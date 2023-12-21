Corporate Governance Report

Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code

The Company's statements are based on the Japan's Corporate Governance Code after its amendment in June 2021 and complies with the principles of that Code.

(2) Disclosure based on the principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code

The following items were updated.

Action to implement management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price

[Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings]

The Company will hold shares in other stock companies (excluding subsidiaries and associates comprising the Seibu Group) if management makes the overall decision that doing so will contribute to improving the Seibu Group's corporate value over the medium to long term and help benefit stakeholders by strengthening a trade relationship and thereby generating business synergies, or yielding other advantages.

Each year, the Company comprehensively reviews the rationale for continuing to hold individual cross-shareholdings from a qualitative and a quantitative perspective. From a qualitative perspective the Board of Directors considers matters such as the notion of strengthening the trade relationship, business synergies in that regard, and potential going forward in light of changes in the Company's business environment and other factors, and from a quantitative perspective the Board of Directors considers matters such as whether or not capital efficiency indicators calculated on the basis of contribution to annual earnings (trading profit, dividends, etc.) exceed the Company's capital cost. The Company successively reduces holdings of shares for which results of the review indicate that rationale to retain such holdings is lacking.

When exercising its voting rights, the Company appropriately exercises such rights from the perspective of whether or not a proposal put forward by the company in question will contribute to improving the corporate value of the company in question and the Seibu Group over the medium to long term. The Company makes overall decisions to approve or disapprove of important proposals that could particularly affect the corporate value of the company in question and the Seibu Group, upon having engaged in dialogue with the company in question. Proposals that are to be deemed as important by the Seibu Group include the following.