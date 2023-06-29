[Translation for reference only]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT
This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall prevail.
Corporate Governance Report
June 29, 2023
Seibu Holdings Inc.
NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro, President
Inquiries:
Corporate Communication:
+81-3-6709-3112
https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/
The corporate governance of Seibu Holdings Inc. (hereinafter, the "Company") is described below.
- Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes andOther Basic Information
1. Basic views
The Seibu Group strives to maximize corporate value and shareholder value by fulfilling its social responsibilities through its business activities and earning the trust of its shareholders, customers, and all other stakeholders based on its Group Vision, which incorporates its management philosophy and management policy, and the Seibu Group Code of Corporate Ethics, which sets forth the Group's fundamental rules on compliance. To further promote corporate governance, the Group works to improve management soundness and transparency, to raise the level of and to accelerate decision-making by management, centered on the Board of Directors, and to continuously strengthen the entire Group's internal control systems. In addition, to ensure the rights and equal treatment of shareholders, the Group engages in constructive dialogue with shareholders to improve corporate value and shareholder value over the medium-tolong-term, and strives for timely and appropriate disclosure of information and appropriate cooperation with its stakeholders.
1
Corporate Governance Report
- Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code
The Company's statements are based on the Japan's Corporate Governance Code after its amendment in June 2021 and complies with the principles of that Code.
(2) Disclosure based on the principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code
======================================================================
The following items were updated.
- Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring Diversity
- Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure
- Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 Sustainability Initiatives, TCFD and Equivalent Frameworks, and Investments in Human Capital, Intellectual Property, Etc.
- Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and Evaluation and Disclosure of Results of the Board of Directors' Effectiveness
- Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders
======================================================================
[Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings]
The Company will hold shares in other stock companies (excluding subsidiaries and associates comprising the Seibu Group) if management makes the overall decision that doing so will contribute to improving the Seibu Group's corporate value over the medium to long term and help benefit stakeholders by strengthening a trade relationship and thereby generating business synergies, or yielding other advantages.
Each year, the Company comprehensively reviews the rationale for continuing to hold individual cross-shareholdings from a qualitative and a quantitative perspective. From a qualitative perspective the Board of Directors considers matters such as the notion of strengthening the trade relationship, business synergies in that regard, and potential going forward in light of changes in the Company's business environment and other factors, and from a quantitative perspective the Board of Directors considers matters such as whether or not capital efficiency indicators calculated on the basis of contribution to annual earnings (trading profit, dividends, etc.) exceed the Company's capital cost. The Company successively reduces holdings of shares for which results of the review indicate that rationale to retain such holdings is lacking.
When exercising its voting rights, the Company appropriately exercises such rights from the perspective of whether or not a proposal put forward by the company in question will contribute to improving the corporate value of the company in question and the Seibu Group over the medium to long term. The Company makes overall decisions to approve or disapprove of important proposals that could particularly affect the corporate value of the company in question and the Seibu Group,
2
Corporate Governance Report
upon having engaged in dialogue with the company in question. Proposals that are to be deemed as important by the Seibu Group include the following.
- Proposals involving election of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (in cases of prolonged slump in business results, misconduct, legal violations, etc.)
- Proposals involving organizational restructuring
- Proposals involving anti-takeover measures, etc.
[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]
When the Company's Directors conduct related party transactions, including transactions involving conflicts-of-interest transactions and competitive transactions, etc., those Directors adhere to the Companies Act, the provisions of the Regulations on the Board of Directors and Rules on Directors, and in principle obtain the approval of the Board of Directors. When deliberating on such transactions, the Board of Directors carefully deliberates on whether the transaction is rational and its conditions are appropriate. Thus, the Board of Directors strives to ensure that the transaction does not harm the interests of the Company or the common interests of its shareholders, and to prevent any concerns with respect to such harm.
In addition, investigations are carried out in the Company on a regular basis in regard to related party transactions carried out by corporate officers in the Seibu Group and major shareholders in order to grasp and recognize related party transactions and stop transactions that are in conflict of interest with the interests of the Company or shareholders.
[Supplementary Principle 2.3.1 Measures to Address Sustainability Issues]
The Seibu Group operates diverse businesses such as the urban transportation and regional, hotel and leisure, and real estate businesses. To be a Group that is trusted and preferred by all stakeholders by fulfilling its social responsibilities and creating new activities and sensations, we conduct business activities that are sensitive to the natural environment and the global environment in accordance with the Group Vision and the Seibu Group Code of Corporate Ethics, which serve as codes of conduct for all employees. Furthermore, the Group conducts business activities with close ties to regions and society in order to advance together with its customers and with local communities.
