Seibu : FY2022 First Quarter Teleconference Presentation

Ⅲ．Segment information and key performance indicators
Ⅳ．Details on financial results
Ⅴ．Consolidated earnings forecasts and current business trends
Ⅵ．Appendix
August 4, 2022
Summary of First Quarter 2022 Results
First quarter results (Apr. - June)
Sales grew year on year due to a rebound in demand as a result of the lifting of restrictions on movement and other factors
Operating profit and other profits returned to profitability
Segment profits were in the black in all segments(The reportable
segment was changed from the current fiscal year, and the construction business was abolished)
Operating revenue and profits at each level progressed exceeding the earnings forecasts
Earnings forecasts
Maintained May 12 forecast in light of uncertainties in demand trends in the second quarter of the fiscal year and beyond
August 4, 2022
Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022
Despite the decline in sales from Seibu Construction Co., Ltd. being deconsolidated, sales grew year on year due to a rebound in demand as a result of the lifting of restrictions on movement and other factors（Operating revenue was 103.4 billion yen up 12.7%）
Sales from railway transportation +12.6%, RevPAR of Domestic hotel operations +102.3%
Operating profit and other profits improved significantly due to the increase in sales, and each of the items returned to profitability
Fixed expenses decreased by 10.2 billion yen compared to the same period in FY2019
billions of yen
Operating revenue
Operating profit
EBITDA*
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3months
3months
YoY change
ended June
ended June
(Amount / % )
30, 2021
30, 2022
91.7
103.4
11.6
12.7%
(5.9)
7.6
13.6
ー
7.4
21.4
14.0
188.1%
(7.7)
7.5
15.2
ー
(8.8)
3.6
12.5
ー
* EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit
August 4, 2022
Operating revenue by segment
Urban
Transportation
and Regional
Hotel and Leisure
Real Estate
Construction
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
billions of yen
3months
3months
YoY change
Details (YoY)
ended June
ended June
(Amount / % )
(+)Increase factor, (－)Decrease factor
30, 2021
30, 2022
31.3
35.5
4.1
13.3%
（+）Increase in railway and bus transportation revenue
（+）Increase in users of leisure facilities along railway lines such as Seibuen Amusement Park
23.8
44.7
（+）Increase in users of hotels in Japan and overseas, aquariums and golf courses
20.8
87.3%
（+）Increase in leased hotel buildings due to a request from administrative agencies for measures to prevent the
spread of COVID-19
（−）Decrease in inter-segment transactions followed by organizational restructuring in the Group (leasing within
the Group, etc.) * No impact on profit
19.0
17.5
（ー）Decrease in fee revenue from insurance agency business
(1.5)
(7.9%)
（ー）Fall-back from occurrence of cancellation fees in conjunction with the withdrawal of a tenant in the previous
year
（ー）Decrease in rent revenue in conjunction with the withdrawal of a tenant from Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho
（＋）Increase in Seibu SCCAT's revenue * Minor impact on profit
18.2
ー
(18.2)
(100.0%)
（ー）The removal of Seibu Construction and Seibu Construction Supply from the scope of consolidation
（+）Increase in the number of spectators at professional baseball league official games
9.5
11.7
2.1
22.3%
（+）Expanding demand for tourism and increase in users of bus and taxi in the Izuhakone business and the Ohmi
business
（ー）Temporary suspension of operations due to Yokohama Arena's renovation (From Jan. through July 2022)
(10.3)
(6.0)
4.2
－
（+）Decrease in cancellation of inter-segment transactions
91.7
103.4
11.6
12.7%
Reportable segments were changed as of April 1, 2022. (See page 32-33)
The figures in the previous year were presented based on the reportable segments after the change.
August 4, 2022
