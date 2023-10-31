Integrated Report
Meeting Challenges: The Seibu Group
Service Transformation that Leverages Our Customer Base
Converting daily life into data to offer transportation services that meet each person'expectations
SAEKI Tatsuya
Marketing Department, Seibu Railway
As the needs and behaviors of consumers living along Seibu rail lines diversify post-COVID, what can a transportation business operator do to meet their needs? One answer is our passenger points service. We developed a service that utilizes movement data linked with member information to award points according to conditions. Gathering and analyzing information about customers and their behaviors through their daily usage of buses and railways, we do more than just award points. We also use it to communicate information and offers that provide value tailored to each individual customer, for improving our services and creating new services. As a result, customers grow even more inclined to use services provided by the Seibu Group. Positive cycles such as these between customers and our corporate Group are what I hope to create.
Performing at a high level and becoming the hotel operator of choice for both customers and
hotel owners
OSAKI Seiya
General Manager,
Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide
For the Seibu Group which is shifting business models in the Hotel and Leisure business, operating Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay is a highly meaningful challenge that could become a key inroad domestically. Together with our hotel staff, we will bring inspiration to even more customers leveraging the services expertise and brand developed throughout our history with Prince Hotels to this point. As professionals in hotel operations, we will also generate returns that exceed owners' expectations. I believe that proving we can achieve those things repeatedly is the only way to gain the trust of customers and owners.
Building the Industry's
No.1 Quality
Hotel Chain
1
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Integrated Report 2023
2
Meeting Challenges: The Seibu Group
Urban Development in the Tokorozawa Area
Creating new lifestyles through urban development focused on society'
©SEIBU HOLDINGS INC./SUMITOMO CORPORATION needs and the distinctiveness
of Tokorozawa
KAWADA Takeshi
Urban Development Division, Seibu Realty Solutions
From being a "commuter town" to becoming a "town for living" : That is the theme of urban development in Tokorozawa. In these city streets overflowing with all types of charm, with history, nature, sports and more, we are embarking on a project to develop a shopping center that will be a major regional draw, generating experiences, enjoyment, and interaction only possible in a physical setting.
From local communities and government to the Seibu Group itself and everyone involved in the project, hopes are riding high for this final piece of the puzzle in the development engineered by the Seibu Group. With the opening of these facilities, we aim to nurture a neighborhood where people can spend time that lives up to their own imaginations while enjoying Tokorozawa's distinctive combination of urban and suburban charm. It will be a neighborhood that brings together people who reside, work, and travel in the area to form a single inclusive community of its own.
Unlocking the maximum potential of forests to create sustainable society and communities
YODA Mayuko
Business Development Department, Seibu Landscape
How will the Seibu Group confront the formidable challenge of carbon neutrality? The key to that lies in the vast areas of forests owned by the Seibu Group in areas throughout Japan. We are gathering and compiling data on the company-owned forests handed down through our Group over the years to create visualizations of its environmental value which we will then spotlight. These forests have environmental conservation and cultural functions that we will sufficiently utilize. At the same time, we will also use them to generate cycles of resources and energy. This includes using forest industry materials as fuel to generate power or in boilers. I would like to work hand-in-hand with local communities and other stakeholders and with society to take on this challenge, turn these concepts into reality, and link them to future generations.
Engaging in Sustainability Actions
3
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Integrated Report 2023
4
Group Vision
The Group Philosophy
The Seibu Group's unchanging
basic approach
All of us at the Seibu Group work to help develop the local communities, as well as society at large, to protect the environment, and to provide safe, pleasant services for memorable experiences.
We also proudly and responsibly meet the challenge of creating the kind of new services that will move customers.
The Group Declaration
Action Guidelines on how to provide
customers with active and
moving experiences
Our aim is to be professionals promoting customers' activities for rich experiences.
