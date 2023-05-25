Seibu : Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

[Translation for reference only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall prevail.

Message from the Chairman and the President

To our shareholders

Thank you for your continued interest in Seibu Holdings.

To further accelerate the decision-making by management and strengthen management capabilities, the Company started a new management system with the establishment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) on April 1, 2023. As CEO, I, GOTO Takashi, will look at the future from a longer and broad perspective, tackle the Group's long-term strategies, human capital development, promotion of tourism and environmental issues, and further carry out reforms to enhance corporate value.

As a corporate group with businesses that directly affect the public, we will continue to fulfill our social mission and responsibilities by carrying out corporate management with "ensuring safety and security" as our highest priority. At the same time, we will firmly recognize the business climate that is expected to change greatly, and respond to the entrustments of all stakeholders, including customers and shareholders, as a continuously evolving corporate Group that is the best and strongest supporter for people's lives.

I ask all our shareholders to continue their steadfast support for the Seibu Group.

GOTO Takashi

Chairman and Representative Director

Chairman and CEO

My name is NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro, and I assumed the position of President and COO on April 1, 2023. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for our shareholders' continued understanding and support for the Seibu Group's activities.

We entered the final year of the "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan." This Medium-term Management Plan is a major shift in our business structure, intended to help recover from the major damage caused by COVID-19 and lay the foundation for sustainable growth in years to come. We are currently doing our utmost together with all of our executives and employees who have shared in the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are still issues to be addressed, initiatives for essential features of the Plan comprising "management reforms," "digital management," and "sustainability" are generally on track, and we will continue to solidly implement this Plan. For the next stage of "From recovery to growth," all the executives and employees of the Group will provide hospitality and utilize their respective expertise, and demonstrate such power to the maximum extent possible to realize the sustainable growth of the Seibu Group.

I ask you to continue giving your steadfast support to the Seibu Group.

NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro

President and Representative Director

President and COO