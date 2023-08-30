[Translation for reference only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall prevail.

Annual Securities Report

(Pursuant to Article 24, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)

For the 18th fiscal year

From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Seibu Holdings Inc.

(E04154)