    9024   JP3417200007

SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.

(9024)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-04 am EDT
1378.00 JPY   -1.36%
06:09aSEIBU : FY2022 First Quarter Teleconference Presentation
02:27aSEIBU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022 ＜under Japanese GAAP＞
02:27aSEIBU : Overview of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Seibu : FY2022 First Quarter Teleconference Presentation

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Overview of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022

August 4, 2022

Seibu Holdings Inc.9024 https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/

Ⅰ．Executive summary

Ⅱ．Operational highlights and initiatives

Ⅲ．Segment information and key performance indicators

Ⅳ．Details on financial results

Ⅴ．Consolidated earnings forecasts and current business trends

Ⅵ．Appendix

P3

P8

P16

P25

P29

P32

August 4, 2022

2

Summary of First Quarter 2022 Results

  • First quarter results (Apr. - June)
    • Sales grew year on year due to a rebound in demand as a result of the lifting of restrictions on movement and other factors
    • Operating profit and other profits returned to profitability
    • Segment profits were in the black in all segments (The reportable

segment was changed from the current fiscal year, and the construction business was abolished)

    • Operating revenue and profits at each level progressed exceeding the earnings forecasts
  • Earnings forecasts

Maintained May 12 forecast in light of uncertainties in demand trends in the second quarter of the fiscal year and beyond

August 4, 2022

3

Financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022

  • Despite the decline in sales from Seibu Construction Co., Ltd. being deconsolidated, sales grew year on year due to a rebound in demand as a result of the lifting of restrictions on movement and other factorsOperating revenue was 103.4 billion yen up 12.7%
  • Sales from railway transportation +12.6%, RevPAR of Domestic hotel operations +102.3%
  • Operating profit and other profits improved significantly due to the increase in sales, and each of the items returned to profitability
  • Fixed expenses decreased by 10.2 billion yen compared to the same period in FY2019

billions of yen

Operating revenue

Operating profit

EBITDA*

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3months

3months

YoY change

ended June

ended June

(Amount / % )

30, 2021

30, 2022

91.7

103.4

11.6

12.7%

(5.9)

7.6

13.6

7.4

21.4

14.0

188.1%

(7.7)

7.5

15.2

(8.8)

3.6

12.5

* EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit

August 4, 2022

4

Operating revenue by segment

Urban

Transportation

and Regional

Hotel and Leisure

Real Estate

Construction

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

billions of yen

3months

3months

YoY change

Details (YoY)

ended June

ended June

(Amount / % )

(+)Increase factor, ()Decrease factor

30, 2021

30, 2022

31.3

35.5

4.1

13.3%

+Increase in railway and bus transportation revenue

+Increase in users of leisure facilities along railway lines such as Seibuen Amusement Park

23.8

44.7

+Increase in users of hotels in Japan and overseas, aquariums and golf courses

20.8

87.3%

+Increase in leased hotel buildings due to a request from administrative agencies for measures to prevent the

spread of COVID-19

Decrease in inter-segment transactions followed by organizational restructuring in the Group (leasing within

the Group, etc.) * No impact on profit

19.0

17.5

（ー）Decrease in fee revenue from insurance agency business

(1.5)

(7.9%)

（ー）Fall-back from occurrence of cancellation fees in conjunction with the withdrawal of a tenant in the previous

year

（ー）Decrease in rent revenue in conjunction with the withdrawal of a tenant from Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho

（＋）Increase in Seibu SCCAT's revenue * Minor impact on profit

18.2

(18.2)

(100.0%)

（ー）The removal of Seibu Construction and Seibu Construction Supply from the scope of consolidation

+Increase in the number of spectators at professional baseball league official games

9.5

11.7

2.1

22.3%

+Expanding demand for tourism and increase in users of bus and taxi in the Izuhakone business and the Ohmi

business

（ー）Temporary suspension of operations due to Yokohama Arena's renovation (From Jan. through July 2022)

(10.3)

(6.0)

4.2

+Decrease in cancellation of inter-segment transactions

91.7

103.4

11.6

12.7%

Reportable segments were changed as of April 1, 2022. (See page 32-33)

The figures in the previous year were presented based on the reportable segments after the change.

August 4, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
