月次営業概況のお知らせ（国内ホテル業）
Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Domestic Hotel Operations)
2024年5月31日 May 31, 2024
株式会社西武ホールディングス
Seibu Holdings Inc.
（RevPAR、平均販売室料：円）
（RevPAR、ADR：yen）
■全体（ALL）
RevPAR（注2）
平均販売室料
客室稼働率
2024年度 (FY2024)
（Revenue Per Available Room）※2
(Average Daily Rate(ADR）)
(Occupancy Rate)
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
4月(Apr.)
15,786
+29.6%
22,345
+11.7%
70.6%
+9.8pt
5月(May)
6月(Jun.)
1Q
(Apr. - Jun.)
7月(Jul.)
8月(Aug.)
9月(Sep.)
2Q
(Jul. - Sep.)
上期
(First-Half of FY2024)
10月(Oct.)
11月(Nov.)
12月(Dec.)
3Q
（Oct. - Dec.）
3Q累計
(Apr. - Dec.)
1月(Jan.)
2月(Feb.)
3月(Mar.)
4Q
（Jan. - Mar.）
下期
（Second-half of FY2024）
年度計
(FY2024)
■保有・リース（Ownership / Lease）
RevPAR（注2）
平均販売室料
客室稼働率
（Revenue Per Available Room）※2
(Average Daily Rate(ADR）)
(Occupancy Rate)
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
16,683
+25.2%
22,333
+9.5%
74.7%
+9.4pt
■MC・FC ※Management Contract・Franchise Contract
RevPAR（注2）
平均販売室料
客室稼働率
（Revenue Per Available Room）※2
(Average Daily Rate(ADR）)
(Occupancy Rate)
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
13,555
+45.9%
22,384
+19.8%
60.6%
+10.9pt
参考：エリア別（国内ホテル業全体）Reference: By area (overall Domestic Hotel Operations) ■首都圏・中日本 Greater Tokyo Area & Central Japan ■東日本 East Japan
■西日本 West Japan
RevPAR（注2）
平均販売室料
客室稼働率
2024年度 (FY2024)
（Revenue Per Available Room）※2
(Average Daily Rate(ADR）)
(Occupancy Rate)
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
4月(Apr.)
19,673
+31.9%
25,046
+15.3%
78.5%
+9.9pt
5月(May)
6月(Jun.)
1Q
(Apr. - Jun.)
7月(Jul.)
8月(Aug.)
9月(Sep.)
2Q
(Jul. - Sep.)
上期
(First-Half of FY2024)
10月(Oct.)
11月(Nov.)
12月(Dec.)
3Q
（Oct. - Dec.）
3Q累計
(Apr. - Dec.)
1月(Jan.)
2月(Feb.)
3月(Mar.)
4Q
（Jan. - Mar.）
下期
（Second-half of FY2024）
年度計
(FY2024)
RevPAR（注2）
平均販売室料
客室稼働率
（Revenue Per Available Room）※2
(Average Daily Rate(ADR）)
(Occupancy Rate)
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
6,318
+12.9%
14,950
△5.9%
42.3%
+7.0pt
RevPAR（注2）
平均販売室料
客室稼働率
（Revenue Per Available Room）※2
(Average Daily Rate(ADR）)
(Occupancy Rate)
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
13,002
+24.6%
17,617
+9.2%
73.8%
+9.1pt
1
- 宿泊客数 （人）(Number of Hotel Guests, person)
国内ホテル業（全体）Domestic Hotel Operations（ALL）
2024年度 (FY2024)
（合計）（Total）
（邦人客）（Japanese）
（外国人客）（Foreigner）
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
4月(Apr.)
361,511
+17.1%
211,609
+7.2%
149,902
+34.6%
5月(May)
6月(Jun.)
1Q
(Apr. - Jun.)
7月(Jul.)
8月(Aug.)
9月(Sep.)
2Q
(Jul. - Sep.)
上期
(First-Half of FY2024)
10月(Oct.)
11月(Nov.)
12月(Dec.)
3Q
（Oct. - Dec.）
3Q累計
(Apr. - Dec.)
1月(Jan.)
2月(Feb.)
3月(Mar.)
