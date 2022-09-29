Seibu : Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
09/29/2022 | 02:24am EDT
September 29, 2022
September 29, 2022
Company Name
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Representative
President & Chief Executive Officer
GOTO Takashi
(Code No.: 9024
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries
General Manager of Corporate
Communication
TATARA Yoshihiro
(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)
Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the
Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings
Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on September 29, 2022, to revise the consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2023, which were announced on May 12, 2022. The details are set forth below.
1. Forecast figures of the consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Forecast figures of the (cumulative) consolidated earnings for the six months ending September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Operating
Operating
EBITDA
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
revenue
profit
profit
owners of parent
Financial forecast (A)
(Announced on May 12,
214,000
15,000
43,000
11,000
5,000
2022)
Revised forecast (B)
210,000
11,000
39,000
10,000
64,000
Difference (B-A)
-4,000
-4,000
-4,000
-1,000
59,000
Change (%)
-1.9%
-26.7%
-9.3%
-9.1%
-
(Reference) Results for
the six months ended
194,908
-3,533
23,582
-7,365
-12,751
September 30, 2021
(cumulative)
Forecast for operating revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA by segment
(Millions of yen)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
EBITDA
For the six
Comparison
Comparison
For the six
Comparison
Comparison
For the six
Comparison
Comparison
months
months
months
with
with the six
with
with the six
with
with the six
Segment
ending
ending
ending
Announce-
months
Announce-
months
Announce-
months
September
September
September
ment of
ended
ment of
ended
ment of
ended
30,
2022
30,
2022
30,
2022
May 12,
September
May 12,
September
May 12,
September
(Revised
(Revised
(Revised
2022
30, 2021
2022
30, 2021
2022
30, 2021
forecast)
forecast)
forecast)
Urban
71,100
-8,000
+7,296
2,100
-6,400
+4,441
12,700
-6,400
+4,103
Transportation
and Regional
Hotel and
93,700
+1,400
+34,280
1,100
+2,000
+16,401
9,900
+1,900
+17,194
Leisure
Real Estate
36,000
-500
-4,353
5,500
-700
-7,340
11,500
-600
-7,381
Construction
-
-
-33,192
-
-
-1,564
-
-
-1,689
Others
23,500
+400
+4,576
2,200
+1,100
+2,685
4,100
+1,100
+2,493
Total
224,300
-6,700
+8,606
10,900
-4,000
+14,623
38,200
-4,000
+14,720
Adjustments
-14,300
+2,700
+6,485
100
-
-90
800
-
+696
Consolidated
210,000
-4,000
+15,091
11,000
-4,000
+14,533
39,000
-4,000
+15,417
Note:
1.
Adjustments mainly consist of the elimination of inter-company transactions.
2. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit.
Forecast figures of the full-year consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Operating
Operating
EBITDA
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Financial forecast (A)
revenue
profit
profit
owners of parent
(Announced on May 12,
443,000
31,000
88,000
25,000
82,000
2022)
Revised forecast (B)
416,000
13,000
70,000
11,000
75,000
Difference (B-A)
-27,000
-18,000
-18,000
-14,000
-7,000
Change (%)
-6.1%
-58.1%
-20.5%
-56.0%
-8.5%
(Reference) Results for
the fiscal Year ended
396,856
-13,216
42,415
-17,440
10,623
March 31, 2022
(3) Forecast for operating revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA by segment
(Millions of yen)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
EBITDA
For the year
Comparison
Comparison
For the year
Comparison
Comparison
For the year
Comparison
Comparison
ending
with
ending
with
ending
with
Segment
with the
with the
with the
March 31,
Announce-
March 31,
Announce-
March 31,
Announce-
year ended
year ended
year ended
2023
ment of
2023
ment of
2023
ment of
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
(Revised
May 12,
(Revised
May 12,
(Revised
May 12,
2022
2022
2022
forecast)
2022
forecast)
2022
forecast)
2022
Urban
144,700
-13,900
+13,368
1,400
-12,400
+7,148
23,700
-12,400
+6,945
Transportation
and Regional
Hotel and
187,300
-13,500
+54,119
2,300
-5,900
+30,350
20,100
-6,000
+31,228
Leisure
Real Estate
73,100
+100
-3,539
10,000
+800
-10,579
21,700
+600
-10,842
Construction
-
-
-62,290
-
-
-3,177
-
-
-3,386
Others
38,000
-100
+5,238
-1,100
-200
+2,156
2,900
-200
+2,062
Total
443,100
-27,400
+6,896
12,600
-17,700
+25,898
68,400
-18,000
+26,007
Adjustments
-27,100
+400
+12,247
400
-300
+317
1,600
-
+1,577
Consolidated
416,000
-27,000
+19,143
13,000
-18,000
+26,216
70,000
-18,000
+27,584
Note:
