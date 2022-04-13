SEI Investments : Globe and Anchor Award

We are honored to have received the Globe and Anchor Award, presented by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. This annual award recognizes one organization that has had an impact around the globe through a foundation of service.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, established to honor the service and sacrifice of Marines and their families, helps cover the cost of attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs to children of Marine and Navy corpsmen. We are proud to support these efforts and join the Marine Corp Scholarship Foundation in building brave futuresSM for military children.