Corporate Governance Report

upon having engaged in dialogue with the company in question. Proposals that are to be deemed as important by the Seibu Group include the following.

Proposals involving election of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (in cases of prolonged slump in business results, misconduct, legal violations, etc.)

Proposals involving organizational restructuring

Proposals involving anti-takeover measures, etc.

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]

When the Company's Directors conduct related party transactions, including transactions involving conflicts-of-interest transactions and competitive transactions, etc., those Directors adhere to the Companies Act, the provisions of the Regulations on the Board of Directors and Rules on Directors, and in principle obtain the approval of the Board of Directors. When deliberating on such transactions, the Board of Directors carefully deliberates on whether the transaction is rational and its conditions are appropriate. Thus, the Board of Directors strives to ensure that the transaction does not harm the interests of the Company or the common interests of its shareholders, and to prevent any concerns with respect to such harm.

In addition, investigations are carried out in the Company on a regular basis in regard to related party transactions carried out by corporate officers in the Seibu Group and major shareholders in order to grasp and recognize related party transactions and stop transactions that are in conflict of interest with the interests of the Company or shareholders.

[Supplementary Principle 2.3.1 Measures to Address Sustainability Issues]

The Seibu Group operates diverse businesses such as the urban transportation and regional, hotel and leisure, and real estate businesses. To be a Group that is trusted and preferred by all stakeholders by fulfilling its social responsibilities and creating new activities and sensations, we conduct business activities that are sensitive to the natural environment and the global environment in accordance with the Group Vision and the Seibu Group Code of Corporate Ethics, which serve as codes of conduct for all employees. Furthermore, the Group conducts business activities with close ties to regions and society in order to advance together with its customers and with local communities.

The Group has positioned its measures related to these activities as "sustainability actions," and is working on 12 key objectives (materiality) in four categories: Safety, Environment, Community Engagement, and Corporate Culture. Through these efforts, the Group will work aggressively to contribute to maximizing corporate value from both risk management and CSV perspectives, starting with mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

The four categories and 12 key objectives are as follows:

Category 1: Safety (Agenda: 1. Ensure safety and reliability)