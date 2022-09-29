Seibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From Transfer of Non-current Assets
09/29/2022 | 02:24am EDT
[Translation for Reference Only]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE
This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.
September 29, 2022
For Immediate Release
Company Name
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Representative
President & Chief Executive Officer
GOTO Takashi
(Code No.: 9024
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries
General Manager of Corporate Communication
TATARAYoshihiro
(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)
Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From
Transfer of Non-current Assets
Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today to transfer the non-current assets of the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Seibu Railway Co., Ltd., and that the Company expects to record a gain on sale of non-current assets resulting from this transfer as an extraordinary income in its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as described below.
Reason for transfer
To cooperate with the Tokyo City Planning, Park No. 5/5/10 Nerima-Joshi Park Project.
Details of the asset to be transferred
Name and location of assets
Details of the asset
Gain on transfer
Actual status
Former Toshimaen
A part of former Toshimaen
1-1625-24,Kasuga-cho,Nerima-ku,
Land: 40,839.00 m2
¥8.2 billion
(Main gate building, parking
Tokyo, and other 91 parcels of land
lot, etc.)
The gain on transfer is an approximate amount obtained by deducting the book value and estimated costs related to the transfer from the transfer price.
We will not disclose the transfer price and book value, but they will be transferred at a fair price reflecting the market price.
Overview of the transferee
Tokyo Metropolitan Government
There are no notable capital or personal relationships between the transferee and the Company, and the transferee is not a related party of the Company. The transfer of the assets requires a resolution of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.
Schedule of the transfer
Date of resolution of the Board of Directors
September 29, 2022
Date of conclusion of transfer agreement
October 31, 2022 (scheduled)
Date of handover of the asset to be transferred
December 28, 2022 (scheduled)
5. Impact on financial results
As a result of this transfer of non-current assets, the Company expects to record gain on sale of non-current assets of ¥8.2 billion as extraordinary income in its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
The said gain on sale of non-current assets is reflected in the "Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023" announced today.
Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:23:03 UTC.