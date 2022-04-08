Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SEI Investments Company
  News
  Summary
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Report
04/08
58.78 USD   +1.01%
Summary 
Summary

PlanSponsor: SEI Helps Institutional Investors Manage Investment Data

04/08/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
SEI has announced their new functionality, Ledger, allowing asset owners to view, update and reconcile raw data within SEI's portfolio intelligence tool, SEI Novus, and the enhanced CIO platform. Key features of Ledger include:

  • Streamlined connectivity - SEI Novus gathers all relevant records from custodians, administrators and managers in one place.
  • Intuitive workflow - Users can easily update any balance, enter new transactions, and inspect audit trails of past changes.
  • Portfolio transparency - Users can inspect their aggregated data, as well as drill down into and slice their portfolio by many dimensions.

Ledger allows investment teams to derive powerful insights for making decisions and investing with confidence. Andrea Gentilini explains, "Ledger can improve clients' ability to improve portfolio accuracy, with the ability to inspect exposures and understand attribution and risk positions."

Read the full article
Legal Note

Information provided by SEI Investments Management Corporation, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI). Neither SEI nor its subsidiaries is affiliated with any firms mentioned herein.

There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. No investment strategy, including diversification, can protect against market risk or loss.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
