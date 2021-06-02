SEI Investments : Declares Dividend of $0.37 per Share

Log in
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
06/02/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
OAKS, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on June 2, 2021 declared a dividend of $0.37 (thirty-seven cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 14, 2021, with a payment date of June 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $316 million.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion in assets under management and $836 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact:
Leslie Wojcik
SEI
+1 610-676-4191
lwojcik@seic.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-declares-dividend-of-0-37-per-share-301304550.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2021
