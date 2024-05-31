月次営業概況のお知らせ（国内ホテル業）

Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Domestic Hotel Operations)

2024531 May 31, 2024

株式会社西武ホールディングス

Seibu Holdings Inc.

RevPAR、平均販売室料：円）

RevPARADRyen

全体（ALL

RevPAR（注2

平均販売室料

客室稼働率

2024年度 (FY2024)

Revenue Per Available Room）※2

(Average Daily Rate(ADR)

(Occupancy Rate)

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

4(Apr.)

15,786

+29.6%

22,345

+11.7%

70.6%

+9.8pt

5(May)

6(Jun.)

1Q

(Apr. - Jun.)

7(Jul.)

8(Aug.)

9(Sep.)

2Q

(Jul. - Sep.)

上期

(First-Half of FY2024)

10(Oct.)

11(Nov.)

12(Dec.)

3Q

Oct. - Dec.

3Q累計

(Apr. - Dec.)

1(Jan.)

2(Feb.)

3(Mar.)

4Q

Jan. - Mar.

下期

Second-half of FY2024

年度計

(FY2024)

保有・リース（Ownership / Lease

RevPAR（注2

平均販売室料

客室稼働率

Revenue Per Available Room）※2

(Average Daily Rate(ADR)

(Occupancy Rate)

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

16,683

+25.2%

22,333

+9.5%

74.7%

+9.4pt

■MCFCManagement ContractFranchise Contract

RevPAR（注2

平均販売室料

客室稼働率

Revenue Per Available Room）※2

(Average Daily Rate(ADR)

(Occupancy Rate)

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

13,555

+45.9%

22,384

+19.8%

60.6%

+10.9pt

参考：エリア別（国内ホテル業全体）Reference: By area (overall Domestic Hotel Operations) ■首都圏・中日本 Greater Tokyo Area & Central Japan ■東日本 East Japan

西日本 West Japan

RevPAR（注2

平均販売室料

客室稼働率

2024年度 (FY2024)

Revenue Per Available Room）※2

(Average Daily Rate(ADR)

(Occupancy Rate)

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

4(Apr.)

19,673

+31.9%

25,046

+15.3%

78.5%

+9.9pt

5(May)

6(Jun.)

1Q

(Apr. - Jun.)

7(Jul.)

8(Aug.)

9(Sep.)

2Q

(Jul. - Sep.)

上期

(First-Half of FY2024)

10(Oct.)

11(Nov.)

12(Dec.)

3Q

Oct. - Dec.

3Q累計

(Apr. - Dec.)

1(Jan.)

2(Feb.)

3(Mar.)

4Q

Jan. - Mar.

下期

Second-half of FY2024

年度計

(FY2024)

RevPAR（注2

平均販売室料

客室稼働率

Revenue Per Available Room）※2

(Average Daily Rate(ADR)

(Occupancy Rate)

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

6,318

+12.9%

14,950

5.9%

42.3%

+7.0pt

RevPAR（注2

平均販売室料

客室稼働率

Revenue Per Available Room）※2

(Average Daily Rate(ADR)

(Occupancy Rate)

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

13,002

+24.6%

17,617

+9.2%

73.8%

+9.1pt

1

  • 宿泊客数 （人）(Number of Hotel Guests, person)

国内ホテル業（全体）Domestic Hotel OperationsALL

2024年度 (FY2024)

（合計）（Total

（邦人客）（Japanese

（外国人客）（Foreigner

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

4(Apr.)

361,511

+17.1%

211,609

+7.2%

149,902

+34.6%

5(May)

6(Jun.)

1Q

(Apr. - Jun.)

7(Jul.)

8(Aug.)

9(Sep.)

2Q

(Jul. - Sep.)

上期

(First-Half of FY2024)

10(Oct.)

11(Nov.)

12(Dec.)

3Q

Oct. - Dec.

3Q累計

(Apr. - Dec.)

1(Jan.)

2(Feb.)

3(Mar.)

4Q

Jan. - Mar.

下期

Second-half of FY2024

年度計

(FY2024)

参考：左記のうち、国内ホテル業（保有・リース）の宿泊客数

Reference: Of those mentioned on the left, the number of Hotel Guests in Domestic Hotel Operations (Ownership /Lease)

（合計）（Total

（邦人客）（Japanese

（外国人客）（Foreigner

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

258,920

+10.7%

149,087

+2.7%

109,833

+23.6%

（注1） 上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。

Note 1:The above figures may differ from the final figures shown in the financial statements.

（注2RevPARとは、宿泊に係る収入を客室総数で除したものであります。

Note 2:RevPAR is calculated by dividing total room sales for a given period by the aggregate number of days per room for which each room was available during such period.

