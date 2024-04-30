2024430

April 30, 2024

株式会社西武ホールディングス

Seibu Holdings Inc.

月次営業概況のお知らせ（鉄道業/西武鉄道株式会社）

Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Railway operations/Seibu Railway)

１．輸送人員(Number of Passengers Carried)

(千人/Thousand people、％)

定期

(Commuter)

定期外

合計

2023年度

(Non-Commuter)

(Grand Total)

通勤定期

通学定期

定期計

(FY2023)

(Workers)

(Students)

(Total)

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

Compared

Compared

Compared

Compared

Compared

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

4(Apr.)

22,299

5.0

▲ 14.8

7,526

4.1

▲ 9.3

29,826

4.8

▲ 13.5

19,965

7.8

▲ 7.9

49,791

5.9

▲ 11.3

5(May)

23,020

4.3

▲ 18.5

7,774

3.3

▲ 9.1

30,794

4.1

▲ 16.3

20,002

6.0

▲ 6.5

50,797

4.8

▲ 12.7

6(Jun.)

22,899

3.7

▲ 18.4

7,751

3.0

▲ 9.9

30,651

3.6

▲ 16.4

19,134

4.4

▲ 8.0

49,786

3.9

▲ 13.4

1Q(Apr. - Jun.)

68,219

4.3

▲ 17.3

23,053

3.5

▲ 9.4

91,272

4.1

▲ 15.4

59,102

6.1

▲ 7.4

150,375

4.9

▲ 12.5

7(Jul.)

22,747

4.3

▲ 18.5

6,714

4.9

▲ 13.4

29,462

4.4

▲ 17.4

20,111

12.3

▲ 6.5

49,573

7.5

▲ 13.3

8(Aug.)

22,690

4.3

▲ 18.2

5,383

5.5

▲ 18.1

28,073

4.5

▲ 18.2

19,886

13.4

▲ 8.0

47,960

8.0

▲ 14.3

9(Sept.)

22,408

3.8

▲ 27.3

7,203

1.4

▲ 33.1

29,611

3.2

▲ 28.8

19,581

8.6

▲ 6.8

49,193

5.3

▲ 21.4

2Q(Jul. - Sept.)

67,846

4.1

▲ 21.6

19,301

3.7

▲ 23.1

87,148

4.0

▲ 21.9

59,579

11.4

▲ 7.1

146,727

6.9

▲ 16.5

上期(First-Half of FY2023)

136,066

4.2

▲ 19.5

42,354

3.6

▲ 16.2

178,420

4.1

▲ 18.7

118,682

8.7

▲ 7.3

297,103

5.9

▲ 14.5

10(Oct.)

22,816

4.1

▲ 17.0

7,472

2.3

▲ 8.7

30,288

3.7

▲ 15.1

20,132

3.5

4.0

50,421

3.6

▲ 8.4

11(Nov.)

22,652

4.2

▲ 18.5

7,406

2.3

▲ 9.5

30,058

3.8

▲ 16.4

19,814

5.1

▲ 3.5

49,873

4.3

▲ 11.7

12(Dec.)

21,209

3.5

▲ 16.5

6,251

4.8

▲ 4.7

27,460

3.8

▲ 14.0

20,901

7.5

▲ 1.5

48,362

5.4

▲ 9.0

3QOct. - Dec.

66,678

4.0

▲ 17.3

21,129

3.1

▲ 7.8

87,808

3.8

▲ 15.2

60,848

5.4

▲ 0.4

148,656

4.4

▲ 9.7

3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)

202,744

4.1

▲ 18.8

63,484

3.4

▲ 13.6

266,228

4.0

▲ 17.6

179,531

7.5

▲ 5.1

445,760

5.4

▲ 13.0

1(Jan.)

22,652

3.7

▲ 18.9

6,179

3.8

▲ 16.5

28,832

3.8

▲ 18.4

19,166

6.0

▲ 3.3

47,998

4.6

▲ 13.0

2(Feb.)

22,183

4.6

▲ 18.8

4,850

4.7

▲ 18.5

27,034

4.6

▲ 18.8

18,878

7.8

5.2

45,912

5.9

▲ 10.4

3(Mar.)

22,207

1.9

▲ 12.3

4,286

6.1

62.0

26,493

2.6

▲ 5.3

21,550

2.5

39.8

48,044

2.6

10.7

4QJan. - Mar.

