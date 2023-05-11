Seibu : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 ＜under Japanese GAAP＞

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ending
236,000
11.0
23,000
71.4
20,000
57.1
September 30, 2023
Fiscal year ending
462,000
7.8
36,000
62.5
30,000
49.0
March 31, 2024
Profit attributable to owners of
Basic earnings per share
parent
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
13,000
(79.9)
43.19
September 30, 2023
Fiscal year ending
24,000
(57.7)
79.74
March 31, 2024
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements of prior period financial statements
a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
d. Restatements of prior period financial statements:
None
Note: For details, please refer to page 18 of the Attached Materials, "Notes on changes in accounting policies" of "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements" under "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto."
Number of issued shares (common shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2022
323,462,920 shares
323,462,920 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2022
22,482,684 shares
23,008,494 shares
c. Average number of outstanding shares during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
300,755,049 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
300,212,282 shares
Notes: 1. The Company's shares held by the share-based benefit trusts are included in the number of treasury shares at the end of the period (285,900 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 752,700 shares as of March 31, 2022). Also, the Company's shares held by the share-based benefit trusts are included in treasury shares that are deducted for calculation of the average number of outstanding shares during the period (500,059 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 994,844 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022).
The portion attributable to the Company of the treasury shares (shares of the Company) held by equity-method associates is included in the number of treasury shares at the end of the period (21,998,594 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 21,998,594 shares as of March 31, 2022). Furthermore, the portion attributable to the Company of the treasury shares (shares of the Company) held by equity-method associates is included in treasury shares that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of outstanding shares during the period (21,998,594 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 21,998,594 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022).
For further details about the number of shares as a basis of calculation of basic earnings per share (consolidated), please refer to page 21 of the Attached Materials, "Per share information" of "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements" under "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto."
(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
44,224
218.8
31,978
-
32,387
-
31,036
-
March 31, 2022
13,871
11.5
2,531
3.5
2,508
(15.9)
1,444
(39.2)
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
96.16
96.13
March 31, 2022
4.48
4.48
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
1,062,320
373,788
35.2
March 31, 2022
1,172,518
345,148
29.4
Reference: Equity (Net assets)
As of March 31, 2023:
¥373,595 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥344,849 million
Net assets per share
Yen
1,156.72
1,069.46
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special notes
The business forecasts, targets, plans, forecasts and other forward-looking information of the Group contained in this material should be regarded as the judgment and thoughts of the Company at the present point in time, that have been created based on information currently available as of the release of this material. Actual results of earnings, financial position, etc. of the Group may differ significantly from the content of this material or the content surmised from this material due to various factors of uncertainty at the time of this material's preparation, including fluctuations in the state of domestic and global politics, economies and financial conditions, and the status of measures aimed for in "Review of financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and Progress of the FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" announced separately today.
About the matters regarding earnings forecasts (consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024), please refer to page 8 of the Attached Materials, "(4) Future outlook" under "1. Review of Operating Results and Others."
Contents of Attached Materials
1. Review of Operating Results and Others
2
(1)
Review of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
2
(2)
Review of financial position for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
6
(3)
Review of cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
6
(4)
Future outlook
8
(5)
Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current period and the following
period
9
2. Basic Rationale for Selecting the Accounting Standard
9
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
10
(1)
Consolidated balance sheet
10
(2)
Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income