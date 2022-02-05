Log in
    9024   JP3417200007

SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.

(9024)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Seibu to sell properties to Singapore's GIC in $1.3 billion deal - Nikkei

02/05/2022 | 06:46am EST
(Reuters) - Seibu Holdings Inc is in final talks with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC to sell some 30 properties in Japan in deal worth about 150 billion yen ($1.30 billion), Nikkei reported on Saturday.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Prince Hotel Sapporo, and Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima are among the properties it plans to sell, the report added.

($1 = 115.2000 yen)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.73% 27439.99 Real-time Quote.-4.69%
SEIBU HOLDINGS INC. 6.15% 1191 Delayed Quote.10.69%
Financials
Sales 2022 409 B 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net income 2022 -12 500 M -108 M -108 M
Net Debt 2022 903 B 7 833 M 7 833 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,7x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 358 B 3 102 M 3 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 22 844
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Seibu Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 191,00 JPY
Average target price 1 421,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Goto President & Representative Director
Eiko Ohya Independent Outside Director
Takehiko Ogi Independent Outside Director
Keiji Goto Independent Outside Director
Masafumi Tsujihiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.10.69%3 102
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.30%25 863
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.26%10 613
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED2.89%9 172
TOKYU CORPORATION1.83%8 134
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.6.43%7 266