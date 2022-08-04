Seibu : FY2022 First Quarter Teleconference Presentation

Summary of First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter results (Apr. - June)

Sales grew year on year due to a rebound in demand as a result of the lifting of restrictions on movement and other factors Operating profit and other profits returned to profitability Segment profits were in the black in all segments (The reportable



segment was changed from the current fiscal year, and the construction business was abolished)

Operating revenue and profits at each level progressed exceeding the earnings forecasts

Earnings forecasts

Maintained May 12 forecast in light of uncertainties in demand trends in the second quarter of the fiscal year and beyond