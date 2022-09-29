Seibu : (Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss

Scheduled transfer date

September 30, 2022

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese

September 29, 2022
Company Name Seibu Holdings Inc.
Representative President & Chief Executive Officer GOTO Takashi
(Code No.: 9024 Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed)

Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of

Extraordinary Gain and Loss

Based on the "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" announced on May 13, 2021, Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") is currently proceeding with the transformation of its business model on the theme of "asset-light" as part of its management reforms. With regard to the items described in the "Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets" released on June 30, 2022, the Company hereby announces that the transfer of the part of the assets that it made an announcement on will be executed as follows. The Company also announces that it expects to record an extraordinary gain and loss associated with such transfer in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

1. Transfer of subsidiary's fixed assets

Breakdown of the assets that are to be transferred and scheduled transfer date

Name of the asset

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo

Sapporo Prince Hotel

Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima

The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike

SEIBU PRINCE HOTELS WORLDWIDE INC. will continue to be entrusted with the operation services of the aforementioned assets and Seibu SCCAT, Inc. will continue to be entrusted with the building management services of the aforementioned assets.

The trust beneficiary interests of the aforementioned assets will be transferred after establishing the trusts for such assets.

Outline of the transferee

The assets will be transferred to an affiliate directly or indirectly invested in by Reco Sky Private Limited, which 1