172
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD0.00%1 728
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-5.91%1 725
