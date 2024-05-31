Seibu Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company which operates in six business segments. Urban Transportation and Regional segment provides passenger transport through trains, buses, and taxis along Seibu rail lines in the Tokyo-Saitama area. Hotel and Leisure segment consists of a varied assortment of facilities in a wide range of fields including hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and leisure facilities. Real Estate segment is engaged in the development of hotel space, development and operation of stores in train stations, and subdivision of housing, among others. Construction segment is engaged in all types of construction in areas including railway lines, social infrastructure, hotel remodeling, private sector construction, and housing. Hawaii Business segment operates hotels in Hawaii. Other Businesses segment consists of passenger transport in Izuhakone and Ohmi, and the operation of Seibu Lions baseball team. The Company has 53 subsidiaries and one associated company.