2024年4月30日
April 30, 2024
株式会社西武ホールディングス
Seibu Holdings Inc.
月次営業概況のお知らせ（鉄道業/西武鉄道株式会社）
Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Railway operations/Seibu Railway)
１．輸送人員(Number of Passengers Carried)
(千人/Thousand people、％)
定期
(Commuter)
定期外
合計
2023年度
(Non-Commuter)
(Grand Total)
通勤定期
通学定期
定期計
(FY2023)
(Workers)
(Students)
(Total)
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
4月(Apr.)
22,299
5.0
▲ 14.8
7,526
4.1
▲ 9.3
29,826
4.8
▲ 13.5
19,965
7.8
▲ 7.9
49,791
5.9
▲ 11.3
5月(May)
23,020
4.3
▲ 18.5
7,774
3.3
▲ 9.1
30,794
4.1
▲ 16.3
20,002
6.0
▲ 6.5
50,797
4.8
▲ 12.7
6月(Jun.)
22,899
3.7
▲ 18.4
7,751
3.0
▲ 9.9
30,651
3.6
▲ 16.4
19,134
4.4
▲ 8.0
49,786
3.9
▲ 13.4
1Q(Apr. - Jun.)
68,219
4.3
▲ 17.3
23,053
3.5
▲ 9.4
91,272
4.1
▲ 15.4
59,102
6.1
▲ 7.4
150,375
4.9
▲ 12.5
7月(Jul.)
22,747
4.3
▲ 18.5
6,714
4.9
▲ 13.4
29,462
4.4
▲ 17.4
20,111
12.3
▲ 6.5
49,573
7.5
▲ 13.3
8月(Aug.)
22,690
4.3
▲ 18.2
5,383
5.5
▲ 18.1
28,073
4.5
▲ 18.2
19,886
13.4
▲ 8.0
47,960
8.0
▲ 14.3
9月(Sept.)
22,408
3.8
▲ 27.3
7,203
1.4
▲ 33.1
29,611
3.2
▲ 28.8
19,581
8.6
▲ 6.8
49,193
5.3
▲ 21.4
2Q(Jul. - Sept.)
67,846
4.1
▲ 21.6
19,301
3.7
▲ 23.1
87,148
4.0
▲ 21.9
59,579
11.4
▲ 7.1
146,727
6.9
▲ 16.5
上期(First-Half of FY2023)
136,066
4.2
▲ 19.5
42,354
3.6
▲ 16.2
178,420
4.1
▲ 18.7
118,682
8.7
▲ 7.3
297,103
5.9
▲ 14.5
10月(Oct.)
22,816
4.1
▲ 17.0
7,472
2.3
▲ 8.7
30,288
3.7
▲ 15.1
20,132
3.5
4.0
50,421
3.6
▲ 8.4
11月(Nov.)
22,652
4.2
▲ 18.5
7,406
2.3
▲ 9.5
30,058
3.8
▲ 16.4
19,814
5.1
▲ 3.5
49,873
4.3
▲ 11.7
12月(Dec.)
21,209
3.5
▲ 16.5
6,251
4.8
▲ 4.7
27,460
3.8
▲ 14.0
20,901
7.5
▲ 1.5
48,362
5.4
▲ 9.0
3Q（Oct. - Dec.）
66,678
4.0
▲ 17.3
21,129
3.1
▲ 7.8
87,808
3.8
▲ 15.2
60,848
5.4
▲ 0.4
148,656
4.4
▲ 9.7
3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)
202,744
4.1
▲ 18.8
63,484
3.4
▲ 13.6
266,228
4.0
▲ 17.6
179,531
7.5
▲ 5.1
445,760
5.4
▲ 13.0
1月(Jan.)
22,652
3.7
▲ 18.9
6,179
3.8
▲ 16.5
28,832
3.8
▲ 18.4
19,166
6.0
▲ 3.3
47,998
4.6
▲ 13.0
2月(Feb.)
22,183
4.6
▲ 18.8
4,850
4.7
▲ 18.5
27,034
4.6
▲ 18.8
18,878
7.8
5.2
45,912
5.9
▲ 10.4
3月(Mar.)
