Certain Shares of Seibu Giken Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

March 30, 2024 Share

Details:

Regarding this offering and the sale through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Fuzaburo Kuma , who is the stock lender and seller , Makoto Shimozono, Miwa Hirakawa, Keisuke Kida, Momotsuke Nagamatsu, Takashi Fujikawa, Yoshiko Shiraishi, and Yusaku Kuma, who are sellers. and Katsunori Muraoka, and our shareholders Green Future Co., Ltd., Kuma Science, Technology and Culture Promotion Foundation, Seibu Giken Employee Stock Ownership Association, Ken Fukuda, Anders Kristoferson, Junichiro Ikeda, and Tsuyoshi Miyajima, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (hereinafter referred to as SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) March 2024, which is the 180th day from the date of listing (commencement of trading), starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement for this offering and the sale by purchase and acceptance by the underwriters.