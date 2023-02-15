Seibu : FY2022 Third Quarter Teleconference Q&A

Seibu Holdings Inc. Financial Results Teleconference
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Record of Questions and Answers
The following is a summary of the question and answer session from the teleconference for the financial results of the nine months ended December 31, 2022, held on February 9, 2023.
Q1. How has the transfer of some assets in the Hotel and Leisure business affected operating profit?
A1. After the transfer, we will be consigned to manage the property under a management contract. As a result, the sales and profits that were recorded during the previous direct management will belong to the owner, and we will record the management fee received from the owner. In addition, since the hotel management contract will be managed by the Group employees, we will also receive an amount equivalent to the personnel cost of the hotel as a management fee, which will be recorded as sales.
As shown on pages 5-6 of the overview of financial results, the impact of the transfer of 4 properties at the end of September and 15 properties on December 1 had a negative impact of 2.0 billion yen on operating revenue in the third quarter compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and it would have been a negative impact of 5.0 billion yen on operating revenue for comparison if ownership had continued. Operating profit had a positive impact of 1.0 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, but this was due to recording an operating loss in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Q2. On page 28 of the overview of financial results, it is mentioned that Leasing operations saw a fall-back in operating revenue in reaction to recording cancellation fees in the previous fiscal year, but on the other hand, the vacancy rate appears to have improved considerably. I assume that Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho accounts for a large part of the decline, but I would like to know the details of the inflows, including whether there are situations where the improvement in the vacancy rate does not immediately lead to an improvement in profitability due to free-rent periods.
A2. The vacancy rate was 8% at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, but progress is steadily being made in filling tenant vacancies, with a vacancy rate of 7.1% at the end of the first quarter, 4.8% at the end of the second quarter, and 4.5% at the end of the third quarter of this fiscal year. For accounting purposes, revenues are recorded uniformly, so revenues are reflected from the time when the tenant moves in.
Q3. In your revised earnings forecast, why do you expect the Hotel and Leisure business to post a loss in the fourth quarter (Jan-Mar)? Also, what is the reason why the loss in the Other business segment will be larger in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter (Oct-Dec)?
A3. For the Hotel and Leisure business, where the third quarter sales were about 49.0 billion yen and profit was less than 2.0 billion yen, the fourth quarter sales are expected to decrease from the third quarter to about 45.0 billion yen, partly due to an increase in the number of business sites
to be transferred. In addition to the sales decline factor, we expect an increase in expenses due to the effects of the sharp rise in utilities, materials, and other costs.
As for the Other business segment, as in previous years, the reason is the seasonality of baseball exhibition business.
Q4. Last May, you mentioned that you would work on Management Reforms for Urban Transportation and Regional Business this fiscal year. On pages 11-12 of the overview of financial results, you explained that you would change the way you hold assets, and I think you also said that you would work on something to restore profitability in the Railway business as well. Has any progress been made in this area? I would like to know if the Management Reforms for Urban Transportation and Regional Business have been completed as you explained today, or if there are still other initiatives that are being undertaken.
A4. A major issue is how to deal with the situation in which railway passenger transportation revenues, especially commuter passes, have not improved from the pre-COVID-19 level of -20%. Although we have long been aware of the difficulty of returning sales from commuter passes to the pre- COVID-19 level, our current view is that the situation may be a bit more difficult than we had previously assumed.
With regard to these reforms, Seibu Railway has put in place a structure to become the railway and regional areas along its railway lines of choice for customers by specializing in railway business and the function of creating value along its railway lines, and by enhancing its expertise, and it has already begun new initiatives in cooperation with local communities and other companies, and will further actively pursue various initiatives to increase revenues as it continues to enhance its expertise.
Also, in terms of cost, it is not easy to address them while ensuring safety, but we are currently working on various initiatives and studies to reduce manpower, and we believe that we will proceed with them in parallel.
Q5. You announced today the acquisition and cancellation of 70.0 billion yen of Seibu Railway's preferred shares, and are you planning to raise capital for acquiring them? Also, what is your view of the balance sheet and financial condition after this transaction?
A5. When the acquisition of preferred shares is implemented in March, it will be conducted through borrowing. We will work toward achieving our medium- to long-term targets of a 25%-30%equity-to-asset ratio, ROE of 10% or higher, and ROA of 3.5% or higher.
Q6. What is the current status of leasing hotel buildings (as lodging and care facilities) at the request of administrative agencies in the Hotel and Leisure business?
A6. We are still leasing hotels, and while the number of hotels leased has not changed since we revised our earnings forecast on September 29, the period of leasing is longer than we had expected. The impact on profits is not that large.
Q7. To what extent did the third quarter results exceed your internal expectations?
A7. In the third quarter (Oct-Dec), operating revenue and operating profit exceeded expectations at the time of the September forecast by 7.0 billion yen and just under 5.0 billion yen, respectively. On the other hand, in the fourth quarter (Jan-Mar), both operating revenue and operating profit are likely to fall below the expectations at the time of the September forecast.
Q8. Please explain the factors behind the upward revision for the Real Estate business.
A8. The upward revision to profit was due to better-than-expected sales of land for sale in Karuizawa in operating revenue, and lower-than-expected business and other taxes associated with the sale of Hotel and Leisure business assets.
Please be advised that this content is not a full transcription but rather a simple summary of the questions and answers at the teleconference.
