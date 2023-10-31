In addition, two key issues that I intend to work on as CEO over the medium- to long-term are restoring the tourism industry and environmental problems. The tourism

As the head of our management, I have consistently been trying to embody our Group Vision which was formulated in 2006. In order to bring smiles to customers, each and every person in our Group must be a professional who crafts the very best services and conceives novel types of business that continuously provide customers with new inspiration and joy. To achieve that, our Group will be working harder than ever on human capital development to raise the bar even higher for our human capital. Our energy will be focused on developing high-expertise personnel and management personnel who challenge themselves to create services and businesses that only the Seibu Group can offer. At the same time, we will also continue our efforts to create workplace environments that enable our employees to harness their full capabilities. To turn our Group slogan "Smiles ahead" into a reality, one critical mission for me going forward is "Bringing smiles to both our customers and employees" by boosting employees' capabilities and

On April 1, 2023, I assumed the role of Chairman, Representative Director, and CEO. On the same day, NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro became my successor as the president, Representative Director, and COO. Mr. Nishiyama is responsible for business execution and some external activities. As CEO, I will be guiding continuous growth of the Group from a broad, long-term perspective.

These reforms have produced effects that helped us achieve positive profitability in each quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2023. Having achieved that, we then set out toward our next growth phase by transitioning to new management profiles. Our aim was to rejuvenate and consolidate expertise in management profiles throughout the Group.

this manner. Aside from that, we are also bolstering our digital management efforts which include building a Group marketing platform, and accelerating initiatives toward

Building platforms for new, continuous growth after the largest crisis our Group ever faced in the pandemic I have been involved in management at the Seibu Group for over 18 years. Our Group has faced a number of crises during that time, from losing credibility when we were delisted the year before I joined management to the financial crisis in fall 2008 and the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. However, no crisis since the end of World War II has been as severe for our Group as the COVID-19 pandemic that has lasted over three years since 2020. Demand completely evaporated in an instant in the Hotel and Leisure segment when the pandemic struck. Beyond that, demand also plummeted in the Urban Transportation and Regional segment which had previously been a highly stable revenue base. Particularly during the fiscal year ended March 2021 when stay-at-home directives were harshest, we were unable to avoid posting our first business loss since the financial crisis in the fiscal year ended March 2009. The light at the end of the COVID tunnel has finally come into view since 2023 began, but there will always be a possibility that another such pandemic could occur again in the future. Add in factors such as the increasingly frequent occurrences of natural disasters due to climate change and continuously soaring resource and energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the business environment looks increasingly uncertain.

Setting our sights on this era of the unknown referred to as "VUCA," we enacted bold management reforms under the theme of "resilience and sustainability," based on the Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan (FY 2021- FY 2023). This theme was also the focus of the global summit held in November 2022 by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Specifically, we implemented swift measures to increase our resilience to changes in the environment through asset- light business operations. These included transferring and securitizing some of our real estate, hotel, and leisure assets, as well as transferring our stock holdings of Seibu Construction. As a result, we restored our equity-to-asset ratio from the 17% range in fiscal 2020 to the 23% range in fiscal 2023, greatly improving our financial standing which had suffered due to the pandemic. "Asset-light" is a strategy not only for making ourselves more resistant to changes in the environment, but also for achieving growth that is sustainable. For example, we switched business models in the hotels business operated by Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide from ownership and operations to a management contracts (MCs) model, enabling us to operate more flexibly and nimbly. On the other hand, we consolidated group-owned assets at Seibu Realty Solutions (SRS) where we will leverage extensive knowledge in effectively utilizing, developing, and managing real estate to maximize value. We reorganized our businesses to pursue sustainable business growth by harnessing the specializations of each Seibu Group company in precisely

Mr. NISHIYAMA has spent many years handling public relations and corporate planning for our Group. In addition to his leadership skills, I am confident that his honesty, fairness, and the high esteem with which he is regarded make him the ideal selection as our COO. Additionally, OGAWA Shuichiro who has extensive experience at railway worksites and has served many years as general manager of transportation has been appointed as President of Seibu Railway. KANEDA Yoshiki, who has experience in overseas hotel operations as a professional handling business in MCs, has been appointed as President of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide. Real estate business expert SAITO Tomohide who has extensive experience in asset business was appointed President of SRS in June 2022. Thus, new Presidents have taken over at all of the core four companies in the past two years. Based on these new organizational profiles geared toward rejuvenation and expertise, we can fully harness the expertise of each company. One example would be to leverage the powerful real estate deployment capabilities of SRS to pursue greater value for the areas around Seibu Railway lines. Doing so, we believe we can maximize synergies within the Group and achieve an even higher level of overall optimization.