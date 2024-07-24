Seibu Holdings Inc. IR Meeting with the President Record of Presentation and Q&A The following is a summary of the presentation and Q&A session from the IR Meeting with the President, held on June 10 and June 11, 2024. (Summary of presentation from Mr. Nishiyama, President of Seibu Holdings *common to IR meetings held on June 10 and 11) First, I would like to briefly talk about my thoughts on the main theme of "Seibu Group's Long- term Strategy to 2035" announced on May 9 which is a growth strategy centered on the Real Estate business. Real Estate business is greatest means to achieve the outcome "Creating invaluable Space and Time, Ensuring Safety and Security" which is our envisioned state in approximately ten years. During the three years of the previous Medium-Term Management Plan, we made various major changes in our business structure, and I would like you to think of this as the foundation on which we have built our firm resolve for the next 10 years. On the other hand, we are sincerely taking into consideration the stock price reaction the day after the announcement on May 9th, as well as the opinions and feedback from the stock market community conveyed to our IR team. All of your feedback is being relayed from our IR team to the management. For example, we received a number of comments such as that there is a large asymmetry in information between the stock market and the Company, that the content of disclosure is not properly and fully understood, and that the cost of capital is ultimately higher when there are surprises. We are taking this feedback seriously and intend to make the most of these points through future information disclosures and through dialogue with all of you. Another major item put forward is the liquidation of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, which is the biggest driving force of capital recycling. However, we have received feedback that "there are too many elements not incorporated in the Medium-Term Management Plan's three-year numerical targets, particularly concerning the impacts of liquidation and aspects other than the Real Estate business." Going forward, we will steadily execute the strategy and move ahead, and when we are able to disclose it, we will provide a timely report on our progress. 1

The key aspect of Seibu Group's Long-term Strategy to 2035 The key aspect of Seibu Group's Long-term Strategy to 2035 is to liquidate asset holdings with low ROIC returns compared to the hurdle rate and to reconfigure asset holdings by reinvesting in those with higher returns. We will raise ROIC and ROE through this capital recycling. This is the basis of the growth strategy centered on the Real Estate Business. And this time, we chose to advocate "growth through capital recycling" rather than "asset-light" because we don't want to be misunderstood as simply selling off assets. Liquidation of assets Regarding the liquidation of assets, all the properties we own are subject to consideration without exceptions. Regarding the liquification of assets, we will consider all properties we hold as potential 2

subjects for this process, without exception. Naturally, there are some assets, such as Seibu Railway's station buildings, that cannot be liquified. However, this means that we will initially include even those in our scope of consideration. Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho is right in the middle of the bidding process, with the first phase of the process underway. We want to maximize price and also maximize corporate value over the medium to long term. And also, we are steadily preparing the necessary asset management (AM) functions, including the establishment of an AM company. The securing of human resources is also a priority, and we are currently making steady progress in system development. Also, we are aiming for AUM in excess of 100.0 billion yen for all properties other than Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho. To achieve this goal, we are moving forward at a rapid pace to launch a fund. To put it more directly, last year, when I mentioned in terms of nuance that we would list and show properties to be liquidated, internally, we had already completed the verification of capital efficiency and ROIC for each property. We then considered whether to disclose this information. However, we decided against disclosure because of several reasons: the lack of clarity about when and how much would be liquidated, changing interest rate environments, unclear timing regarding reinvestment options, and external legal relationships. These factors could potentially lead to misunderstandings. Just like with the announcement of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, we plan to announce things as they are decided. I mentioned DaiyaGate Ikebukuro as a target for liquidation, and we will continue to explore the best method of liquidation moving forward. We hope to provide more concrete details as we enter into the process. Reinvestment A key point is growing the Net Asset Value (NAV) through disciplined reinvestment. This will aim to improve capital efficiency and achieve sustainable profit growth. This applies to future redevelopment projects and new properties. If there are good properties, we plan to acquire them, add value, and then liquidate them in a cycle. However, during this process, we will rigorously adhere to an investment criterion of an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 5%-10%. 3

