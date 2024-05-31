Delayed
Japan Exchange
09:56:48 2024-05-30 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2,319
JPY
-0.79%
+0.39%
+18.50%
Seibu : 2024/4 Monthly Report on Operating Conditions(Railways)
May 30, 2024 at 09:05 pm EDT
2024
年5 月31 日
May 31, 2024
株式会社西武ホールディングス
Seibu Holdings Inc.
月次営業概況のお知らせ（鉄道業
/西武鉄道株式会社）
Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Railway operations/Seibu Railway)
１．輸送人員(Number of Passengers Carried)
(
千人/Thousand people 、％)
定期
2024
年度
(Commuter)
定期外
合計
(Non-Commuter)
(Grand Total)
通勤定期
通学定期
定期計
(FY2024)
(Workers)
(Students)
(Total)
前年比
前年比
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
4
月(Apr.)
22,787
+ 2.2
7,657
+ 1.7
30,444
+ 2.1
21,299
+ 6.7
51,744
+ 3.9
5
月(May)
6
月(Jun.)
1Q(Apr. - Jun.)
7
月(Jul.)
8
月(Aug.)
9
月(Sep.)
2Q(Jul. - Sep.)
上期(First-Half of FY2024)
10
月(Oct.)
11
月(Nov.)
12
月(Dec.)
3Q
（Oct. - Dec. ）
3Q
累計(Apr. - Dec.)
1
月(Jan.)
2
月(Feb.)
3
月(Mar.)
4Q
（Jan. - Mar. ）
下期（Second-half of FY2024 ）
年度計(FY2024)
※千人未満切捨/Amounts less than one thousand people rounded down
２．運輸収入(Revenue)
(
百万円/Million yen 、％)
定期
2024
年度
(Commuter)
定期外
合計
(Non-Commuter)
(Grand Total)
通勤定期
通学定期
定期計
(FY2024)
(Workers)
(Students)
(Total)
前年比
前年比
前年比
前年比
前年比
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
(YoY)
4
月(Apr.)
3,091
+ 4.4
306
+ 1.1
3,397
+ 4.1
4,994
+ 7.7
8,392
+ 6.2
5
月(May)
6
月(Jun.)
1Q(Apr. - Jun.)
7
月(Jul.)
8
月(Aug.)
9
月(Sep.)
2Q(Jul. - Sep.)
上期(First-Half of FY2024)
10
月(Oct.)
11
月(Nov.)
12
月(Dec.)
3Q
（Oct. - Dec. ）
3Q
累計(Apr. - Dec.)
1
月(Jan.)
2
月(Feb.)
3
月(Mar.)
4Q
（Jan. - Mar. ）
下期（Second-half of FY2024 ）
年度計(FY2024)
※百万円未満切捨/Amounts less than one million yen rounded down
上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。
(The above figures may differ from the final figures shown in the financial statements.)
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on
31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
31 May 2024 01:04:04 UTC.
Seibu Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company which operates in six business segments. Urban Transportation and Regional segment provides passenger transport through trains, buses, and taxis along Seibu rail lines in the Tokyo-Saitama area. Hotel and Leisure segment consists of a varied assortment of facilities in a wide range of fields including hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and leisure facilities. Real Estate segment is engaged in the development of hotel space, development and operation of stores in train stations, and subdivision of housing, among others. Construction segment is engaged in all types of construction in areas including railway lines, social infrastructure, hotel remodeling, private sector construction, and housing. Hawaii Business segment operates hotels in Hawaii. Other Businesses segment consists of passenger transport in Izuhakone and Ohmi, and the operation of Seibu Lions baseball team. The Company has 53 subsidiaries and one associated company.
More about the company