- Be earnest
- Walk together
- Meet challenges
Slogan
The Group's Vision
The best and
strongest
corporate group
at enriching
people's lives
Action and
Companies that
inspiration for
create and achieve
an enriched,
our customers
sustainable society
Index
The Seibu Group's Value Creation Process
- Meeting Challenges: The Seibu Group
- Group Vision
- Message from the CEO
-
History of the Seibu Group
11 The Present Day of the Seibu Group
13 Strengths of the Seibu Group
15 Strategy of the Seibu Group
17 Value Creation Process
19 The Group's Vision
Value Creation Strategy & Measures
21 Message from the COO
25 Core Three Presidents x Outside Directors Round-Table Discussion
29 Feature 1: Service Transformation that Leverages Our Customer Base
- Feature 2: Building the Industry's No.1 Quality Hotel Chain
- Feature 3: Urban Development in the Tokorozawa Area
- Main Strategies to Be Deployed in the Real Estate Business
FY 2022 Financial Highlights
- Message from the Director in Charge of Financial Strategy
- Progress on the Medium-term Management Plan
- Review by Business Segment
- Financial and Nonfinancial Highlights
Business Infrastructure
48 Sustainability Management
51 Progress of Sustainability Actions
53 Information Disclosures Based on the TCFD Recommendations
55 Human Capital Strategy
- Discussion on Human Capital
- Corporate Governance
- The Board of Directors
- Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Managing Officers
Corporate Data
71 Financial and Nonfinancial Data
73 Major Subsidiaries / Businesses and Offices Information for Investors
Editorial Policy
The Seibu Group considers it important to present initiatives for long-term, sustainable growth in a comprehensive way that enables all stakeholders to gain a clear understanding. This includes presenting financial information, including overviews of performance and business activities, as well as management strategies, in addition to nonfinancial information, including that relating to human capital, local communities, the environment, safety and security, and governance. Based on this approach, while providing enhanced and integrated financial and nonfinancial information, this report has been prepared based on the International Integrated Reporting Framework provided by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure
and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation formulated by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Accordingly, this report compiles and presents highly important information for understanding the Seibu Group. For further details, please refer to our corporate website and other communication media.
Period Covered
April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023
Please note that some matters that fall outside this period are also reported on.
Fiscal years referred to in this report cover the period from April 1 to March 31.
Fiscal 2022 refers to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Proper Use of the Integrated Report 2023
The business forecasts, targets, plans, forecasts and other forward- looking information of the Group contained in this report should be regarded as the judgment and thoughts of the Company at the present point in time, that have been created based on information currently available as of the release of this report. Actual results of earnings, financial position, etc. of the Group may differ significantly from the content of this report or the content surmised from this report due
to various uncertain factors at the time of this report's preparation, including fluctuations in the state of domestic and global politics, economies and financial conditions.
5
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Integrated Report 2023
6
Message from the CEO
Embarking on our next growth phase with new organizational profiles designed for rejuvenation and specialization
GOTO Takashi
Chairman and Representative Director
Chairman and CEO
Seibu Holdings
this manner. Aside from that, we are also bolstering our digital management efforts which include building a Group marketing platform, and accelerating initiatives toward
a decarbonized society such as setting CO2 emissions reduction targets.
Revamping the management profiles of the Group's core four companies to pursue rejuvenated management and stronger specialization
These reforms have produced effects that helped us achieve positive profitability in each quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2023. Having achieved that, we then set out toward our next growth phase by transitioning to new management profiles. Our aim was to rejuvenate and consolidate expertise in management profiles throughout the Group.
On April 1, 2023, I assumed the role of Chairman, Representative Director, and CEO. On the same day, NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro became my successor as the president, Representative Director, and COO. Mr. Nishiyama is responsible for business execution and some external activities. As CEO, I will be guiding continuous growth of the Group from a broad, long-term perspective.
"Bringing smiles to both our customers and employees" along with"Smiles ahead"
As the head of our management, I have consistently been trying to embody our Group Vision which was formulated in 2006. In order to bring smiles to customers, each and every person in our Group must be a professional who crafts the very best services and conceives novel types of business that continuously provide customers with new inspiration and joy. To achieve that, our Group will be working harder than ever on human capital development to raise the bar even higher for our human capital. Our energy will be focused on developing high-expertise personnel and management personnel who challenge themselves to create services and businesses that only the Seibu Group can offer. At the same time, we will also continue our efforts to create workplace environments that enable our employees to harness their full capabilities. To turn our Group slogan "Smiles ahead" into a reality, one critical mission for me going forward is "Bringing smiles to both our customers and employees" by boosting employees' capabilities and
job satisfaction.