4Q
（Jan. - Mar.）
下期
（Second-half of FY2024）
年度計
(FY2024)
参考：左記のうち、国内ホテル業（保有・リース）の宿泊客数
Reference: Of those mentioned on the left, the number of Hotel Guests in Domestic Hotel Operations (Ownership /Lease)
（合計）（Total）
（邦人客）（Japanese）
（外国人客）（Foreigner）
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
258,920
+10.7%
149,087
+2.7%
109,833
+23.6%
（注1） 上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。
Note 1:（The above figures may differ from the final figures shown in the financial statements.）
（注2） RevPARとは、宿泊に係る収入を客室総数で除したものであります。
Note 2:（RevPAR is calculated by dividing total room sales for a given period by the aggregate number of days per room for which each room was available during such period.）
（注3） RevPARおよび客室稼働率の算出に用いる客室総数には、行政機関へのホテル客室全室貸出に伴い一時営業休止しているホテルを含んでおります。
Note 3:（The total number of rooms used to calculate RevPAR and occupancy rate included the number of guest rooms at the hotels that have been temporarily closed but provided for the government as a COVID-19 measure. ）
（注4） 各区分に含むホテルは以下のとおりです。（2024年4月30日時点）
Note 4:（The hotels listed in each category are as follows.(As of April. 30, 2024)）
エリア Area
保有・リース Ownership / Lease
MC・FC ※Management Contract・Franchise Contract
ザ・プリンスギャラリー 東京紀尾井町 The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho
ザ・プリンス パークタワー東京 The Prince Park Tower Tokyo
東京プリンスホテル Tokyo Prince Hotel
東京ベイ潮見プリンスホテル Tokyo Bay Shiomi Prince Hotel
ザ・プリンス さくらタワー東京 The Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo
下田プリンスホテル Shimoda Prince Hotel
グランドプリンスホテル高輪 Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa
グランドプリンスホテル新高輪 Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa
品川プリンスホテル Shinagawa Prince Hotel
新宿プリンスホテル Shinjuku Prince Hotel
サンシャインシティプリンスホテル Sunshine City Prince Hotel
川越プリンスホテル Kawagoe Prince Hotel
中国割烹旅館 掬水亭 Kikusuitei
首都圏・中日本
新横浜プリンスホテル Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel
Greater Tokyo Area
鎌倉プリンスホテル Kamakura Prince Hotel
& Central Japan
大磯プリンスホテル Oiso Prince Hotel
プリンス スマート イン 恵比寿 PRINCE SMART INN EBISU
ザ・プリンス 箱根芦ノ湖 The Prince Hakone Ashinoko
龍宮殿 Ryuguden
箱根湯の花プリンスホテル Hakone Yunohana Prince Hotel
箱根仙石原プリンスホテル Hakone Sengokuhara Prince Hotel
箱根園コテージ Hakone En Cottage
三養荘 Sanyo-So
プリンス バケーション クラブ 三養荘 PRINCE VACATION CLUB Sanyo-So
川奈ホテル Kawana Hotel
プリンス スマート イン 熱海 PRINCE SMART INN ATAMI
富良野プリンスホテル Furano Prince Hotel
札幌プリンスホテル Sapporo Prince Hotel
新富良野プリンスホテル Shin Furano Prince Hotel
屈斜路プリンスホテル Kussharo Prince Hotel
十和田プリンスホテル Towada Prince Hotel
釧路プリンスホテル Kushiro Prince Hotel
ザ・プリンス ヴィラ軽井沢 The Prince Villa Karuizawa
函館大沼プリンスホテル Hakodate-Onuma Prince Hotel
東日本
ザ・プリンス 軽井沢 The Prince Karuizawa
雫石プリンスホテル Shizukuishi Prince Hotel
軽井沢プリンスホテル Karuizawa Prince Hotel
苗場プリンスホテル Naeba Prince Hotel
East Japan
軽井沢浅間プリンスホテル Karuizawa Asama Prince Hotel
万座プリンスホテル Manza Prince Hotel
プリンス バケーション クラブ 軽井沢浅間 PRINCE VACATION CLUB Karuizawa Asama
万座高原ホテル Manza Kogen Hotel
プリンス バケーション クラブ ヴィラ軽井沢浅間 PRINCE VACATION CLUB Villa Karuizawa Asama
嬬恋プリンスホテル Tsumagoi Prince Hotel
志賀高原プリンスホテル Shiga Kogen Prince Hotel
名古屋プリンスホテル スカイタワー Nagoya Prince Hotel Sky Tower
ザ・プリンス 京都宝ヶ池 The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike
びわ湖大津プリンスホテル Lake Biwa Otsu Prince Hotel
グランドプリンスホテル広島 Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima
プリンス スマート イン 京都四条大宮 PRINCE SMART INN KYOTO SHIJO OMIYA
ザ ホテル青龍 京都清水 THE HOTEL SEIRYU KYOTO KIYOMIZU
西日本
プリンス スマート イン 京都三条 PRINCE SMART INN KYOTO SANJO
プリンス スマート イン 大阪淀屋橋 PRINCE SMART INN OSAKA YODOYABASHI
日南海岸 南郷プリンスホテル Nichinan Kaigan Nango Prince Hotel
グランドプリンスホテル大阪ベイ Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay
West Japan
沖縄プリンスホテル オーシャンビューぎのわん Okinawa Prince Hotel Ocean View Ginowan
プリンス スマート イン 博多 PRINCE SMART INN HAKATA
プリンス スマート イン 那覇 PRINCE SMART INN NAHA
プリンス スマート イン 宮崎 PRINCE SMART INN MIYAZAKI
2
