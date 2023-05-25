Seibu : Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
05/25/2023 | 11:04am EDT
[Translation for reference only]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT
This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall prevail.
Message from the Chairman and the President
To our shareholders
Thank you for your continued interest in Seibu Holdings.
To further accelerate the decision-making by management and strengthen management capabilities, the Company started a new management system with the establishment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) on April 1, 2023. As CEO, I, GOTO Takashi, will look at the future from a longer and broad perspective, tackle the Group's long-term strategies, human capital development, promotion of tourism and environmental issues, and further carry out reforms to enhance corporate value.
As a corporate group with businesses that directly affect the public, we will continue to fulfill our social mission and responsibilities by carrying out corporate management with "ensuring safety and security" as our highest priority. At the same time, we will firmly recognize the business climate that is expected to change greatly, and respond to the entrustments of all stakeholders, including customers and shareholders, as a continuously evolving corporate Group that is the best and strongest supporter for people's lives.
I ask all our shareholders to continue their steadfast support for the Seibu Group.
GOTO Takashi
Chairman and Representative Director
Chairman and CEO
My name is NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro, and I assumed the position of President and COO on April 1, 2023. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for our shareholders' continued understanding and support for the Seibu Group's activities.
We entered the final year of the "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan." This Medium-term Management Plan is a major shift in our business structure, intended to help recover from the major damage caused by COVID-19 and lay the foundation for sustainable growth in years to come. We are currently doing our utmost together with all of our executives and employees who have shared in the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are still issues to be addressed, initiatives for essential features of the Plan comprising "management reforms," "digital management," and "sustainability" are generally on track, and we will continue to solidly implement this Plan. For the next stage of "From recovery to growth," all the executives and employees of the Group will provide hospitality and utilize their respective expertise, and demonstrate such power to the maximum extent possible to realize the sustainable growth of the Seibu Group.
I ask you to continue giving your steadfast support to the Seibu Group.
NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro
President and Representative Director
President and COO
(Securities code: 9024) May 31, 2023 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 20, 2023)
To our shareholders
NISHIYAMA Ryuichiro
President and Representative Director
Seibu Holdings Inc.
1-16-15Minami-Ikebukuro,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
You are hereby notified that the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Seibu Holdings Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") will be held as described below. Your attendance would be appreciated.
If you are unable to attend the meeting on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and make sure that your votes are submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (Japan Standard Time).
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in an electronic format (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are taken), and posts this on each of the following websites in "Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Matters excluded from paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders)." To access and review this information on either of those websites, use the corresponding Internet address.
It is also posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To access this information from the latter website, access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter the issue name (Seibu Holdings) or securities code (9024), and click "Search," and then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in sequence.
*Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders will be available for viewing from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
1.
Date and Time
Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)
(The reception desk is scheduled to open at 9 a.m.)
2.
Venue
Kusunoki Hall, Seibu Daini Building (8th floor)
1-11-2 Kusunokidai, Tokorozawa-shi, Saitama
3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board, for the 18th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 18th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Dividends of surplus
Proposal No. 2: Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3: Election of eleven (11) Directors
4. Other Matters Concerning the Meeting
If you vote more than once, either using the voting form or via the internet, only the last vote will be deemed as valid. Moreover, if you vote more than once both through the voting form and via the Internet, the vote cast via the Internet will be deemed as valid.
If there is no indication of approval or disapproval for any of the proposals on the voting form, it will be treated as a vote for approval.
If there are changes to the items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, the Company will post the content of changes on the websites where the matters are posted.
Methods of Exercising Voting Rights
There are the following three methods of exercising your voting rights at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
1. Exercise of voting rights in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
You are kindly requested to present the enclosed voting form to the receptionist. If unable to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, you may designate one (1) proxy shareholder with voting rights of the Company to attend the meeting on your behalf, provided that written proof of that individual's right of proxy is submitted.
Date and Time
2. Exercise of voting rights via the internet
Please input your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the website for exercising voting rights designated by the Company.
Deadline for Exercise
5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
(You must complete inputting by 5:00 p.m.)
2-1 How to scan QR code (Smart Voting)
Scan the QR code printed on the lower right corner of the enclosed Document for the Exercise of Voting Rights form.
Input your approval or disapproval of the proposals in accordance with instructions on the screen.
Voting using the QR code is available only once. In order to revote, please read "2-2 How to enter Voter Code/Password" below.
"QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
2-2 How to enter Voter Code/Password
Please access the website for exercising voting rights (https://soukai.mizuho-tb/co.jp/) designated by the Company, and after entering your "voter code" and "password" printed on the enclosed Document for the Exercise of Voting Rights form, input your approval or disapproval of the proposals according to the instructions on the screen. You will need to change your password when accessing the website for the first time.
3. Exercise of voting rights by mailing the Document for the Exercise of Voting Rights
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed Document for the Exercise of Voting Rights and mail the document without putting stamps.
Deadline for Exercise
5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
(The mail must arrive by 5:00 p.m.)
Please use the contact number below if you have any difficulties when following
"2. Exercise of voting rights via the Internet" using a smartphone or personal computer.
The Stock Transfer Agency Department of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
The Stock Transfer Agency Department of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Use of electronic voting platform (for institutional investors)
If you are a nominee shareholder such as a trust bank (including a standing proxy), you are, by making an application for using the voting platform in advance, entitled to use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ, Inc. established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, etc., as a method for exercising your voting rights.