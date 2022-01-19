Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SEI Investments Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

01/19/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the fourth-quarter 2021 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1785544.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

 Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl 

 Leslie Wojcik

SEI 

 SEI

+1 610-676-4052 

 +1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

 lwojcik@seic.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-on-wednesday-jan-26-2022-301464046.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
11:01aSEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
PR
01/11London Stock Exchange funds BondCliQ expansion into Europe
RE
01/05SEI Enhances Advisor Technology Platform and Advances Cloud Transformation
PR
01/05SEI Enhances Advisor Technology Platform and Advances Cloud Transformation
CI
2021SEI INVESTMENTS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2021SEI Investments Company Announces Management Changes
CI
2021SEI Announces Leadership Change
PR
2021SEI INVESTMENTS : Announces Sustaining Sponsorship with the Association of Governing Board..
PU
2021SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021SEI INVESTMENTS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
More recommendations