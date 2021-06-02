SEI Investments : Named 2021 Top Workplace

SEI has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The recognition, which is based on employee feedback regarding culture drivers like alignment and connection, reflects our commitment to our values, including openness, integrity and collaboration.
Check out our Top Workplaces profile and learn more about our culture and values.
