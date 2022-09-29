Advanced search
    9024   JP3417200007

SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.

(9024)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-29 am EDT
1503.00 JPY   +1.62%
Seibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Income at a Subsidiary Resulting From Transfer of Non-current Assets
PU
Seibu : Notice Regarding Recognition of Extraordinary Losses
PU
Seibu : Revised and New Environmental Load Reduction Targets Toward Net Zero CO2 Emissions in FY2050 - Group-wide initiatives toward the achievement of the targets including introduction of renewable energy -
PU
Seibu : Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

09/29/2022 | 02:24am EDT
[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only being provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version shall take precedence.

September 29, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Representative

President & Chief Executive Officer

GOTO Takashi

(Code No.: 9024

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

General Manager of Corporate

Communication

TATARA Yoshihiro

(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the

Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings

Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on September 29, 2022, to revise the consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2023, which were announced on May 12, 2022. The details are set forth below.

1. Forecast figures of the consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

  1. Forecast figures of the (cumulative) consolidated earnings for the six months ending September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Operating

Operating

EBITDA

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

revenue

profit

profit

owners of parent

Financial forecast (A)

(Announced on May 12,

214,000

15,000

43,000

11,000

5,000

2022)

Revised forecast (B)

210,000

11,000

39,000

10,000

64,000

Difference (B-A)

-4,000

-4,000

-4,000

-1,000

59,000

Change (%)

-1.9%

-26.7%

-9.3%

-9.1%

-

(Reference) Results for

the six months ended

194,908

-3,533

23,582

-7,365

-12,751

September 30, 2021

(cumulative)

1

Forecast for operating revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA by segment

(Millions of yen)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

EBITDA

For the six

Comparison

Comparison

For the six

Comparison

Comparison

For the six

Comparison

Comparison

months

months

months

with

with the six

with

with the six

with

with the six

Segment

ending

ending

ending

Announce-

months

Announce-

months

Announce-

months

September

September

September

ment of

ended

ment of

ended

ment of

ended

30,

2022

30,

2022

30,

2022

May 12,

September

May 12,

September

May 12,

September

(Revised

(Revised

(Revised

2022

30, 2021

2022

30, 2021

2022

30, 2021

forecast)

forecast)

forecast)

Urban

71,100

-8,000

+7,296

2,100

-6,400

+4,441

12,700

-6,400

+4,103

Transportation

and Regional

Hotel and

93,700

+1,400

+34,280

1,100

+2,000

+16,401

9,900

+1,900

+17,194

Leisure

Real Estate

36,000

-500

-4,353

5,500

-700

-7,340

11,500

-600

-7,381

Construction

-

-

-33,192

-

-

-1,564

-

-

-1,689

Others

23,500

+400

+4,576

2,200

+1,100

+2,685

4,100

+1,100

+2,493

Total

224,300

-6,700

+8,606

10,900

-4,000

+14,623

38,200

-4,000

+14,720

Adjustments

-14,300

+2,700

+6,485

100

-

-90

800

-

+696

Consolidated

210,000

-4,000

+15,091

11,000

-4,000

+14,533

39,000

-4,000

+15,417

Note:

1.

Adjustments mainly consist of the elimination of inter-company transactions.

  1. 2. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit.

  2. Forecast figures of the full-year consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Operating

Operating

EBITDA

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Financial forecast (A)

revenue

profit

profit

owners of parent

(Announced on May 12,

443,000

31,000

88,000

25,000

82,000

2022)

Revised forecast (B)

416,000

13,000

70,000

11,000

75,000

Difference (B-A)

-27,000

-18,000

-18,000

-14,000

-7,000

Change (%)

-6.1%

-58.1%

-20.5%

-56.0%

-8.5%

(Reference) Results for

the fiscal Year ended

396,856

-13,216

42,415

-17,440

10,623

March 31, 2022

2

(3) Forecast for operating revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA by segment

(Millions of yen)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

EBITDA

For the year

Comparison

Comparison

For the year

Comparison

Comparison

For the year

Comparison

Comparison

ending

with

ending

with

ending

with

Segment

with the

with the

with the

March 31,

Announce-

March 31,

Announce-

March 31,

Announce-

year ended

year ended

year ended

2023

ment of

2023

ment of

2023

ment of

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

(Revised

May 12,

(Revised

May 12,

(Revised

May 12,

2022

2022

2022

forecast)

