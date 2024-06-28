2024年6月28日

June 28, 2024

株式会社西武ホールディングス

Seibu Holdings Inc.

月次営業概況のお知らせ（鉄道業/西武鉄道株式会社）

Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Railway operations/Seibu Railway)

１．輸送人員(Number of Passengers Carried)

(千人/Thousand people、％)

定期

2024年度

(Commuter)

定期外

合計

(Non-Commuter)

(Grand Total)

通勤定期

通学定期

定期計

(FY2024)

(Workers)

(Students)

(Total)

前年比

前年比

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

4月(Apr.)

22,787

+ 2.2

7,657

+ 1.7

30,444

+ 2.1

21,299

+ 6.7

51,744

+ 3.9

5月(May)

23,500

+2.1

7,933

+ 2.1

31,434

+ 2.1

21,093

+ 5.5

52,528

+ 3.4

6月(Jun.)

1Q(Apr. - Jun.)

7月(Jul.)

8月(Aug.)

9月(Sept.)

2Q(Jul. - Sept.)

上期(First-Half of FY2024)

10月(Oct.)

11月(Nov.)

12月(Dec.)

3Q（Oct. - Dec.）

3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)

1月(Jan.)

2月(Feb.)

3月(Mar.)

4Q（Jan. - Mar.）

下期（Second-half of FY2024）

年度計(FY2024)

※千人未満切捨/Amounts less than one thousand people rounded down

２．運輸収入(Revenue)

(百万円/Million yen、％)

定期

2024年度

(Commuter)

定期外

合計

(Non-Commuter)

(Grand Total)

通勤定期

通学定期

定期計

(FY2024)

(Workers)

(Students)

(Total)

前年比

前年比

前年比

前年比

前年比

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

(YoY)

4月(Apr.)

3,091

+ 4.4

306

+ 1.1

3,397

+ 4.1

4,994

+ 7.7

8,392

+ 6.2

5月(May)

3,186

+ 3.6

315

+ 1.1

3,501

+ 3.4

4,947

+ 6.4

8,449

+ 5.1

6月(Jun.)

1Q(Apr. - Jun.)

7月(Jul.)

8月(Aug.)

9月(Sept.)

2Q(Jul. - Sept.)

上期(First-Half of FY2024)

10月(Oct.)

11月(Nov.)

12月(Dec.)

3Q（Oct. - Dec.）

3Q累計(Apr. - Dec.)

1月(Jan.)

2月(Feb.)

3月(Mar.)

4Q（Jan. - Mar.）

下期（Second-half of FY2024）

年度計(FY2024)

※百万円未満切捨/Amounts less than one million yen rounded down

上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。 (The above figures may differ from the final figures shown in the financial statements.)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 01:02:10 UTC.