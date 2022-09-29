Seibu : Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only] ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only being provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version shall take precedence. September 29, 2022 For Immediate Release Company Name Seibu Holdings Inc. Representative President & Chief Executive Officer GOTO Takashi (Code No.: 9024 Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries General Manager of Corporate Communication TATARA Yoshihiro (TEL. +81-3-6709-3112) Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on September 29, 2022, to revise the consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2023, which were announced on May 12, 2022. The details are set forth below. 1. Forecast figures of the consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 Forecast figures of the (cumulative) consolidated earnings for the six months ending September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (Millions of yen) Operating Operating EBITDA Ordinary Profit attributable to revenue profit profit owners of parent Financial forecast (A) (Announced on May 12, 214,000 15,000 43,000 11,000 5,000 2022) Revised forecast (B) 210,000 11,000 39,000 10,000 64,000 Difference (B-A) -4,000 -4,000 -4,000 -1,000 59,000 Change (%) -1.9% -26.7% -9.3% -9.1% - (Reference) Results for the six months ended 194,908 -3,533 23,582 -7,365 -12,751 September 30, 2021 (cumulative) 1

Forecast for operating revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA by segment (Millions of yen) Operating revenue Operating profit EBITDA For the six Comparison Comparison For the six Comparison Comparison For the six Comparison Comparison months months months with with the six with with the six with with the six Segment ending ending ending Announce- months Announce- months Announce- months September September September ment of ended ment of ended ment of ended 30, 2022 30, 2022 30, 2022 May 12, September May 12, September May 12, September (Revised (Revised (Revised 2022 30, 2021 2022 30, 2021 2022 30, 2021 forecast) forecast) forecast) Urban 71,100 -8,000 +7,296 2,100 -6,400 +4,441 12,700 -6,400 +4,103 Transportation and Regional Hotel and 93,700 +1,400 +34,280 1,100 +2,000 +16,401 9,900 +1,900 +17,194 Leisure Real Estate 36,000 -500 -4,353 5,500 -700 -7,340 11,500 -600 -7,381 Construction - - -33,192 - - -1,564 - - -1,689 Others 23,500 +400 +4,576 2,200 +1,100 +2,685 4,100 +1,100 +2,493 Total 224,300 -6,700 +8,606 10,900 -4,000 +14,623 38,200 -4,000 +14,720 Adjustments -14,300 +2,700 +6,485 100 - -90 800 - +696 Consolidated 210,000 -4,000 +15,091 11,000 -4,000 +14,533 39,000 -4,000 +15,417 Note: 1. Adjustments mainly consist of the elimination of inter-company transactions. 2. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit. Forecast figures of the full-year consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Millions of yen) Operating Operating EBITDA Ordinary Profit attributable to Financial forecast (A) revenue profit profit owners of parent (Announced on May 12, 443,000 31,000 88,000 25,000 82,000 2022) Revised forecast (B) 416,000 13,000 70,000 11,000 75,000 Difference (B-A) -27,000 -18,000 -18,000 -14,000 -7,000 Change (%) -6.1% -58.1% -20.5% -56.0% -8.5% (Reference) Results for the fiscal Year ended 396,856 -13,216 42,415 -17,440 10,623 March 31, 2022 2

(3) Forecast for operating revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA by segment (Millions of yen) Operating revenue Operating profit EBITDA For the year Comparison Comparison For the year Comparison Comparison For the year Comparison Comparison ending with ending with ending with Segment with the with the with the March 31, Announce- March 31, Announce- March 31, Announce- year ended year ended year ended 2023 ment of 2023 ment of 2023 ment of March 31, March 31, March 31, (Revised May 12, (Revised May 12, (Revised May 12, 2022 2022 2022 forecast) 2022 forecast) 2022 forecast) 2022 Urban 144,700 -13,900 +13,368 1,400 -12,400 +7,148 23,700 -12,400 +6,945 Transportation and Regional Hotel and 187,300 -13,500 +54,119 2,300 -5,900 +30,350 20,100 -6,000 +31,228 Leisure Real Estate 73,100 +100 -3,539 10,000 +800 -10,579 21,700 +600 -10,842 Construction - - -62,290 - - -3,177 - - -3,386 Others 38,000 -100 +5,238 -1,100 -200 +2,156 2,900 -200 +2,062 Total 443,100 -27,400 +6,896 12,600 -17,700 +25,898 68,400 -18,000 +26,007 Adjustments -27,100 +400 +12,247 400 -300 +317 1,600 - +1,577 Consolidated 416,000 -27,000 +19,143 13,000 -18,000 +26,216 70,000 -18,000 +27,584 Note: 1. Adjustments mainly consist of the elimination of inter-company transactions. 2. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit. 2. Reason for the Revision The forecast figures have been revised to reflect the impact of factors such as trends in business results since August 2022, etc., and the matters announced in the "(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss" published today. Operating revenue in the (cumulative) consolidated earnings for the six months ending September 30, 2022 is expected to be lower than the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022. This is because, while we had expected that COVID-19 would be subsiding and the domestic economy would gradually recover, the recovery has been slower than expected and transportation revenues in the railroad business have fallen short of expectations, among other factors. As operating revenue is expected to be lower than such forecast figure, operating profit, EBITDA and ordinary profit are also expected to fall short of the forecast figures announced on May 12, 2022. However, Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to exceed the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022 due to the transfer of four properties, including The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, to be executed on September 30, 2022, as described in the "(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss" published today. Operating revenue in the full-year consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is expected to fall short of the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022 since transportation revenues in the railroad business and demand in the domestic hotel industry are lower than the expectation (on which the forecast figures announced on May 12, 2022 were based) for the same reason as the six months ending September 30, 2022, and inbound demand is expected to take time to fully recover, although border control measures will be reviewed after October 11, 2022, including a review of restrictions on new entries of foreigners into Japan, and because of the aforementioned transfer of four properties. The forecast for transportation revenue has been revised downward 3

to 84,073 million yen for the full fiscal year (a decrease of 10.8% from the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022), and the forecast for RevPAR in the domestic hotel business has been revised downward to 8,284 yen for the full fiscal year (a decrease of 1,948 yen in comparison with the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022). By controlling various expenses and executing the aforementioned transfer of the four properties, fixed costs for the full fiscal year are expected to be reduced in comparison with that of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 by approximately 24,000 million yen (in the forecast announced on May 12, 2022, fixed costs for the full fiscal year were expected to be reduced in comparison with that of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 by 17,000 million yen). However, as operating revenue is expected to be lower than expected, operating profit, EBITDA, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent are also expected to fall short of the above forecast figures. (Assumptions for Revision of Earnings Forecast) Quarterly forecast for transportation revenues in the railroad business (rates of change compared to the corresponding quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) * Percentages in parentheses are compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fourth quarter Forecast rates of -9% change announced on -12% -16% -9% （-12%） May 12, 2022 Revised forecast rates -19% of change hereby -21% -25% -21% （-21%） announced <>passes> * Percentages in parentheses are compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fourth quarter Forecast rates of +15% change announced on -7% -5% +1% （+1%） May 12, 2022 Revised forecast rates +6% of change hereby -14% -19% -12% （-7%） announced Quarterly forecast for occupancy rate of domestic hotel industry Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fourth quarter Forecast occupancy rates announced on 41% 62% 71% 68% May 12, 2022 Revised forecast occupancy rates 39% 46% 59% 59% hereby announced (NOTE) The forecasts, targets, plans, projections and other forward-looking information of our group contained in this document merely constitute our judgment or belief as of the time when such information was prepared 4