The Group has positioned its measures related to these activities as "sustainability actions," and is working on 12 key objectives (materiality) in four categories: Safety, Environment, Community Engagement, and Corporate Culture. Through these efforts, the Group will work aggressively to contribute to maximizing corporate value from both risk management and CSV perspectives, starting with mitigation and adaptation to climate change.
The four categories and 12 key objectives are as follows:
Category 1: Safety (Agenda: 1. Ensure safety and reliability)
3
Corporate Governance Report
Category 2: Environment (Agendas: 2. Greenhouse gas reduction, 3. Waste reduction, 4. Ensuring water supply, 5. Protecting forest and species)
Category 3: Community Engagement (Agendas: 6. Invigoration of railroad corridor and local communities, 7. Universal design, 8. Aging population and low birthrate)
Category 4: Corporate Culture (Agendas: 9. Work style reforms, 10. Recruiting diverse workforce, 11. Human capital development and management, 12. Compliance)
For details, please refer to the following website.
URL: https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/sustainability/
The Seibu Group has prepared the Seibu Group Code of Corporate Ethics, which sets out five items: respect for human rights, customer-focused, compliance, obligation as a corporate citizen, and conduct of executives. In April 2022, the Group formulated the Seibu Group Human Rights Policy, which provides detailed explanation of the respect for human rights stipulated in that code, seeking to ensure that officers and employees and all stakeholders understand the policy, while also indicating the Group's stance on respecting human rights.
For details of the Seibu Group Human Rights Policy, please refer to the following website.
https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/ir/management/governance/Human_Rights_Policy/
In November 2022, the Group formulated the Seibu Group's Sustainable Procurement Policy, which stipulates matters warranting the Group's compliance in regard to procurement, and also formulated the Seibu Group Supplier Guidelines, which stipulate matters for which the Group seeks cooperation from its suppliers who serve as its business partners, thus setting forth its stance on ensuring fair and appropriate transactions throughout the entire supply chain.
For details of the Seibu Group's Sustainable Procurement Policy and Seibu Group Supplier Guidelines, please refer to the following website.
https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/sustainability/procurement/
In November 2019, the Group formulated the Seibu Group's Environmental Policy and is actively engaging in environmental initiatives as a group. Moreover, premised on its awareness that addressing climate change constitutes an urgent challenge, the Group revised and partially established medium- and long-term targets for reducing environmental impact in September 2022 with the aim of steadily reducing greenhouse gases attributable to climate change.
For details of the Seibu Group's Environmental Policy, please refer to the following website.
https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/sustainability/environment/policy/
In addition, the Seibu Group has prepared a framework that enables risk identification, preemptive risk response, and rapid countermeasures in the event risk occurrence, based on the Seibu Group Risk Management Policy, the Seibu Group Rules on Risk Management, and the Seibu Group Rules on Crisis Management, which stipulate fundamental approaches and control frameworks for
4
Corporate Governance Report
managing risk in the Seibu Group.
[Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring Diversity]
- Approach to ensuring diversity
To generate innovation and increase corporate value amid labor shortages caused by population aging and dramatic changes in values regarding work, the Seibu Group needs to cultivate an organizational culture in which diverse individual employees of different genders, ages, nationalities, values, lifestyles, etc. are respected, enabling all employees to demonstrate their abilities and enthusiasm to the greatest extent. The Group considers that in cultivating such an organizational culture it is particularly important to ensure diversity in the management team, which makes up the core of management and conducts decision making, and has therefore set numerical targets for the ratio of female managers and is actively promoting the creation of an environment in which women can play a role. The Group is committed to ensuring diversity among its core human capital, including the aggressive recruitment of not only women, but also non-Japanese and experienced hires who have the requisite skills and experience.
Item
Current status
Target (end of FY2025)
Ratio of female managers
5.7%
15.0%
Ratio of non-Japanese managers
0.1%
Current ratio or higher
Ratio of experienced hire
14.5%
Current ratio or higher
managers
- Target values for the four core Group companies (Seibu Holdings, Seibu Railway, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, Seibu Realty Solutions)
- Human capital development policy for ensuring diversity, policy for establishing an internal environment, and status of their implementation
With enabling each and every diverse employee to grow and demonstrate their abilities and enthusiasm to the greatest extent as its basic policy for ensuring diversity, the Seibu Group advances various initiatives, such as human capital development and internal environmental improvement.
- Encouraging women's career advancement
The Group is encouraging women's career development and reforming their awareness through the SEIBU Diversity College for female employees and their superiors. In addition, the Group holds women's forums on themes such as female-only physical ailments for women continuing to work, and strives to increase awareness through participation of managers regardless of gender. The Group also created the Reemployment Support Network to enable employees to find new positions at Group companies if they have to relocate due to
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 07:04:10 UTC.