This time, we have also presented our area strategy. Seibu has a 100-year history and owns distinctive resort properties, properties along the Seibu Railway lines, and urban real estate. We aim to pursue value creation and town development unique to Seibu by targeting these areas for growth investment, thereby enhancing real estate value and pursuing corporate growth. Regarding the specific disclosure of growth investments, we have received many opinions and requests from the stock market community. Moving forward, we aim to actively demonstrate the potential of our real estate holdings, increasing visibility and elevating the evaluation and expectations from everyone, as we work towards this goal. Liquidation of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho Finally, we are currently in the first process for Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho and are proceeding with a sense of urgency towards concluding the sales contract within this year. We would like to clearly show how we will utilize the cash proceeds obtained from this transaction. Our basic idea is to manage the balance sheet with an awareness of optimal capital structure and capital efficiency while placing the highest priority on growth investment in growth areas and properties. We are fully resolved to achieve operating profit of 100.0 billion yen and ROE of 10% in approximately 10 years. We believe it possible to realize this goal through investment considering discipline and capital efficiency, maintain financial soundness, and shareholder returns including flexible share buybacks at the same time. We are now deepening our discussions so that we can present more concrete details . (Summary of Questions and Answers on June 10, 2024) Q1. Regarding the maximization of the price of liquidation process of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, in the extreme, if you can sell the property at a very high price, is it possible that you would not do asset management at all, giving up the hotel as well? 4

A1. First, we will aim to maximize the price as our biggest large-scale property. Next year marks the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Akasaka Prince Hotel. It is a successful case of asset transfer to Seibu Properties at that time and complex redevelopment. The book value is currently about 150.0 billion yen, and the appraisal value is about 300.0 billion yen. According to the disclosure documents, we are aiming to sell it for more than that, but our underlying thinking is to aim for as much upside as possible. On the other hand, we aim to become a general real estate company with SEIBU REALTY SOLUTIONS at its core. To achieve this, we would like to strengthen this fee income from non-asset business such as asset management, property management and building management, in a sustainable manner. To this end, we will establish an asset management company. Regarding the involvement of AM in the liquidity of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, we will compare the prices for both involvement and non-involvement and make a decision based on maximizing the price. The same goes for the hotel management contract. The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho has a high number of inbound guests and a good ADR level. The basic idea is to determine involvement in the property by verifying during the process whether the price will change if continued MC is a condition. Q2. I believe it might be better to continue operating the hotel part of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho as it is, but am I correct in understanding that you will decide after thorough verification? A2. When we converted 26 properties to asset-light in 2022, we basically continued to operate them and opted for a hotel employee employment type management contract. Although that is the trend, we are separating out this large-scale property individually and will give it careful consideration. Q3. On page #6 of the "Seibu Group's Long-term Strategy to 2035 and FY2024-FY2026 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan," it says, "Flexibly carry out repayment as well as purchase of treasury shares in case funds receipt through liquidation is more than expectation." For example, if the cash inflow for Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho amounts to 400 billion yen, surpassing the plan, does it mean that the excess cash will be allocated to investments, debt repayment, and share buybacks respectively? A3. There are considerations to be made as to the timing of liquidation and the timing opportunity of the investment target, but flexible purchases of treasury shares and repayment of borrowings, etc. are also options for capital allocation. As a base, while growth investments remain our top priority, we don't want to just let the funds sit idle. We will strive to be able to explain this more clearly in the future. Q4. Regarding the sale of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, there are those who argue that it is more economically rational to sell the property in a lump sum and that would fetch a higher price than to sell it in pieces, is that your understanding? 5