67,043

3.4

▲ 16.8

15,316

4.7

▲ 4.3

82,360

3.7

▲ 14.7

59,596

5.3

12.1

141,956

4.3

▲ 5.2

下期（Second-half of FY2023

133,722

3.7

▲ 17.1

36,446

3.8

▲ 6.4

170,168

3.7

▲ 15.0

120,444

5.3

5.4

290,613

4.4

▲ 7.6

年度計(FY2023)

269,788

4.0

▲ 18.3

78,800

3.7

▲ 11.9

348,589

3.9

▲ 16.9

239,127

7.0

▲ 1.3

587,716

5.1

▲ 11.2

※千人未満切捨/Amounts less than one thousand people have rounded down

２．運輸収入(Revenue)

(百万円/Million yen、％)

定期

(Commuter)

定期外

合計

2023年度

(Non-Commuter)

(Grand Total)

通勤定期

通学定期

定期計

(FY2023)

(Workers)

(Students)

(Total)

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

Compared

Compared

Compared

Compared

Compared

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

4(Apr.)

2,962

9.5

▲ 11.7

302

3.4

▲ 9.8

3,264

8.9

▲ 11.6

4,635

14.2

▲ 4.2

7,900

12.0

▲ 7.4

5(May)

3,075

9.5

▲ 15.3

311

2.6

▲ 9.5

3,387

8.8

▲ 14.8

4,648

11.5

▲ 3.6

8,035

10.4

▲ 8.6

6(Jun.)

3,073

9.4

▲ 14.7

310

2.3

▲ 10.3

3,384

8.7

▲ 14.3

4,400

10.0

▲ 4.5

7,784

9.4

▲ 9.1

1Q(Apr. - Jun.)

9,111

9.5

▲ 14.0

924

2.8

▲ 9.9

10,036

8.8

▲ 13.6

13,684

11.9

▲ 4.1

23,720

10.6

▲ 8.4

7(Jul.)

3,066

10.5

▲ 14.4

272

4.2

▲ 13.6

3,338

10.0

▲ 14.3

4,655

19.8

▲ 1.9

7,994

15.5

▲ 7.5

8(Aug.)

3,065

10.8

▲ 13.8

213

5.0

▲ 19.0

3,278

10.4

▲ 14.2

4,650

20.8

▲ 3.6

7,929

16.3

▲ 8.3

9(Sept.)

3,039

10.7

▲ 23.0

287

0.6

▲ 33.5

3,327

9.8

▲ 24.1

4,576

15.2

▲ 1.9

7,903

12.9

▲ 12.7

2Q(Jul. - Sept.)

9,171

10.7

▲ 17.3

772

3.0

▲ 23.5

9,944

10.1

▲ 17.8

13,882

18.6

▲ 2.5

23,827

14.9

▲ 9.5

上期(First-Half of FY2023)

18,283

10.1

▲ 15.7

1,697

2.9

▲ 16.6

19,981

9.4

▲ 15.8

27,567

15.2

▲ 3.3

47,548

12.7

▲ 8.9

10(Oct.)

3,095

11.0

▲ 11.8

300

1.8

▲ 8.6

3,395

10.2

▲ 11.5

4,688

9.9

10.3

8,084

10.0

▲ 0.0

11(Nov.)

3,071

11.2

▲ 13.5

297

1.8

▲ 9.5

3,369

10.3

▲ 13.2

4,668

11.9

2.0

8,037

11.2

▲ 5.0

12(Dec.)

2,864

10.3

▲ 11.4

251

4.4

▲ 4.4

3,116

9.8

▲ 10.8

4,866

14.4

3.8

7,982

12.6

▲ 2.4

3QOct. - Dec.

9,031

10.9

▲ 12.3

849

2.6

▲ 7.7

9,881

10.1

▲ 11.9

14,223

12.1

5.3

24,104

11.3

▲ 2.5

3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)

27,315

10.3

▲ 14.6

2,547

2.8

▲ 13.9

29,862

9.7

▲ 14.5

41,790

14.1

▲ 0.5

71,653

12.2

▲ 6.9

1(Jan.)

3,073

10.6

▲ 14.1

250

3.4

▲ 16.5

3,324

10.0

▲ 14.2

4,454

12.6

2.0

7,779

11.5

▲ 5.6

2(Feb.)

3,007

11.6

▲ 14.1

192

4.2

▲ 19.4

3,199

11.1

▲ 14.4

4,363

14.0

10.8

7,562

12.7

▲ 1.4

3(Mar.)

3,017

7.9

▲ 7.4

169

5.7

56.3

3,187

7.8

▲ 5.3

4,995

6.1

49.1

8,183

6.8

21.8

4QJan. - Mar.

