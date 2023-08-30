[Translation for reference only]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT
This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall prevail.
Annual Securities Report
(Pursuant to Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)
For the 18th fiscal year
From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Seibu Holdings Inc.
(E04154)
Table of Contents
[Cover]
Part I. Company Information
1
I. Overview of the Company
1
1.
Summary of business results
1
2.
Company history
3
3.
Description of business
6
4.
Overview of subsidiaries and associates
10
5.
Information about employees
13
II Overview of Business
16
1.
Management policy, management environment, issues to be addressed, etc
16
2.
Views and initiatives regarding sustainability
23
3.
Business risks
29
4.
Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows
39
5.
Critical contracts for operation
53
6.
Research and development activities
58
III. Information about Facilities
59
1.
Overview of capital investments, etc
59
2.
Major facilities
60
3.
Planned additions, retirements, etc. of facilities
73
IV. Information about Reporting Company
74
1.
Information about shares, etc
74
2.
Acquisition, etc., of treasury shares
84
3.
Dividend policy
85
4.
Corporate governance
86
Ⅴ. Financial Information
130
1.
Consolidated financial statements, etc
131
2.
Non-consolidated financial statements, etc
194
VI. Overview of Operational Procedures for Shares of the Company
208
VII. Reference Information of the Company
210
1.
Information about Parent Company, etc. of the Company
210
2.
Other Reference Information
210
Part II Information About Company Which Provides Guarantee to the Company, Etc
211
Independent Auditor's Audit Report
Internal Control Report
Written Confirmation
[Cover]
[Document title]
Annual securities report
[Clause of stipulation]
Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and
Exchange Act
[Place of filing]
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
[Filing date]
June 21, 2023
[Fiscal year]
The 18th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
[Company name]
株式会社西武ホールディングス
(Kabushiki-kaisha Seibu Holdings)
[Company name in English]
Seibu Holdings Inc.
[Title and name of representative]
NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro, President and Representative Director,
COO
[Address of registered headquarters]
1-16-15Minami-Ikebukuro,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
[Telephone number]
+81-3-6709-3112
[Name of contact person]
TATARA Yoshihiro, Managing Officer, General Manager of
Corporate Communication
[Nearest place of contact]
1-16-15Minami-Ikebukuro,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
[Telephone number]
+81-3-6709-3112
[Name of contact person]
TATARA Yoshihiro, Managing Officer, General Manager of
Corporate Communication
[Place for public inspection]
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1Nihonbashi-Kabutocho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Part I. Company Information
I. Overview of the Company
1. Summary of business results
- Business results of the Group
Term
14th fiscal year
15th fiscal year
16th fiscal year
17th fiscal year
18th fiscal year
Fiscal year-end
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Operating revenue
(Millions of
565,939
554,590
337,061
396,856
428,487
yen)
Ordinary profit (loss)
(Millions of
65,415
48,770
(58,785)
(17,440)
20,133
yen)
Profit (loss) attributable to
(Millions of
45,457
4,670
(72,301)
10,623
56,753
owners of parent
yen)
Comprehensive income
(Millions of
44,110
(22,850)
(64,161)
13,286
64,964
yen)
Net assets
(Millions of
422,715
373,427
385,687
387,217
377,633
yen)
Total assets
(Millions of
1,728,929
1,707,784
1,698,497
1,703,442
1,587,834
yen)
Net assets per share
(Yen)
1,346.05
1,227.03
999.50
1,035.57
1,237.46
Basic earnings (loss) per
(Yen)
145.21
15.18
(241.32)
35.39
188.70
share
Diluted earnings per share
(Yen)
145.09
15.16
-
35.37
188.63
Equity-to-asset ratio
(%)
24.1
21.5
17.6
18.3
23.5
Return on equity (ROE)
(%)
11.3
1.2
(21.7)
3.5
16.6
Price earnings ratio (PER)
(Times)
13.34
78.26
-
35.94
7.20
Net cash provided by (used
(Millions of
88,104
101,458
(24,264)
58,563
67,167
in) operating activities
yen)
Net cash provided by (used
(Millions of
(73,069)
(96,655)
(47,537)
18,647
87,854
in) investing activities
yen)
Net cash provided by (used
(Millions of
(17,898)
(3,025)
72,394
(19,070)
(217,221)
in) financing activities
yen)
Cash and cash equivalents at
(Millions of
26,269
28,056
28,538
87,210
25,741
end of period
yen)
Number of employees
23,677
23,504
22,844
21,367
20,856
[Separately, average number
[6,395]
[6,040]
[4,397]
[3,800]
[4,159]
of temporary employees]
(Notes)
1. The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29,
March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the 17th fiscal year, and the business
results for the 17th fiscal year and subsequent fiscal years are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
- Diluted earnings per share for the 16th fiscal year is not noted even though the Company has issued potential shares, because the per share data is a loss per share.
- The price earnings ratio (PER) for the 16th fiscal year is not presented because basic loss per share was recorded.
- The number of employees represents individuals working within the Group, excluding employees seconded outside the Group from the Group but including employees seconded to the Group from outside the Group. In addition, employees retired as of March 31, 2023 are included therein.
- The average number of temporary employees for the fiscal years is shown in brackets. Temporary employees are not included in the figure indicating the number of employees described in Note 4.
- 1 -
(2) Business results of the reporting company
Term
14th fiscal year
15th fiscal year
16th fiscal year
17th fiscal year
18th fiscal year
Fiscal year-end
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Operating revenue
(Millions of
18,908
23,944
12,443
13,871
44,224
yen)
Ordinary profit
(Millions of
11,003
14,354
2,983
2,508
32,387
yen)
Profit
(Millions of
9,755
13,415
2,376
1,444
31,036
yen)
Share capital
(Millions of
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
yen)
Total number of shares
(Shares)
332,462,920
332,462,920
323,462,920
323,462,920
323,462,920
issued
Net assets
(Millions of
358,315
344,303
342,809
345,148
373,788
yen)
Total assets
(Millions of
1,158,574
1,174,055
1,168,174
1,172,518
1,062,320
yen)
Net assets per share
(Yen)
1,078.46
1,070.05
1,063.72
1,069.46
1,156.72
Dividends per share
(Yen)
30.00
30.00
-
5.00
25.00
(Interim dividends per share)
(11.50)
(15.00)
(-)
(-)
(5.00)
Basic earnings per share
(Yen)
29.10
40.68
7.39
4.48
96.16
Diluted earnings per share
(Yen)
29.08
40.64
7.38
4.48
96.13
Equity-to-asset ratio
(%)
30.9
29.3
29.3
29.4
35.2
Return on equity (ROE)
(%)
2.7
3.8
0.7
0.4
8.6
Price earnings ratio (PER)
(Times)
66.56
29.20
165.09
283.93
14.13
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
103.1
73.7
-
111.6
26.0
Number of employees
305
305
306
352
378
Total shareholder return
(%)
106.2
67.4
69.1
72.2
78.2
(Benchmark index: TOPIX)
(%)
(92.7)
(81.7)
(113.8)
(113.4)
(116.7)
Highest share price
(Yen)
2,259
1,993
1,517
1,480
1,580
Lowest share price
(Yen)
1,769
1,131
901
1,041
1,226
(Notes)
1. The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29,
March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the 17th fiscal year, and the business
results for the 17th fiscal year and subsequent fiscal years are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
- Dividends per share and dividend payout ratio for the 16th fiscal year are not shown since no dividend was paid.
- The highest and lowest share prices were those recorded on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from April 4, 2022, and those recorded on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prior to that date.
- 2 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 07:23:06 UTC.