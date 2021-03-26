Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  SEI Investments Company    SEIC

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nonprofit News: Washington D.C. Community Foundation Transitions to Outsourced CIO Model

03/26/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'As their OCIO, we look forward to partnering with The Community Foundation in supporting the long-term goals of its donors and its mission.' - Mike Cagnina

Tweet This

The Greater Washington Community Foundation recently transitioned to the outsourced CIO model, choosing SEI as their new OCIO. Some of the differentiating factors that made SEI their choice include our increase in ESG and diversity-related funds, our access to a wide range of investment managers and options, and the significant marketing and donor communications support.

'The Greater Washington Community Foundation's leadership should be commended for their unwavering focus on maximizing charitable giving and helping their donors preserve and grow their funds for lasting community impact,' said Michael Cagnina, the Institutional Group's Vice President and Managing Director.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
03:22pNONPROFIT NEWS : Washington D.C. Community Foundation Transitions to Outsourced ..
PU
03/25BENEFITS PRO MAGAZINE : Liability-driven investing
PU
03/24SEI INVESTMENTS  : Brewin Dolphin Extends Long-term Strategic Partnership with S..
PU
03/18SEI INVESTMENTS  : South Africa Achieves Level 2 B-BBEE Rating
PR
03/17WEALTH BRIEFING : SEI Trumpets Wealth Platform Client Take-Ups
PU
03/17SEI INVESTMENTS  : Drives Global Momentum in Wealth Management Market
PR
03/15SEI INVESTMENTS  : Collective Investment Trust Business Experiences Significant ..
PR
03/08SEI INVESTMENTS  : Greater Washington Community Foundation Hires SEI as Outsourc..
PR
03/04SEI INVESTMENTS CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/01BANKING CIO : Taking on Remote Implementations in a Digital-First World
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 853 M - -
Net income 2021 528 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 8 577 M 8 577 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 976
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SEI Investments Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 59,76 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred P. West Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis J. McGonigle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan P. Hicke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael N. Peterson General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Matt E. Potter Director-Investment Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY3.98%8 733
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC12.26%9 245
AMP LIMITED-13.78%3 870
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED23.77%2 172
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD1.70%1 728
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-6.03%1 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