9,098

10.0

▲ 11.9

613

4.3

▲ 5.4

9,711

9.6

▲ 11.6

13,813

10.6

18.5

23,525

10.2

3.9

下期（Second-half of FY2023

18,129

10.4

▲ 12.1

1,462

3.3

▲ 6.8

19,592

9.9

▲ 11.7

28,036

11.3

11.4

47,629

10.7

0.6

年度計(FY2023)

36,413

10.3

▲ 13.9

3,160

3.1

▲ 12.3

39,574

9.6

▲ 13.8

55,604

13.2

3.6

95,178

11.7

▲ 4.4

※百万円未満切捨/Amounts less than one million yen have rounded down

上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。

(The above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.)

＜参考：改札通過人員＞（Ref.: Number of gate passage

※改札通過人員の増減比については、当年度の日付に比較対象年度の日付を合わせて算出しています。

The ratios of increase/decrease in the number of gate passages are calculated by comparing the figures to the ones on the same month of last year and FY2019.

()

定期

(Commuter)

定期外

合計

2023年度

(Non-Commuter)

(Grand Total)

通勤定期

通学定期

定期計

(FY2023)

(Workers)

(Students)

(Total)

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

前年比

2019年度比

Compared

Compared

Compared

Compared

Compared

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

to FY2019

4(Apr.)

6.0

▲ 19.7

8.0

▲ 17.7

6.5

▲ 19.3

8.8

▲ 6.3

7.6

▲ 13.3

5(May)

8.1

▲ 18.9

8.0

▲ 13.2

8.1

▲ 17.6

6.4

▲ 5.2

7.3

▲ 12.1

6(Jun.)

4.0

▲ 16.7

3.0

▲ 11.1

3.8

▲ 15.4

4.3

▲ 7.3

4.0

▲ 11.9

1Q(Apr. - Jun.)

6.0

▲ 18.4

6.1

▲ 13.8

6.0

▲ 17.4

6.5

▲ 6.3

6.3

▲ 12.4

7(Jul.)

6.6

▲ 23.6

8.5

▲ 22.9

7.0

▲ 23.5

11.9

▲ 6.1

9.4

▲ 15.8

8(Aug.)

7.3

▲ 18.5

8.1

▲ 24.6

7.4

▲ 19.3

13.3

▲ 7.3

10.4

▲ 13.4

9(Sept.)

4.9

▲ 18.8

▲ 0.1

▲ 17.5

3.8

▲ 18.6

8.1

▲ 4.4

5.9

▲ 12.1

2Q(Jul. - Sept.)

6.2

▲ 20.4

5.0

▲ 21.3

6.0

▲ 20.6

11.1

▲ 6.0

8.5

▲ 13.8

上期(First-Half of FY2023)

6.1

▲ 19.4

5.7

▲ 17.1

6.0

▲ 18.9

8.8

▲ 6.1

7.4

▲ 13.1

10(Oct.)

6.2

▲ 19.1

4.2

▲ 13.2

5.7

▲ 17.7

3.6

3.4

4.7

▲ 8.8

11(Nov.)

4.7

▲ 20.8

3.9

▲ 16.1

4.5

▲ 19.7

5.0

▲ 3.0

4.7

▲ 12.4

12(Dec.)

4.7

▲ 20.1

3.7

▲ 18.2

4.5

▲ 19.7

7.3

▲ 0.9

5.9

▲ 11.1

3QOct. - Dec.

5.2

▲ 20.0

4.0

▲ 15.7

4.9

▲ 19.0

5.3

▲ 0.2

5.1

▲ 10.8

3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)

5.8

▲ 19.6

5.0

▲ 16.6

5.6

▲ 19.0

7.6

▲ 4.2

6.6

▲ 12.3

1(Jan.)

4.4

▲ 21.4

6.1

▲ 23.5

4.7

▲ 21.8

5.9

▲ 2.6

5.3

▲ 13.1

2(Feb.)

5.5

▲ 18.0

3.4

▲ 21.0

5.1

▲ 18.5

8.0

6.2

6.6

▲ 7.4

3(Mar.)

▲ 1.2

▲ 14.3

1.3

49.3

▲ 0.9

▲ 9.2

3.0

40.7

1.2

12.4

4QJan. - Mar.

2.7

▲ 17.9

3.9

▲ 10.8

2.9

▲ 16.8

5.4

12.9

4.2

▲ 3.6

下期（Second-half of FY2023

4.0

▲ 19.0

3.9

▲ 13.9

4.0

▲ 18.0

5.4

5.9

4.7

▲ 7.5

年度計(FY2023)

5.0

▲ 19.2

4.8

▲ 15.6

5.0

▲ 18.5

7.0

▲ 0.4

6.0

▲ 10.4