In addition, two key issues that I intend to work on as CEO over the medium- to long-term are restoring the tourism industry and environmental problems. The tourism
Building platforms for new, continuous growth after the largest crisis our Group ever faced in the pandemic
I have been involved in management at the Seibu Group for over 18 years. Our Group has faced a number of crises during that time, from losing credibility when we were delisted the year before I joined management to the financial crisis in fall 2008 and the Great East Japan Earthquake
in March 2011. However, no crisis since the end of World War II has been as severe for our Group as the COVID-19 pandemic that has lasted over three years since 2020.
Demand completely evaporated in an instant in the Hotel and Leisure segment when the pandemic struck. Beyond that, demand also plummeted in the Urban Transportation and Regional segment which had previously been a highly stable revenue base. Particularly during the fiscal year ended March 2021 when stay-at-home directives were harshest, we were unable to avoid posting our first business loss since the financial crisis in the fiscal year ended March 2009.
The light at the end of the COVID tunnel has finally come into view since 2023 began, but there will always be a possibility that another such pandemic could occur again in the future. Add in factors such as the increasingly frequent occurrences of natural disasters due to climate change and continuously soaring resource and energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the business environment looks increasingly uncertain.
Setting our sights on this era of the unknown referred to as "VUCA," we enacted bold management reforms under the theme of "resilience and sustainability," based on the Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan (FY 2021- FY 2023). This theme was also the focus of the global summit held in November 2022 by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
Specifically, we implemented swift measures to increase our resilience to changes in the environment through asset- light business operations. These included transferring
and securitizing some of our real estate, hotel, and leisure assets, as well as transferring our stock holdings of Seibu Construction. As a result, we restored our equity-to-asset ratio from the 17% range in fiscal 2020 to the 23% range in fiscal 2023, greatly improving our financial standing which had suffered due to the pandemic. "Asset-light" is a strategy not only for making ourselves more resistant to changes
in the environment, but also for achieving growth that is sustainable. For example,
we switched business models in the hotels business operated by Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide from ownership and operations to a management contracts (MCs) model, enabling us to operate more flexibly and nimbly. On the other hand, we consolidated group-owned assets at Seibu Realty Solutions (SRS) where we will leverage extensive knowledge in effectively utilizing, developing, and managing real estate to maximize value. We reorganized our businesses to pursue sustainable business growth by harnessing the specializations of each Seibu Group company in precisely
Mr. NISHIYAMA has spent many years handling public relations and corporate planning for our Group. In addition to his leadership skills,
I am confident that his honesty, fairness, and the high esteem with which he is regarded make him the ideal selection as our COO.
Additionally, OGAWA Shuichiro who has extensive
experience at railway worksites and has served many years as general manager of transportation has been appointed as President of Seibu Railway. KANEDA Yoshiki, who has experience in overseas hotel operations as a professional handling business in MCs, has been appointed as President of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide. Real estate business expert SAITO Tomohide who has extensive experience in asset business was appointed President of SRS in June 2022. Thus, new Presidents have taken over at all of the core four companies in the past two years.
Based on these new organizational profiles geared toward rejuvenation and expertise, we can fully harness the expertise of each company. One example would be to leverage the powerful real estate deployment capabilities of SRS to pursue greater value for the areas around Seibu Railway lines. Doing so, we believe we can maximize synergies within the Group and achieve an even higher level of overall optimization.
industry suffered tremendous damage from the COVID pandemic. For Japan, where the population is aging and the birthrate declining, restoring the tourism industry including inbound tourism is a key social issue. Overcoming this issue will be indispensable for energizing communities and creating jobs in the future. Our Group operates a diverse range of tourist businesses in some of Japan's premiere resort areas such as Karuizawa, Hakone, and Furano, and central areas of Tokyo such as Shinagawa and Takanawa. Leveraging these assets along with our business know- how, we will pace the sustained development of the tourism industry while helping to energize local communities. On the other hand, forests and wilderness comprise roughly 70% of our Group's vast 100 million square meters of real estate holdings. We will cherish this abundance of nature as
we accelerate our eco-friendly resort development and carbon neutrality initiatives.
