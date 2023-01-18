Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SEI Investments Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:31:14 2023-01-18 am EST
62.26 USD   +0.64%
01/06Oppenheimer Adjusts SEI Investments Company's Price Target to $65 From $67, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
2022Insider Sell: Sei Investments
MT
2022SEI Names New Head of Asset Management Distribution in Canada
PR
SEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

01/18/2023 | 10:01am EST
Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the fourth-quarter 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9166923.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl                                 

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                                                 

SEI

+1 610-676-4052                             

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com                     

lwojcik@seic.com    

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-on-wednesday-jan-25-2023-301724496.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company


© PRNewswire 2023
