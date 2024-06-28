Reference: Of those mentioned on the left, the number of Hotel Guests in Domestic Hotel Operations (Ownership /Lease)

（注1） 上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。

Note 1:（The above figures may differ from the final figures shown in the financial statements.）

（注2） RevPARとは、宿泊に係る収入を客室総数で除したものであります。

Note 2:（RevPAR is calculated by dividing total room sales for a given period by the aggregate number of days per room for which each room was available during such period.）

（注3） RevPARおよび客室稼働率の算出に用いる客室総数には、行政機関へのホテル客室全室貸出に伴い一時営業休止しているホテルを含んでおります。

Note 3:（The total number of rooms used to calculate RevPAR and occupancy rate included the number of guest rooms at the hotels that have been temporarily closed but provided for the government as a COVID-19 measure. ）

（注4） 各区分に含むホテルは以下のとおりです。（2024年5月31日時点）

Note 4:（The hotels listed in each category are as follows.(As of May. 31, 2024)）