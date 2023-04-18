Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SEI Investments Company
  News
  Summary
SEI Increases Stock Share Repurchase Program by $250 Million

04/18/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
OAKS, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $263 million.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company/Media Contact: 

Leslie Wojcik
SEI
+1 610-676-4191
lwojcik@seic.com     

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-increases-stock-share-repurchase-program-by-250-million-301800839.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2023
