Seibu : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 ＜under Japanese GAAP＞

05/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges)

[Translation for reference only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall prevail.

May 11, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Company name: Seibu Holdings Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

9024

URL:

https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/

Representative:

NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro, President and Representative Director, COO

Inquiries:

TATARA Yoshihiro, Managing Officer,

General Manager of Corporate Communication

Tel: +81-3-6709-3112

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 21, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 22, 2023

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 21, 2023

Preparation of supplementary results briefing material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts truncated, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

428,487

8.0

22,155

-

20,133

-

56,753

434.2

March 31, 2022

396,856

17.7

(13,216)

-

(17,440)

-

10,623

-

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

¥64,964 million

[

389.0%]

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥13,286 million

[

- %]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

March 31, 2023

188.70

188.63

16.6

March 31, 2022

35.39

35.37

3.5

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

¥(12) million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥2 million

Ratio of ordinary

profit to total assets

%

1.2

(1.0)

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

%

5.2

(3.3)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2023

1,587,834

377,633

March 31, 2022

1,703,442

387,217

Equity-to-asset ratio

%

23.5

18.3

Net assets per share

Yen

1,237.46

1,035.57

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Reference: Equity (Net assets − Share acquisition rights − Non-controlling interests)

As of March 31, 2023:

¥372,451 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥311,141 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

activities

activities

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2023

67,167

87,854

March 31, 2022

58,563

18,647

Net cash provided by

(used in) financing

activities

Millions of yen

(217,221)

(19,070)

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

period

Millions of yen

25,741

87,210

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend

Ratio of

First

Second

Third

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

payout ratio

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

net assets

year-end

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

end

end

end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

5.00

5.00

1,617

14.1

0.5

March 31, 2023

-

5.00

-

20.00

25.00

8,082

13.2

2.2

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

-

12.50

-

12.50

25.00

31.4

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ending

236,000

11.0

23,000

71.4

20,000

57.1

September 30, 2023

Fiscal year ending

462,000

7.8

36,000

62.5

30,000

49.0

March 31, 2024

Profit attributable to owners of

Basic earnings per share

parent

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

13,000

(79.9)

43.19

September 30, 2023

Fiscal year ending

24,000

(57.7)

79.74

March 31, 2024

Seibu Holdings Inc.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements of prior period financial statements

a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

d. Restatements of prior period financial statements:

None

Note: For details, please refer to page 18 of the Attached Materials, "Notes on changes in accounting policies" of "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements" under "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto."

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2022

323,462,920 shares

323,462,920 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2022

22,482,684 shares

23,008,494 shares

c. Average number of outstanding shares during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

300,755,049 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

300,212,282 shares

Notes: 1. The Company's shares held by the share-based benefit trusts are included in the number of treasury shares at the end of the period (285,900 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 752,700 shares as of March 31, 2022). Also, the Company's shares held by the share-based benefit trusts are included in treasury shares that are deducted for calculation of the average number of outstanding shares during the period (500,059 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 994,844 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022).

  1. The portion attributable to the Company of the treasury shares (shares of the Company) held by equity-method associates is included in the number of treasury shares at the end of the period (21,998,594 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 21,998,594 shares as of March 31, 2022). Furthermore, the portion attributable to the Company of the treasury shares (shares of the Company) held by equity-method associates is included in treasury shares that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of outstanding shares during the period (21,998,594 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 21,998,594 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022).
  2. For further details about the number of shares as a basis of calculation of basic earnings per share (consolidated), please refer to page 21 of the Attached Materials, "Per share information" of "(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements" under "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto."

Seibu Holdings Inc.

(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

44,224

218.8

31,978

-

32,387

-

31,036

-

March 31, 2022

13,871

11.5

2,531

3.5

2,508

(15.9)

1,444

(39.2)

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2023

96.16

96.13

March 31, 2022

4.48

4.48

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

1,062,320

373,788

35.2

March 31, 2022

1,172,518

345,148

29.4

Reference: Equity (Net assets)

As of March 31, 2023:

¥373,595 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥344,849 million

Net assets per share

Yen

1,156.72

1,069.46

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special notes
    The business forecasts, targets, plans, forecasts and other forward-looking information of the Group contained in this material should be regarded as the judgment and thoughts of the Company at the present point in time, that have been created based on information currently available as of the release of this material. Actual results of earnings, financial position, etc. of the Group may differ significantly from the content of this material or the content surmised from this material due to various factors of uncertainty at the time of this material's preparation, including fluctuations in the state of domestic and global politics, economies and financial conditions, and the status of measures aimed for in "Review of financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and Progress of the FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" announced separately today.
    About the matters regarding earnings forecasts (consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024), please refer to page 8 of the Attached Materials, "(4) Future outlook" under "1. Review of Operating Results and Others."

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Contents of Attached Materials

1. Review of Operating Results and Others

2

(1)

Review of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

2

(2)

Review of financial position for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

6

(3)

Review of cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

6

(4)

Future outlook

8

(5)

Basic policy on profit distribution and dividends for the current period and the following

period

9

2. Basic Rationale for Selecting the Accounting Standard

9

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

10

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet

10

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

12

Consolidated statement of income

12

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

13

(3)

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

14

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows

16

(5)

Notes to consolidated financial statements

18

Notes on premise of going concern

18

Notes on changes in accounting policies

18

Consolidated statement of income

18

Segment information

18

Per share information

21

Significant events after the reporting period

22

1

