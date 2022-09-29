Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seibu Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9024   JP3417200007

SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.

(9024)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-29 am EDT
1503.00 JPY   +1.62%
02:24aSeibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From Transfer of Non-current Assets
PU
02:24aSeibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Losses
PU
09/01Seibu : Revised and New Environmental Load Reduction Targets Toward Net Zero CO2 Emissions in FY2050 - Group-wide initiatives toward the achievement of the targets including introduction of renewable energy -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From Transfer of Non-current Assets

09/29/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation for Reference Only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.

September 29, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Representative

President & Chief Executive Officer

GOTO Takashi

(Code No.: 9024

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

General Manager of Corporate Communication

TATARAYoshihiro

(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From

Transfer of Non-current Assets

Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today to transfer the non-current assets of the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Seibu Railway Co., Ltd., and that the Company expects to record a gain on sale of non-current assets resulting from this transfer as an extraordinary income in its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as described below.

  1. Reason for transfer
    To cooperate with the Tokyo City Planning, Park No. 5/5/10 Nerima-Joshi Park Project.
  2. Details of the asset to be transferred

Name and location of assets

Details of the asset

Gain on transfer

Actual status

Former Toshimaen

A part of former Toshimaen

1-1625-24,Kasuga-cho,Nerima-ku,

Land: 40,839.00 m2

¥8.2 billion

(Main gate building, parking

Tokyo, and other 91 parcels of land

lot, etc.)

  • The gain on transfer is an approximate amount obtained by deducting the book value and estimated costs related to the transfer from the transfer price.
  • We will not disclose the transfer price and book value, but they will be transferred at a fair price reflecting the market price.
  1. Overview of the transferee
    Tokyo Metropolitan Government
    There are no notable capital or personal relationships between the transferee and the Company, and the transferee is not a related party of the Company. The transfer of the assets requires a resolution of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.
  2. Schedule of the transfer

Date of resolution of the Board of Directors

September 29, 2022

Date of conclusion of transfer agreement

October 31, 2022 (scheduled)

Date of handover of the asset to be transferred

December 28, 2022 (scheduled)

1

5. Impact on financial results

As a result of this transfer of non-current assets, the Company expects to record gain on sale of non-current assets of ¥8.2 billion as extraordinary income in its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

The said gain on sale of non-current assets is reflected in the "Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023" announced today.

End

2

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
02:24aSeibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting Fro..
PU
02:24aSeibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Losses
PU
09/01Seibu : Revised and New Environmental Load Reduction Targets Toward Net Zero CO2 Emissions..
PU
08/31Seibu : Annual Securities Report (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022)
PU
08/10Seibu : FY2022 First Quarter Teleconference Q&A
PU
08/05Seibu's April-June Net Profit Drops to $27.5 Million
MT
08/04Seibu : FY2022 First Quarter Teleconference Presentation
PU
08/04Seibu : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022 ＜und..
PU
08/04Seibu : Overview of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/04Seibu Holdings Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 436 B 3 020 M 3 020 M
Net income 2023 79 550 M 551 M 551 M
Net Debt 2023 750 B 5 192 M 5 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,65x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 446 B 3 088 M 3 088 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 21 367
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Seibu Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 484,00 JPY
Average target price 1 551,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Goto President & Representative Director
Eiko Ohya Independent Outside Director
Takehiko Ogi Independent Outside Director
Keiji Goto Independent Outside Director
Masafumi Tsujihiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.41.17%3 088
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY10.88%23 121
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY17.46%9 506
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.32.62%7 204
TOKYU CORPORATION10.60%7 031
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-18.65%6 629