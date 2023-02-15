Seibu : FY2022 Third Quarter Teleconference Q&A

Seibu Holdings Inc. Financial Results Teleconference

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Record of Questions and Answers

The following is a summary of the question and answer session from the teleconference for the financial results of the nine months ended December 31, 2022, held on February 9, 2023.

Q1. How has the transfer of some assets in the Hotel and Leisure business affected operating profit?

A1. After the transfer, we will be consigned to manage the property under a management contract. As a result, the sales and profits that were recorded during the previous direct management will belong to the owner, and we will record the management fee received from the owner. In addition, since the hotel management contract will be managed by the Group employees, we will also receive an amount equivalent to the personnel cost of the hotel as a management fee, which will be recorded as sales.

As shown on pages 5-6 of the overview of financial results, the impact of the transfer of 4 properties at the end of September and 15 properties on December 1 had a negative impact of 2.0 billion yen on operating revenue in the third quarter compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and it would have been a negative impact of 5.0 billion yen on operating revenue for comparison if ownership had continued. Operating profit had a positive impact of 1.0 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, but this was due to recording an operating loss in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Q2. On page 28 of the overview of financial results, it is mentioned that Leasing operations saw a fall-back in operating revenue in reaction to recording cancellation fees in the previous fiscal year, but on the other hand, the vacancy rate appears to have improved considerably. I assume that Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho accounts for a large part of the decline, but I would like to know the details of the inflows, including whether there are situations where the improvement in the vacancy rate does not immediately lead to an improvement in profitability due to free-rent periods.

A2. The vacancy rate was 8% at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, but progress is steadily being made in filling tenant vacancies, with a vacancy rate of 7.1% at the end of the first quarter, 4.8% at the end of the second quarter, and 4.5% at the end of the third quarter of this fiscal year. For accounting purposes, revenues are recorded uniformly, so revenues are reflected from the time when the tenant moves in.

Q3. In your revised earnings forecast, why do you expect the Hotel and Leisure business to post a loss in the fourth quarter (Jan-Mar)? Also, what is the reason why the loss in the Other business segment will be larger in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter (Oct-Dec)?

A3. For the Hotel and Leisure business, where the third quarter sales were about 49.0 billion yen and profit was less than 2.0 billion yen, the fourth quarter sales are expected to decrease from the third quarter to about 45.0 billion yen, partly due to an increase in the number of business sites