The Seibu Group will continue its quest to create services and businesses with new value by harnessing the high-level expertise of each individual employee. As expressed in our Group Vision, we will aim to be the best and strongest corporate group at enriching people's lives by working to help develop the local communities, as well as society at large, by protecting the environment, and by providing safe, pleasant services for memorable experiences. We will achieve continuous growth by "Bringing smiles to both our customers and employees" in addition to "Smiles ahead." To all our stakeholders, we look forward to your continued support.
7
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Integrated Report 2023
8
History of the Seibu Group
Through over a century in business, we have grown
Transport
into a corporate group with a supportive presence in
all types of life settings
Urban Transportation and Regional -Offering more convenience while expanding our rail coverage area-
Shopping and
dining
Making
"your everyday" more enjoyable
1912 & 1915
Established Musashino Railway, the predecessor to Seibu
Railway, then opened service between Hanno and Ikebukuro
1932
Bus service launched by Higashiura Jidosha, the predecessor to Seibu Bus, primarily in the Urawa area
1945
Expanded rail network by absorbing the former Seibu Railway, owner of the present- day Shinjuku Line and Tamagawa Line
1969
Opened the Seibu Chichibu Line, introduced the "Red Arrow Limited Express" train
1985
Began operating highway buses between Ikebukuro and Niigata
1998
Opened mutual through train service between the Ikebukuro Line and Eidan Yurakucho Line
2008 & 2013
Opened mutual through train service with the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line,Tokyu Toyoko Line, and Yokohama Minatomirai Railway Minatomirai Line
2017
Began operating the reserved-seat"S-Train"
2019
Began operating limited express train "Laview"
2020
Closed Toshimaen
Amusement Park
2023
Renovations of Ikebukuro & Toshimaen Stations
Lifestyles
Hotel and Leisure -Offering various forms of leisure enjoyment, while expanding our network of hotels and resorts to locations throughout Japan, and the world-
1917
Launched leisure business with the opening of Kutsukake Amusement Park
1923
Opened Green Hotel
1947
Opened Prince Hotel
in Karuizawa
1950
Opened Seibuen Amusement Park
1950-1961
Expanded leisure business with the openings of Yunohana Hotel, Manza Onsen Ski Resort, Oiso Long Beach, and Naeba Ski Resort
1953-1964
Opened the Takanawa, Akasaka, and Tokyo Prince Hotels
1977-1982
Opened the Shinjuku, Shinagawa, Ikebukuro, and Shin-Takanawa Prince Hotels
1990 & 1994
Opened Prince Hotels on the islands of Hawaii and Oahu in Hawaii, USA
2005
Opened Tokyo Prince
Hotel Park Tower
(currently The Prince
Park Tower Tokyo)
2017
Acquired the StayWell Hospitality Group
in Australia
Opened Nagoya Prince Hotel Sky Tower
2019 & 2020
Opened members-only hotel brand Prince Vacation Club in Karuizawa and Izu
Opened firstlocation of next-generation hotel brand Prince Smart Inn (PSI) in Ebisu area of Tokyo
2019
Opened The Prince Akatoki London, the firstlocation of our global luxury hotel brand
2020
Launched contracted operation of The Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu and Tokyo Bay Shiomi Prince Hotel under management contracts (MCs)
2021
Post-renovation reopening of Seibuen Amusement Park
2022
Launched new hotel operations in Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Osaka
The group of
companies
making
"your everyday"
better
Real Estate -Expansion into shopping centers and office buildings in addition to residential housing-
1914
Purchased the land for Mejiro Cultural Village
1918
Began development on Karuizawa Sengataki Resort
1955-1964
Launched condominium business in Honmoku, in addition to outer Tokyo municipalities and in Tokorozawa
1977
Opened Prince Promenade PePe
1985-1994
Launched large development primarily for the Tokyo metropolitan area and condominium business at Minamiboso Onjuku Seibu
Greentown residential resort
1995
Opened Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza
2007
Launched "Emio" shopping centers directly connected to stations
2013
Launched rental apartments "emilive"
2016
Opened multi-purpose complex Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho
2019
Opened DaiyaGate Ikebukuro
2020
Grand opening of Grand Emio Tokorozawa
2019-2022
Expanded with new businesses including "emiffice" and "Emi Cube"
Established Step Out Co., Ltd. and entered the outdoors business
Sports
Other Business -Operating a broad range of community-based businesses-
1925
1943
2008
Brought the railway that is the present-day
Brought Ohmi Railway into the Group
Changed team name to Saitama Seibu Lions
Izuhakone Railway into the Group
1941
1978
2021
Established
Established Tokyo Taika Kenzai (meaning:
Seibu Lions
Renovated ballpark amenities of
Tokyo Fire-Resistant Construction
Belluna Dome
Materials), the predecessor to Seibu
Construction
ⒸSEIBU Lions /
TEZUKA
PRODUCTIONS
9 Seibu Holdings Inc.
2022
Recreation
Transferred ownership stake in Seibu
Construction
The enjoyment
Hotels and
vacations
of something
"extraordinary"
to enrich
people's lives
Integrated Report 2023
10
The Present Day of the Seibu Group
Developing each business while leveraging their respective attributes to build a balanced profit structure
Hotel and Leisure
Operating a broad range of hotels, golf courses, and other leisure facilities catered to customer needs in Japan and internationally
Urban
Transportation
and Regional
Operating railway lines that connect to major city-center terminals such as Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, and Takadanobaba, along with well-known tourist spots including Chichibu,
Transport
Hotels and
vacations
Note: As of March 31, 2023
In Japan
Kawagoe, and Hanno
Note: As of March 31, 2023
Operating length:Number of stations:Average passengers per day:
176.6 km
92
1,530 thousand
(FY 2022)
¥143.7billion
(32%)
l
a
n
io
g
e
R
d
n
a
n
io
t
o
r
t
a
p
s
n
a
r
T
n
a
b
Financial results
U
r
in FY 2022
¥191.1billion
(43%)
H
o
t
e
l
a
n
Operating
d
s
L
e
revenue:
i
e
u
r
¥428.4billion
- Ratios of revenues are after excluding adjustment
Hotels:
Total hotel rooms:
Golf courses:
56
19,528
28
Internationally
Countries & regions
Hotels:
Total hotel rooms:
where we operate:
11
28
4,853
Real Estate
Operating business leveraging real estate on the scale of a large developer, with a balanced portfolio of shopping centers, office buildings, and residential housing that promises stable revenues
Note: As of March 31, 2023
Area of main land ownership
Area of main land ownership
Number of commercial
in the 23 wards of Tokyo*1:
outside the 23 wards of Tokyo*1:
tenant stores*2:
401thousand m2
25,924thousand m2
approx.1,100
*1 Aggregated area of land owned at business locations with more than ¥1 billion in book value *2 Number of stores for which Seibu Realty Solutions has entered into leasing agreements
11 Seibu Holdings Inc.
R
e
a
l
E
s
t
a
t
e
s
¥74.8 billion
s
¥39.2 billion
e
in
s
u
ⒸSEIBU Lions
OtherB
(17%)
(9%)
Shopping and
Recreation
dining
Lifestyles
Sports
Izuhakone Railway
Operating length:
29.4 km
Other business
Operating community-based businesses in the Izu-Hakone area and Shiga Prefecture's Lake Biwa area, both possessing an abundance of tourism resources
Flagbearers of the Seibu Group are the Saitama Seibu Lions, contributing to the growth of the Group's fanbase
Note: As of March 31, 2023
Yearly ballpark attendance to
Ohmi Railwayregular season baseball games: Operating length:
59.5kmOver1,210,000
(2022 season)
Integrated Report 2023
12
Strengths of the Seibu Group
Leveraging our four strengths including contact points with a broad range of customers to creating the Seibu Group's own unique type of value
Additional strengths we can leverage thanks to strengths 1 through 3
Strength
1
Robust customer base
©SEIBU Lions
Residents near
Approximately
SEIBU PRINCE CLUB
Approximately
Saitama Seibu Lions
Approximately
5.5million
1.5million
100thousand*
railway lines
members
Fan Club members
* Not including those who are only members of Saitama Seibu Lions Ticket.