1. Adjustments mainly consist of the elimination of inter-company transactions.
2. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit.
2. Reason for the Revision
The forecast figures have been revised to reflect the impact of factors such as trends in business results since August 2022, etc., and the matters announced in the "(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss" published today.
Operating revenue in the (cumulative) consolidated earnings for the six months ending September 30, 2022 is expected to be lower than the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022. This is because, while we had expected that COVID-19 would be subsiding and the domestic economy would gradually recover, the recovery has been slower than expected and transportation revenues in the railroad business have fallen short of expectations, among other factors. As operating revenue is expected to be lower than such forecast figure, operating profit, EBITDA and ordinary profit are also expected to fall short of the forecast figures announced on May 12, 2022. However, Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to exceed the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022 due to the transfer of four properties, including The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, to be executed on September 30, 2022, as described in the "(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss" published today.
Operating revenue in the full-year consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is expected to fall short of the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022 since transportation revenues in the railroad business and demand in the domestic hotel industry are lower than the expectation (on which the forecast figures announced on May 12, 2022 were based) for the same reason as the six months ending September 30, 2022, and inbound demand is expected to take time to fully recover, although border control measures will be reviewed after October 11, 2022, including a review of restrictions on new entries of foreigners into Japan, and because of the aforementioned transfer of four properties. The forecast for transportation revenue has been revised downward
to 84,073 million yen for the full fiscal year (a decrease of 10.8% from the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022), and the forecast for RevPAR in the domestic hotel business has been revised downward to 8,284 yen for the full fiscal year (a decrease of 1,948 yen in comparison with the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022). By controlling various expenses and executing the aforementioned transfer of the four properties, fixed costs for the full fiscal year are expected to be reduced in comparison with that of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 by approximately 24,000 million yen (in the forecast announced on May 12, 2022, fixed costs for the full fiscal year were expected to be reduced in comparison with that of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 by 17,000 million yen). However, as operating revenue is expected to be lower than expected, operating profit, EBITDA, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent are also expected to fall short of the above forecast figures.
(Assumptions for Revision of Earnings Forecast)
Quarterly forecast for transportation revenues in the railroad business (rates of change compared to the corresponding quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)
* Percentages in parentheses are compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31,
2019.
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Forecast rates of
-9%
change announced on
-12%
-16%
-9%
（-12%）
May 12, 2022
Revised forecast rates
-19%
of change hereby
-21%
-25%
-21%
（-21%）
announced
<>passes> * Percentages in parentheses are compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March
31, 2019.
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Forecast rates of
+15%
change announced on
-7%
-5%
+1%
（+1%）
May 12, 2022
Revised forecast rates
+6%
of change hereby
-14%
-19%
-12%
（-7%）
announced
Quarterly forecast for occupancy rate of domestic hotel industry
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Forecast occupancy
rates announced on
41%
62%
71%
68%
May 12, 2022
Revised forecast
occupancy rates
39%
46%
59%
59%
hereby announced
(NOTE) The forecasts, targets, plans, projections and other forward-looking information of our group contained in this document merely constitute our judgment or belief as of the time when such information was prepared
based on the information available as of the date of the announcement. Actual results of operations, financial condition and other results of our group may differ materially from those contained in or inferred from this document due to changes in domestic and international political, economic, and financial conditions, the status of measures contemplated in the medium-term management plan of our group, and other factors that are uncertain at the time of the preparation of this document.
