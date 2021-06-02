Log in
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
SEI Investments : Named 2021 Top Workplace

06/02/2021 | 04:19pm BST
SEI has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The recognition, which is based on employee feedback regarding culture drivers like alignment and connection, reflects our commitment to our values, including openness, integrity and collaboration.

Check out our Top Workplaces profile and learn more about our culture and values.

Disclaimer

SEI Investments Company published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 860 M - 1 313 M
Net income 2021 536 M - 379 M
Net cash 2021 890 M - 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 9 057 M 9 057 M 6 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 976
Free-Float 82,8%
Technical analysis trends SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 69,67 $
Last Close Price 63,42 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred P. West Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis J. McGonigle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan P. Hicke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael N. Peterson General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Matt E. Potter Director-Investment Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY10.35%9 057
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC25.63%10 821
AMP LIMITED-27.88%2 912
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED13.24%2 096
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD12.22%1 938
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.6.53%1 868