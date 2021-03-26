Nonprofit News: Washington D.C. Community Foundation Transitions to Outsourced CIO Model

'As their OCIO, we look forward to partnering with The Community Foundation in supporting the long-term goals of its donors and its mission.' - Mike Cagnina Tweet This

The Greater Washington Community Foundation recently transitioned to the outsourced CIO model, choosing SEI as their new OCIO. Some of the differentiating factors that made SEI their choice include our increase in ESG and diversity-related funds, our access to a wide range of investment managers and options, and the significant marketing and donor communications support.

'The Greater Washington Community Foundation's leadership should be commended for their unwavering focus on maximizing charitable giving and helping their donors preserve and grow their funds for lasting community impact,' said Michael Cagnina, the Institutional Group's Vice President and Managing Director.