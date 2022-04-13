Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SEI Investments Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 02:08:56 pm EDT
57.92 USD   -0.02%
SEI Investments : Globe and Anchor Award

04/13/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are honored to have received the Globe and Anchor Award, presented by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. This annual award recognizes one organization that has had an impact around the globe through a foundation of service.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, established to honor the service and sacrifice of Marines and their families, helps cover the cost of attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs to children of Marine and Navy corpsmen. We are proud to support these efforts and join the Marine Corp Scholarship Foundation in building brave futuresSM for military children.

Learn more about the foundation

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