22,207
1.9
▲ 12.3
4,286
6.1
62.0
26,493
2.6
▲ 5.3
21,550
2.5
39.8
48,044
2.6
10.7
4Q（Jan. - Mar.）
67,043
3.4
▲ 16.8
15,316
4.7
▲ 4.3
82,360
3.7
▲ 14.7
59,596
5.3
12.1
141,956
4.3
▲ 5.2
下期（Second-half of FY2023）
133,722
3.7
▲ 17.1
36,446
3.8
▲ 6.4
170,168
3.7
▲ 15.0
120,444
5.3
5.4
290,613
4.4
▲ 7.6
年度計(FY2023)
269,788
4.0
▲ 18.3
78,800
3.7
▲ 11.9
348,589
3.9
▲ 16.9
239,127
7.0
▲ 1.3
587,716
5.1
▲ 11.2
※千人未満切捨/Amounts less than one thousand people have rounded down
２．運輸収入(Revenue)
(百万円/Million yen、％)
定期
(Commuter)
定期外
合計
2023年度
(Non-Commuter)
(Grand Total)
通勤定期
通学定期
定期計
(FY2023)
(Workers)
(Students)
(Total)
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
4月(Apr.)
2,962
9.5
▲ 11.7
302
3.4
▲ 9.8
3,264
8.9
▲ 11.6
4,635
14.2
▲ 4.2
7,900
12.0
▲ 7.4
5月(May)
3,075
9.5
▲ 15.3
311
2.6
▲ 9.5
3,387
8.8
▲ 14.8
4,648
11.5
▲ 3.6
8,035
10.4
▲ 8.6
6月(Jun.)
3,073
9.4
▲ 14.7
310
2.3
▲ 10.3
3,384
8.7
▲ 14.3
4,400
10.0
▲ 4.5
7,784
9.4
▲ 9.1
1Q(Apr. - Jun.)
9,111
9.5
▲ 14.0
924
2.8
▲ 9.9
10,036
8.8
▲ 13.6
13,684
11.9
▲ 4.1
23,720
10.6
▲ 8.4
7月(Jul.)
3,066
10.5
▲ 14.4
272
4.2
▲ 13.6
3,338
10.0
▲ 14.3
4,655
19.8
▲ 1.9
7,994
15.5
▲ 7.5
8月(Aug.)
3,065
10.8
▲ 13.8
213
5.0
▲ 19.0
3,278
10.4
▲ 14.2
4,650
20.8
▲ 3.6
7,929
16.3
▲ 8.3
9月(Sept.)
3,039
10.7
▲ 23.0
287
0.6
▲ 33.5
3,327
9.8
▲ 24.1
4,576
15.2
▲ 1.9
7,903
12.9
▲ 12.7
2Q(Jul. - Sept.)
9,171
10.7
▲ 17.3
772
3.0
▲ 23.5
9,944
10.1
▲ 17.8
13,882
18.6
▲ 2.5
23,827
14.9
▲ 9.5
上期(First-Half of FY2023)
18,283
10.1
▲ 15.7
1,697
2.9
▲ 16.6
19,981
9.4
▲ 15.8
27,567
15.2
▲ 3.3
47,548
12.7
▲ 8.9
10月(Oct.)
3,095
11.0
▲ 11.8
300
1.8
▲ 8.6
3,395
10.2
▲ 11.5
4,688
9.9
10.3
8,084
10.0
▲ 0.0
11月(Nov.)
3,071
11.2
▲ 13.5
297
1.8
▲ 9.5
3,369
10.3
▲ 13.2
4,668
11.9
2.0
8,037
11.2
▲ 5.0
12月(Dec.)
2,864
10.3
▲ 11.4
251
4.4
▲ 4.4
3,116
9.8
▲ 10.8
4,866
14.4
3.8
7,982
12.6
▲ 2.4
3Q（Oct. - Dec.）
9,031
10.9
▲ 12.3
849
2.6
▲ 7.7
9,881
10.1
▲ 11.9
14,223
12.1
5.3
24,104
11.3
▲ 2.5
3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)
27,315
10.3
▲ 14.6
2,547
2.8
▲ 13.9
29,862
9.7
▲ 14.5
41,790
14.1
▲ 0.5
71,653
12.2
▲ 6.9
1月(Jan.)
3,073
10.6
▲ 14.1
250
3.4
▲ 16.5
3,324
10.0
▲ 14.2
4,454
12.6
2.0
7,779
11.5
▲ 5.6
2月(Feb.)
3,007
11.6
▲ 14.1
192
4.2
▲ 19.4
3,199
11.1
▲ 14.4
4,363
14.0
10.8
7,562
12.7
▲ 1.4
3月(Mar.)