（注3RevPARおよび客室稼働率の算出に用いる客室総数には、行政機関へのホテル客室全室貸出に伴い一時営業休止しているホテルを含んでおります。

Note 3:The total number of rooms used to calculate RevPAR and occupancy rate included the number of guest rooms at the hotels that have been temporarily closed but provided for the government as a COVID-19 measure.

（注4） 各区分に含むホテルは以下のとおりです。（2024430日時点）

Note 4:The hotels listed in each category are as follows.(As of April. 30, 2024)

エリア Area

保有・リース Ownership / Lease

MCFC Management ContractFranchise Contract

ザ・プリンスギャラリー 東京紀尾井町 The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho

ザ・プリンス パークタワー東京 The Prince Park Tower Tokyo

東京プリンスホテル Tokyo Prince Hotel

東京ベイ潮見プリンスホテル Tokyo Bay Shiomi Prince Hotel

ザ・プリンス さくらタワー東京 The Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo

下田プリンスホテル Shimoda Prince Hotel

グランドプリンスホテル高輪 Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa

グランドプリンスホテル新高輪 Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa

品川プリンスホテル Shinagawa Prince Hotel

新宿プリンスホテル Shinjuku Prince Hotel

サンシャインシティプリンスホテル Sunshine City Prince Hotel

川越プリンスホテル Kawagoe Prince Hotel

中国割烹旅館 掬水亭 Kikusuitei

首都圏・中日本

新横浜プリンスホテル Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel

Greater Tokyo Area

鎌倉プリンスホテル Kamakura Prince Hotel

& Central Japan

大磯プリンスホテル Oiso Prince Hotel

プリンス スマート イン 恵比寿 PRINCE SMART INN EBISU

ザ・プリンス 箱根芦ノ湖 The Prince Hakone Ashinoko

龍宮殿 Ryuguden

箱根湯の花プリンスホテル Hakone Yunohana Prince Hotel

箱根仙石原プリンスホテル Hakone Sengokuhara Prince Hotel

箱根園コテージ Hakone En Cottage

三養荘 Sanyo-So

プリンス バケーション クラブ 三養荘 PRINCE VACATION CLUB Sanyo-So

川奈ホテル Kawana Hotel

プリンス スマート イン 熱海 PRINCE SMART INN ATAMI

富良野プリンスホテル Furano Prince Hotel

札幌プリンスホテル Sapporo Prince Hotel

新富良野プリンスホテル Shin Furano Prince Hotel

屈斜路プリンスホテル Kussharo Prince Hotel

十和田プリンスホテル Towada Prince Hotel

釧路プリンスホテル Kushiro Prince Hotel

ザ・プリンス ヴィラ軽井沢 The Prince Villa Karuizawa

函館大沼プリンスホテル Hakodate-Onuma Prince Hotel

東日本

ザ・プリンス 軽井沢 The Prince Karuizawa

雫石プリンスホテル Shizukuishi Prince Hotel

軽井沢プリンスホテル Karuizawa Prince Hotel

苗場プリンスホテル Naeba Prince Hotel

East Japan

軽井沢浅間プリンスホテル Karuizawa Asama Prince Hotel

万座プリンスホテル Manza Prince Hotel

プリンス バケーション クラブ 軽井沢浅間 PRINCE VACATION CLUB Karuizawa Asama

万座高原ホテル Manza Kogen Hotel

プリンス バケーション クラブ ヴィラ軽井沢浅間 PRINCE VACATION CLUB Villa Karuizawa Asama

嬬恋プリンスホテル Tsumagoi Prince Hotel

志賀高原プリンスホテル Shiga Kogen Prince Hotel

名古屋プリンスホテル スカイタワー Nagoya Prince Hotel Sky Tower

ザ・プリンス 京都宝ヶ池 The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike

びわ湖大津プリンスホテル Lake Biwa Otsu Prince Hotel

グランドプリンスホテル広島 Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima

プリンス スマート イン 京都四条大宮 PRINCE SMART INN KYOTO SHIJO OMIYA

ザ ホテル青龍 京都清水 THE HOTEL SEIRYU KYOTO KIYOMIZU

西日本

プリンス スマート イン 京都三条 PRINCE SMART INN KYOTO SANJO

プリンス スマート イン 大阪淀屋橋 PRINCE SMART INN OSAKA YODOYABASHI

日南海岸 南郷プリンスホテル Nichinan Kaigan Nango Prince Hotel

グランドプリンスホテル大阪ベイ Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay

West Japan

沖縄プリンスホテル オーシャンビューぎのわん Okinawa Prince Hotel Ocean View Ginowan

プリンス スマート イン 博多 PRINCE SMART INN HAKATA

プリンス スマート イン 那覇 PRINCE SMART INN NAHA

プリンス スマート イン 宮崎 PRINCE SMART INN MIYAZAKI

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 01:04:03 UTC.