The broad-ranging customer base built through our activities over the years is a strength that supports our business growth. This includes approximately 5.5 million residents in areas served by our railway lines, plus roughly 1.5 million SEIBU PRINCE CLUB members, customers of hotels and leisure facilities in Japan and internationally, and around 100,000 fan club members for the Saitama Seibu Lions professional baseball team.
Strength
Contact points with a
4
broad range of customers
Combining our abundance of domestic and international assets with our expertise in operating many different types of facilities and businesses, we offer our customers centered on SEIBU PRINCE CLUB members exciting and impressive experiences that bring out smiles in various life settings, from "shopping & dining" to "hotels & vacations," "recreation," "transport," "lifestyles," "sports,"
Strength
2
An abundance of appealing assets
central wards of Tokyo such as Takanawa, Shinagawa,
Just counting our major facilities in areas within the 23
and Shibakoen, we own around 400,000 m2 of land. We
also own hotels, golf courses, and ski resorts in some of
the country's premiere resort areas such as Karuizawa,
Hakone, and Furano. Including little-used and unused land
holdings such as forests and wilderness, we own a total of
over 100 million m2 of land nationwide, making us one of
Japan's leading asset holders. We also own assets overseas
Grand Emio Tokorozawa
Kawana Hotel Golf Course
including hotels in Hawaii and London, and our Group
company Staywell has a network of hotels in countries
around the world. This network and diverse range of
domestic and international assets is a tremendous strength
for our redevelopment and business expansion efforts
going forward.
Prince Grand Resort Hakone
Shinagawa Prince Hotel
The Prince Akatoki London
DaiyaGate Ikebukuro
and more. In addition to repeat visits, this will also lead to usage of our other facilities and increase the value of our corporate Group. Through the use of digital technologies along with these numerous and diverse customer contact points, we will also be able to provide more individually tailored information and services which will further expand our customer base.
Strength
3
High-level operations expertise in each business
Hotel operations expertise
Transportation expertise
Leisure facilities expertise
Meeting and convention
Building complex
venue operations expertise
operations expertise
In addition to hotel accommodations, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide also operates many other types of facilities including restaurants and banquet halls, as well as golf courses and other sports facilities, offering a wide range of services to large numbers of customers. Companies in the Seibu Group are also involved in the operations of a wide variety of businesses and facilities, from transportation systems such as railways and bus lines to leisure facilities such as Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise and Yokohama Arena, professional baseball team, and more. We believe that the wide-ranging expertise gained from these operations will also be tremendously beneficial in expanding the network of facilities that we operate and creating new services including through collaborations with
other companies.
Shopping and
Sports
dining
Robust customer
base
Transport
+
Recreation
something extra
Lifestyles
Hotels and
New
vacations
businesses
13 Seibu Holdings Inc.
Integrated Report 2023
14
Strategy of the Seibu Group
Three strategies that transform business models and strengthen our company composition
External environment and risks / opportunities
Heightened pandemic and geopolitical risks
Risks
Opportunities
• Less train and bus riders due to lockdowns,
• Catering to increased demand for
self-restrictions on movement, etc.
new services
• Delayed recovery of inbound travelers
• Increased fixed expenses burden and
squeezed revenues due to hotels and other
facilities operating at lower capacity
Accelerated technological innovation
Risks
Opportunities
• Inability and insufficient human capital
• Expanding demand for new services that
to accommodate accelerating digital
utilize AI and IoT
transformation (DX)
• Better labor productivity by saving labor
• Loss of business opportunities
at facilities
• Failures or breakdowns on systems
in operation
Aging society and low birthrate in Japan
Risks
Opportunities
• Declining numbers of customers
• Better leveraging human capital by
• Intensifying competition in hiring
incorporating work style reforms
• Operating services and businesses with a more
global perspective by promoting diversity
What the Seibu Group considers to be
challenges ahead
• Overhauling our highly volatile revenue structure due to external factors
• Need to bolster DX
• Need to formulate human capital strategy to accommodate changing business environments and workstyles
Management reforms
Digital management
Strengths and Three-Pronged Strategies
• Asset-light business operation • Lowering the break-even point
• Service transformation to suit the new normal
Refer to :
- Feature 1: Service Transformation that Leverages Our Customer Base (p.29)
- Feature 2: Building the Industry's No.1 Quality Hotel Chain (p.31)
- Feature 3: Urban Development in the Tokorozawa Area (p.33)
- Progress on the Medium-Term Management Plan (p.39)
• Offense-oriented DX /marketing strategy • Defense-oriented DX
Refer to :
- Feature 1: Service Transformation that Leverages Our Customer Base (p.29)
- Progress on the Medium-Term Management Plan (p.39)
Shift to a decarbonized society & worsening climate change
• Specific measures to address the international shift to
• 12 agenda items in four areas (key topics)
• Response to climate change risk
Risks
• Impact on sales activities due to unseasonable weather or extreme weather events such as typhoons, cold summers, heatwaves,
or high snowfall
• Damage to equipment or facilities due to insufficient preparedness for natural disasters, etc.