2022

forecast)

2022

forecast)

2022

Urban

144,700

-13,900

+13,368

1,400

-12,400

+7,148

23,700

-12,400

+6,945

Transportation

and Regional

Hotel and

187,300

-13,500

+54,119

2,300

-5,900

+30,350

20,100

-6,000

+31,228

Leisure

Real Estate

73,100

+100

-3,539

10,000

+800

-10,579

21,700

+600

-10,842

Construction

-

-

-62,290

-

-

-3,177

-

-

-3,386

Others

38,000

-100

+5,238

-1,100

-200

+2,156

2,900

-200

+2,062

Total

443,100

-27,400

+6,896

12,600

-17,700

+25,898

68,400

-18,000

+26,007

Adjustments

-27,100

+400

+12,247

400

-300

+317

1,600

-

+1,577

Consolidated

416,000

-27,000

+19,143

13,000

-18,000

+26,216

70,000

-18,000

+27,584

Note:

1. Adjustments mainly consist of the elimination of inter-company transactions.

2. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating profit.

2. Reason for the Revision

The forecast figures have been revised to reflect the impact of factors such as trends in business results since August 2022, etc., and the matters announced in the "(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss" published today.

Operating revenue in the (cumulative) consolidated earnings for the six months ending September 30, 2022 is expected to be lower than the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022. This is because, while we had expected that COVID-19 would be subsiding and the domestic economy would gradually recover, the recovery has been slower than expected and transportation revenues in the railroad business have fallen short of expectations, among other factors. As operating revenue is expected to be lower than such forecast figure, operating profit, EBITDA and ordinary profit are also expected to fall short of the forecast figures announced on May 12, 2022. However, Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to exceed the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022 due to the transfer of four properties, including The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, to be executed on September 30, 2022, as described in the "(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss" published today.

Operating revenue in the full-year consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is expected to fall short of the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022 since transportation revenues in the railroad business and demand in the domestic hotel industry are lower than the expectation (on which the forecast figures announced on May 12, 2022 were based) for the same reason as the six months ending September 30, 2022, and inbound demand is expected to take time to fully recover, although border control measures will be reviewed after October 11, 2022, including a review of restrictions on new entries of foreigners into Japan, and because of the aforementioned transfer of four properties. The forecast for transportation revenue has been revised downward

3

to 84,073 million yen for the full fiscal year (a decrease of 10.8% from the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022), and the forecast for RevPAR in the domestic hotel business has been revised downward to 8,284 yen for the full fiscal year (a decrease of 1,948 yen in comparison with the forecast figure announced on May 12, 2022). By controlling various expenses and executing the aforementioned transfer of the four properties, fixed costs for the full fiscal year are expected to be reduced in comparison with that of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 by approximately 24,000 million yen (in the forecast announced on May 12, 2022, fixed costs for the full fiscal year were expected to be reduced in comparison with that of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 by 17,000 million yen). However, as operating revenue is expected to be lower than expected, operating profit, EBITDA, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent are also expected to fall short of the above forecast figures.

(Assumptions for Revision of Earnings Forecast)

Quarterly forecast for transportation revenues in the railroad business (rates of change compared to the corresponding quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

* Percentages in parentheses are compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31,

2019.

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Forecast rates of

-9%

change announced on

-12%

-16%

-9%

-12%

May 12, 2022

Revised forecast rates

-19%

of change hereby

-21%

-25%

-21%

-21%

announced

<>passes> * Percentages in parentheses are compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March

31, 2019.

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Forecast rates of

+15%

change announced on

-7%

-5%

+1%

+1%

May 12, 2022

Revised forecast rates

+6%

of change hereby

-14%

-19%

-12%

-7%

announced

Quarterly forecast for occupancy rate of domestic hotel industry

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Forecast occupancy

rates announced on

41%

62%

71%

68%

May 12, 2022

Revised forecast

occupancy rates

39%

46%

59%

59%

hereby announced

(NOTE) The forecasts, targets, plans, projections and other forward-looking information of our group contained in this document merely constitute our judgment or belief as of the time when such information was prepared

4

based on the information available as of the date of the announcement. Actual results of operations, financial condition and other results of our group may differ materially from those contained in or inferred from this document due to changes in domestic and international political, economic, and financial conditions, the status of measures contemplated in the medium-term management plan of our group, and other factors that are uncertain at the time of the preparation of this document.

End

5

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
