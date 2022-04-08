PlanSponsor: SEI Helps Institutional Investors Manage Investment Data

SEI has announced their new functionality, Ledger, allowing asset owners to view, update and reconcile raw data within SEI's portfolio intelligence tool, SEI Novus, and the enhanced CIO platform. Key features of Ledger include:

Streamlined connectivity - SEI Novus gathers all relevant records from custodians, administrators and managers in one place.

Intuitive workflow - Users can easily update any balance, enter new transactions, and inspect audit trails of past changes.

Portfolio transparency - Users can inspect their aggregated data, as well as drill down into and slice their portfolio by many dimensions.

Ledger allows investment teams to derive powerful insights for making decisions and investing with confidence. Andrea Gentilini explains, "Ledger can improve clients' ability to improve portfolio accuracy, with the ability to inspect exposures and understand attribution and risk positions."