• Increased costs incurred in adjusting to climate change
Opportunities
• Increasing demand for natural energies such as solar power
• Increasing demand for ethical business practices
decarbonized society and the impacts of climate change
• Need to create the right products and services for changing trends and needs
Sustainability
Refer to :
▷Progress on the Medium-Term Management Plan (p.39)
▷Sustainability Management (p.48)
▷Progress of Sustainability Actions (p.51)
▷Information Disclosures Based on the TCFD
Recommendations (p.53)
Changing values
Risks
Opportunities
• Changing values and diversifying lifestyles
• More in-depth products and services to
impacting our business models
address diversifying consumption
• Intensifying competition from companies
• Developing new fields of products
in other industries entering shopping &
and services
entertainment, leisure, and
lifestyle-related businesses
Strengths
Strengths
Strengths
1
2
3
An abundance of
High-level operations
Robust customer base
expertise in
appealing assets
each business
Strengths
4
Contact points
with a broad range
of customers
15 Seibu Holdings Inc.
Integrated Report 2023
16
Value Creation Process
Meeting regional and societal needs and achieving our Group Vision with a wealth of hard assets and creative soft content
Financial KPIs
External environment
▷P.15
• Heightened pandemic & geopolitical risks
• Accelerated technological innovation
What the Seibu Group considers to be challenges ahead
▷P.15
• Overhauling our highly volatile revenue structure
• Need to bolster DX
• Need to formulate
Value creation
Strategy of the Seibu Group ▷P.15
Management
Urban Transportation and Regional
Hotel and Leisure
Digital
reforms
management
Sports
Real Estate
Sustainability
Conscious to reach ROE
of at least 10%
Profitability (Net profit margin ratio)
at least 10%
Efficiency (Total asset turnover)
0.3x or higher
Financial soundness (Financial leverage)
around 3×
Non-financial KPIs
CO2 emissions
In FY 2030 vs. FY 2018
FY 2050
The Group's
Vision
The best
and
strongest corporate group at
• Aging society & low birthrate in Japan
• Shift to a decarbonized society & worsening climate change
• Changing values
human capital strategy
• Specific measures to address the shift to decarbonized society and climate change
• Need to create the right products and services for changing trends and needs
Deployment of
human capital
▷P.55
Strengths of the Seibu Group ▷P.13
Strengths
Strengths
1
Robust
2 An abundance of
customer base
appealing assets
Upgrade functions ▷P.40 (strengthen specialization)
Strengths
3 High-level operations
expertise in each business
46% decrease
Net zero
Renewable energy
Target ratio of female
implementation rate
managers by FY 2025*
FY 2030
FY 2050
15%
50%
100%
Target rate of annual
Target rate of men
paid leave
taking parental leave
enriching
people's
lives
Strengths
4
Contact points with a broad range of customers
Business infrastructure ▷P.59 Corporate governance / Compliance
Slogan Smiles ahead
17 Seibu Holdings Inc.
by FY 2025*
by FY 2025*
80%
100%
Target ratio of non-
Target ratio of
Japanese managers
experienced hire
by FY 2025*
managers by FY 2025*
Current level
Current level
(0.1%)
(14.5%)
or higher
or higher
- Numerical targets for the four core companies (Seibu Holdings, Seibu Railway, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, Seibu Realty Solutions)
Integrated Report 2023
18
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 06:04:58 UTC.