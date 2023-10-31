[Translation for Reference Only]

October 31, 2023

Notice regarding Release of Seibu Group

"Integrated Report 2023"

Seibu Holdings Inc. has published its Group "Integrated Report 2023" on its website.

Since 2021, we have published our integrated report to convey to all stakeholders our medium-to-long-term value creation story and "Sustainability Actions", our efforts to realize a sustainable society, as well as financial information and business strategies.

In this report, given the external environment and social issues, we explain in detail, incorporating visual contents, the connections between our Group's strengths, strategies, and future vision of being the best and strongest corporate Group at enriching people's lives.

This year, in addition to management policies and initiatives aimed at value creation, the update of FY2021- FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan, the special features include the messages and discussions with the Group's chief executives, and outside directors, regarding corporate governance and implementation strategy for each business and function.

The report enhances the disclosure of nonfinancial information such as human capital, which is the foundation for value creation, and also shows our Group's stance of taking any challenges through our employees.

We will continue to improve the Integrated report and enhance corporate value through timely and appropriate disclosure and dialogue with various stakeholders.

1. Date of publication October 31, 2023 2. Major contents ・Value Creation Process ・Value Creation Strategy & Measures ・Financial Highlights ・Business Infrastructure ・Corporate Data

Integrated Report can be found in the following URL. https://www.seibuholdings.co.jp/en/ir/ir_material/annual/

