Seibu : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 ＜under Japanese GAAP＞

May 11, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 Company name: Seibu Holdings Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 9024 URL: https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/ Representative: NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro, President and Representative Director, COO Inquiries: TATARA Yoshihiro, Managing Officer, General Manager of Corporate Communication Tel: +81-3-6709-3112

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 21, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 22, 2023 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 21, 2023 Preparation of supplementary results briefing material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts truncated, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results