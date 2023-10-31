[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

October 31, 2023
Company Name Seibu Holdings Inc.
(Code No.: 9024 Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From

Transfer of Non-current Assets

Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved today to transfer the non-current assets of the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. In accordance with this transfer, the Company expects to record a gain on sale of non-current assets resulting from this transfer as an extraordinary income in its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, as described below.

Reason for transfer

To cooperate with the Tokyo City Planning, Park No. 5/5/10 Nerima-Joshi Park Project.

Continuing on from the transfer of non-current assets disclosed in "Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From Transfer of Non-current Assets" dated September 29, 2022, this transfer shall involve the transfer of some parcels of land of the former Toshimaen. Details of the asset to be transferred

Name and location of assets Details of the asset Gain on transfer Actual status Former Toshimaen 3-1564-8, Koyama, Nerima-ku, Land: 30,334.33 m2 ¥6.4 billion A part of former Toshimaen Tokyo, and other 10 parcels of land

The gain on transfer is an approximate amount obtained by deducting the book value and estimated costs related to the transfer from the transfer price.

We will not disclose the transfer price and book value, but they will be transferred at a fair price reflecting the market price.

3. Overview of the transferee

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

There are no notable capital or personal relationships between the transferee and the Company, and the transferee is not a related party of the Company.