A4. During the primary process, we are proceeding while confirming with the candidates whether there is an impact on the price due to lump-sum or installment payments. If I were to share my impression within this context, I indeed feel that this property is considered rare and has received a high evaluation. Q5. Regarding the cash in/out concept in page #6, there are no figures for liquidation, but since you have a target of 600.0 billion yen AUM, I think you probably have a rough idea in the ballpark of 600.0 billion yen. That having been said, the numbers for shareholder returns are hard to grasp. What would make the "or more" in "100.0 billion yen or more" go up? Or will there be any share buybacks? What are the key points in making this judgment? I would like to know what we need to see to get a more concrete picture of this shareholder returns figure. A5. The amount of shareholder returns will be influenced by how the redevelopment of Takanawa, Seibu Shinjuku, and Takadanobaba, as well as the acquisition and reinvestment in new properties that we plan to aggressively pursue, are envisioned over a term of 10 years. As mentioned earlier, the decision on shareholder returns and the strategic acquisition of treasury shares will be made in consideration of the balance with reinvestment. Q6. In that sense, when you say share buybacks, do you mean that you will make a decision based on slightly more mid- to long-term cumulative cash flows rather than saying that you will buy back shares in the same year because Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho sold for a higher-than- expected price and generated a large amount cash flow in a single fiscal year? A6. Roughly, yes. But even so, we will flexibly consider the situation. Q7. Does "Consider the situation" mean that you will make a decision of share buybacks based on the expectation of market and share price? A7. Yes. We will also think about the timing of showing what our thoughts are on the Company's share price. Q8. I think you mentioned that you have completed the examination of all the properties in your Real Estate business, but as an overall impression, if we divide the properties into three categories: those that you have decided to continue to hold, those that you will continue to hold but need to be redeveloped, and finally those that you are considering selling, can you tell us what are the composition ratio for each? A8. On a book value basis, if we assume that hotels and leisure properties are worth, say, 500.0 billion yen, and offices and commercial properties are worth, say, 300.0 billion yen, and we roughly double that in terms of market price, then we are currently aiming for 600.0 billion yen in AUM, which is a little less than half of that amount. Q9. I assume you are talking about an IRR of 5% to 10% or more for newly acquired properties, but what level of return on investment do you consider for redevelopment? 6

A9. Regarding redevelopment properties, we are also considering them with the same perspective of an IRR of 5-10%, looking ahead to their liquidity after development, so we are thinking of them at the same level as newly acquired properties. Q10. Regarding Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, I think it will be a fairly large sale amount, but I am not sure that all of that amount will be needed immediately by the Company. I assume that while it is positive to have cash, I expect there will also be a lot of pressure from the outside for shareholder returns will become quite strong. How do you think about the balance in that area? A10. There are various forms that the deal could take at this point, and it will become clearer in the context of future sales contracts. As I mentioned earlier, at that time, we will be able to demonstrate our approach more clearly to the distribution of cash inflow." Q11. As you mentioned engaging in dialogue with the stock market at the beginning, I have received quite a few comments from investors that would like Chairman and CEO Goto to step down and allow the generation of President Nishiyama and the generation of General Manager who has just become a GM, to lead the company, have you heard this feedback? The reason why there are such comments is that since the Company's listing, neither the business performance nor the stock price has increased. Of course, this is not solely Mr. Goto's fault, but if the top management does not change, it is difficult to clarify where the responsibility lies. Moreover, it has been quite a long time since he assumed the position, and it is a very special case for someone who is not from the family that founded the Company. A11. Everything that is received by the IR Department is delivered to the Management Council and Board of Directors, and all detailed opinions are shared with them. All of the points of view you just mentioned are also received, and everyone from the CEO on down takes them into consideration. Amidst achieving increased revenue and profits, we experienced ups and downs after going public due to the Lehman Shock and the Great Earthquake, and the impact of COVID-19 was significant as well. Having finally overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, we believe we are now standing on a new starting platform, ready to move forward with a transformed business structure. Regarding governance, the planning department, CEO, and COO have been engaging in close discussions, taking actions one by one, and making steady progress towards improvement. Q12. In the current Medium-term Management Plan, profits from the railway business are set to fall the most. While various investments are planned to be made, please tell us how these investments will lead to an increase in the value of the areas along railway lines and the value of the railway business. A12. The population of the areas along railway lines is now 5.5 million, and of these 5.5 million, 1.6 million people use the service every day. We are currently undertaking an initiative to manage and provide services to our customers, including those living along our railway lines, 7