3,017
7.9
▲ 7.4
169
5.7
56.3
3,187
7.8
▲ 5.3
4,995
6.1
49.1
8,183
6.8
21.8
4Q（Jan. - Mar.）
9,098
10.0
▲ 11.9
613
4.3
▲ 5.4
9,711
9.6
▲ 11.6
13,813
10.6
18.5
23,525
10.2
3.9
下期（Second-half of FY2023）
18,129
10.4
▲ 12.1
1,462
3.3
▲ 6.8
19,592
9.9
▲ 11.7
28,036
11.3
11.4
47,629
10.7
0.6
年度計(FY2023)
36,413
10.3
▲ 13.9
3,160
3.1
▲ 12.3
39,574
9.6
▲ 13.8
55,604
13.2
3.6
95,178
11.7
▲ 4.4
※百万円未満切捨/Amounts less than one million yen have rounded down
上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。
(The above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.)
＜参考：改札通過人員＞（Ref.: Number of gate passage）
※改札通過人員の増減比については、当年度の日付に比較対象年度の日付を合わせて算出しています。
The ratios of increase/decrease in the number of gate passages are calculated by comparing the figures to the ones on the same month of last year and FY2019.
(％)
定期
(Commuter)
定期外
合計
2023年度
(Non-Commuter)
(Grand Total)
通勤定期
通学定期
定期計
(FY2023)
(Workers)
(Students)
(Total)
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
前年比
2019年度比
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
（Compared
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
to FY2019）
4月(Apr.)
6.0
▲ 19.7
8.0
▲ 17.7
6.5
▲ 19.3
8.8
▲ 6.3
7.6
▲ 13.3
5月(May)
8.1
▲ 18.9
8.0
▲ 13.2
8.1
▲ 17.6
6.4
▲ 5.2
7.3
▲ 12.1
6月(Jun.)
4.0
▲ 16.7
3.0
▲ 11.1
3.8
▲ 15.4
4.3
▲ 7.3
4.0
▲ 11.9
1Q(Apr. - Jun.)
6.0
▲ 18.4
6.1
▲ 13.8
6.0
▲ 17.4
6.5
▲ 6.3
6.3
▲ 12.4
7月(Jul.)
6.6
▲ 23.6
8.5
▲ 22.9
7.0
▲ 23.5
11.9
▲ 6.1
9.4
▲ 15.8
8月(Aug.)
7.3
▲ 18.5
8.1
▲ 24.6
7.4
▲ 19.3
13.3
▲ 7.3
10.4
▲ 13.4
9月(Sept.)
4.9
▲ 18.8
▲ 0.1
▲ 17.5
3.8
▲ 18.6
8.1
▲ 4.4
5.9
▲ 12.1
2Q(Jul. - Sept.)
6.2
▲ 20.4
5.0
▲ 21.3
6.0
▲ 20.6
11.1
▲ 6.0
8.5
▲ 13.8
上期(First-Half of FY2023)
6.1
▲ 19.4
5.7
▲ 17.1
6.0
▲ 18.9
8.8
▲ 6.1
7.4
▲ 13.1
10月(Oct.)
6.2
▲ 19.1
4.2
▲ 13.2
5.7
▲ 17.7
3.6
3.4
4.7
▲ 8.8
11月(Nov.)
4.7
▲ 20.8
3.9
▲ 16.1
4.5
▲ 19.7
5.0
▲ 3.0
4.7
▲ 12.4
12月(Dec.)
4.7
▲ 20.1
3.7
▲ 18.2
4.5
▲ 19.7
7.3
▲ 0.9
5.9
▲ 11.1
3Q（Oct. - Dec.）
5.2
▲ 20.0
4.0
▲ 15.7
4.9
▲ 19.0
5.3
▲ 0.2
5.1
▲ 10.8
3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)
5.8
▲ 19.6
5.0
▲ 16.6
5.6
▲ 19.0
7.6
▲ 4.2
6.6
▲ 12.3
1月(Jan.)
4.4
▲ 21.4
6.1
▲ 23.5
4.7
▲ 21.8
5.9
▲ 2.6
5.3
▲ 13.1
2月(Feb.)
5.5
▲ 18.0
3.4
▲ 21.0
5.1
▲ 18.5
8.0
6.2
6.6
▲ 7.4
3月(Mar.)
▲ 1.2
▲ 14.3
1.3
49.3
▲ 0.9
▲ 9.2
3.0
40.7
1.2
12.4
4Q（Jan. - Mar.）
2.7
▲ 17.9
3.9
▲ 10.8
2.9
▲ 16.8
5.4
12.9
4.2
▲ 3.6
下期（Second-half of FY2023）
4.0
▲ 19.0
3.9
▲ 13.9
4.0
▲ 18.0
5.4
5.9
4.7
▲ 7.5
年度計(FY2023)
5.0
▲ 19.2
4.8
▲ 15.6
5.0
▲ 18.5
7.0
▲ 0.4
6.0
▲ 10.4
