Seibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From Transfer of Non-current Assets

September 29, 2022 For Immediate Release Company Name Seibu Holdings Inc. Representative President & Chief Executive Officer GOTO Takashi (Code No.: 9024 Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries General Manager of Corporate Communication TATARAYoshihiro (TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From

Transfer of Non-current Assets

Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today to transfer the non-current assets of the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Seibu Railway Co., Ltd., and that the Company expects to record a gain on sale of non-current assets resulting from this transfer as an extraordinary income in its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as described below.

Reason for transfer

To cooperate with the Tokyo City Planning, Park No. 5/5/10 Nerima-Joshi Park Project. Details of the asset to be transferred

Name and location of assets Details of the asset Gain on transfer Actual status Former Toshimaen A part of former Toshimaen 1-1625-24,Kasuga-cho,Nerima-ku, Land: 40,839.00 m2 ¥8.2 billion (Main gate building, parking Tokyo, and other 91 parcels of land lot, etc.)

The gain on transfer is an approximate amount obtained by deducting the book value and estimated costs related to the transfer from the transfer price.

We will not disclose the transfer price and book value, but they will be transferred at a fair price reflecting the market price.

Overview of the transferee

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

There are no notable capital or personal relationships between the transferee and the Company, and the transferee is not a related party of the Company. The transfer of the assets requires a resolution of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly. Schedule of the transfer

Date of resolution of the Board of Directors September 29, 2022 Date of conclusion of transfer agreement October 31, 2022 (scheduled) Date of handover of the asset to be transferred December 28, 2022 (scheduled)