through the SEIBU Smile ID, encompassing the entire Seibu Group. We believe that improving the railway lines to ensure they are safe, secure, and comfortable will undoubtedly contribute to our customer creation efforts in the long term. At present, we are in the process of integrating multiple apps within the Seibu Group under a common ID. In fact, the moment we made it possible to convert SEIBU PRINCE CLUB points (SEIBU Smile POINT) into currency at a rate of one point to one yen, allowing for PASMO card recharges and the purchase of express tickets, our membership increased by several hundred thousand. It's clear that our railway lines are an inseparable part of what makes Seibu distinctive, and we are actively investing in them. In addition, we are in the process of applying for approval and aiming for a fare revision as early as the spring of 2026. Q13. Please tell us if there is a clear reason why people choose the areas along the Company's railway lines as better than those of competitors' lines, or if people go to areas along competitors' lines because they are more attractive than those of the Company. A13. Compared to competitors, we have a one-stop service from the city center to the suburbs and as far as natural countryside destinations. If you take the Ikebukuro Line, you leave Ikebukuro, pass through Tokorozawa, pass through Hanno, and end up in Chichibu. It really is like arriving in a different world, a completely different country, in about 70 minutes. This is the charm of Seibu's railway lines. There is no other line that offers such a variety of change in travel. Also, as some private organizations have announced, the ground is very hard, which is an advantage. I am confident that this is a safe, secure and comfortable place to live, and despite the risks of natural disasters such as torrential winds, floods and earthquakes, I would encourage people to move areas along the Company's railway lines. In fact, Tokorozawa has appeared in SUUMO's ranking of the most desirable places to live for the past several years. Personally, I hope that Tokorozawa and other areas like it will be ranked high every year within the next 10 years, as shown under Outcome. One area where we are falling behind compared to other companies is in the commitment to real estate business along the railway lines. Some other railway companies have been aggressively developing the areas along their lines for quite some time. While we have made various investments around our stations, we want to further advance this by harnessing the collective strength of our group. In the Toshima area, for example, we have invested approximately 100.0 billion yen in attractions such as Seibuen Amusement Park, Belluna Dome, and the East and West exits of Toshima Station. Moving forward, we aim to catch up with other companies in terms of our commitment to real estate projects along the Seibu Shinjuku and Takadanobaba areas, among others. Q14. Do you think it makes a difference if company management lives along their railway lines or not? A14. In the case of a railway company, I think it would be ideal to have a command center nearby in case of an emergency, so that people can respond at a moment's notice. However, people 8

live in various places, and it is very important that employees and executives commute to work using competitors' lines. I honestly believe that not everyone should live in areas along their own company's lines. This helps to ensure that we see rival companies every day and do not suffer the so-called Galapagos syndrome where we become overly specialized on a narrowly focused area. However, many people live there because they feel an attachment to the area. Q15. Regarding the growth strategy for the real estate business, it mentions the implementation of M&A. I would like to clarify whether this M&A refers to buying properties in bulk, or does it mean M&A aimed at enhancing areas where functions are lacking? A15. At this point in time, there are both aspects. We are in the process of establishing an asset management company, and we do not have a lot of previous experience in acquiring new properties. We will also explore opportunities for M&A that contribute to strengthening our capabilities, including securing human resources. Q16. There have been examples of other railway companies venturing into the banking business. Considering that your company has already unified the ID functions of its members, how do you envision your approach to financial services? For example, Fighters Sports & Entertainment is operating a banking business using BaaS (Banking as a Service) of SBI Sumishin Net Bank, so if the Saitama Seibu Lions also were to become involved, I think it would be possible to create something that would generate a high level of loyalty. What do you think about this? A16. This is an issue for future consideration. First, we would like to use the common ID to connect Lions customers, hotel customers, railway customers, and commercial facilities customers, so that we can provide various services through integrated management. Q17. I think it would probably be good for the railway business to focus on Takadanobaba and Seibu Shinjuku to increase the value of real estate, but I wonder if this is not only a matter of rebuilding the BIGBOX Takadanobaba or rebuilding the SEIBU SHINJUKU PePe, but something else that involves the railway business. For example, if the Shinjuku Line were to have direct access to the Tozai Line, it would greatly enhance convenience. In the current disclosed land prices, the construction of the Sotetsu New Yokohama Line has caused land prices along the Sotetsu Line to increase. The effect of reducing travel time to the city center to less than one hour from over an hour can also be expected to increase apartment prices from around 5 million yen to around 10 million yen. Additionally, if Seibu Shinjuku Station were to be connected underground to Shinjuku Station, there is a potential for significant value increase through collaboration in development with areas such as Subnade, Kabukicho Tower, and the increasingly popular Shin-Okubo. While it may not be easy, I would like to hear if you have any ideas about the potential for these two stations. A17. Seibu Shinjuku and Takadanobaba have major issues in terms of congestion and convenience. Compared to the Ikebukuro Line, which has made various investments ahead of the Seibu Shinjuku Line to improve convenience, we have already received many comments from users 9