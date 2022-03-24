Log in
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
SEI Investments : Co-operators Expands Product Shelf Through Partnership with SEI

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Toronto, ON, March 16, 2022 - Co-operators Financial Investment Services Inc. (CFIS) is pleased to announce that a selection of SEI funds are now available to Co-operators clients through the CFIS product shelf. The first fee-based investment solution on the platform, this addition brings CFIS's curated and competitive list of partner fund management firms to nine.

"Co-operators is committed to meeting the wide-ranging financial needs of our clients by continually identifying dynamic investment offerings," said Kevin Daniel, EVP Chief Client Officer, Co-operators. "As a leading global provider of innovative investment solutions, SEI's strategic asset allocation and sustainable investing approach makes them an ideal addition. We are confident their funds will bolster our already strong product shelf and continue to position us as a leader in the Canadian investment sector."

"Amid pervasive market volatility, Canadian advisors are increasingly seeking investment solutions that can drive effective goals-based wealth management for their clients," said Andy Mitchell, Head of SEI's Canadian asset management distribution business. "We are thrilled to partner with Co-operators to introduce our institutional-quality asset management portfolios to their clients in customizable, fee-based funds that can support their ability to invest in their future with greater confidence."

Ranging from money market to 100% equity, the addition of these select SEI funds will provide CFIS Mutual Fund Investment Specialists with access to some of the world's best institutional money managers.

CFIS is an introducing mutual fund dealer that distributes mutual funds from leading investment fund managers through an exclusive agency network of offices across Canada (excluding Quebec). Experienced Mutual Fund Investment Specialists have access to a range of quality funds from some of Canada's leading fund managers, including AGF, CI investments, Dynamic Funds, Fidelity Canada, Franklin Templeton, Invesco Canada, Mackenzie Investments, and NEI Investments. Through CFIS, there are no account minimums aside from the small minimums required to invest in certain mutual funds, so all Canadians can invest and access wealth planning and advice, regardless of their current financial status.

CFIS is a 100% owned subsidiary of Co-operators Financial Services Limited, a holding company that owns an extensive group of companies, including Co-operators General Insurance Company and Co-operators Life Insurance Company.

The shelf expansion offers Co-operators advisors additional product to help build holistic, personalized plans for clients.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

Co-operators® is a registered trademark of The Co-operators Group Limited. Not all products are available in all provinces. Co-operators is committed to protecting the privacy, confidentiality, accuracy and security of the personal information that we collect, use, retain and disclose in the course of conducting our business. Please refer to our privacy policy for more information. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Unless otherwise stated, mutual fund securities and cash balances are not insured nor guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra- high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets-for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
