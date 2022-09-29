Advanced search
Seibu : (Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed) Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of Extraordinary Gain and Loss

09/29/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Scheduled transfer date
September 30, 2022

[Translation for Reference Purposes Only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only being provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version shall take precedence.

September 29, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Representative

President & Chief Executive Officer

GOTO Takashi

(Code No.: 9024

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

General Manager of Corporate

Communication

TATARA Yoshihiro

(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

(Notice regarding progress of items previously disclosed)

Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets and Recognition of

Extraordinary Gain and Loss

Based on the "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" announced on May 13, 2021, Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") is currently proceeding with the transformation of its business model on the theme of "asset-light" as part of its management reforms. With regard to the items described in the "Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets" released on June 30, 2022, the Company hereby announces that the transfer of the part of the assets that it made an announcement on will be executed as follows. The Company also announces that it expects to record an extraordinary gain and loss associated with such transfer in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

1. Transfer of subsidiary's fixed assets

  1. Breakdown of the assets that are to be transferred and scheduled transfer date

Name of the asset

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo

Sapporo Prince Hotel

Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima

The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike

  • SEIBU PRINCE HOTELS WORLDWIDE INC. will continue to be entrusted with the operation services of the aforementioned assets and Seibu SCCAT, Inc. will continue to be entrusted with the building management services of the aforementioned assets.
  • The trust beneficiary interests of the aforementioned assets will be transferred after establishing the trusts for such assets.
  1. Outline of the transferee

The assets will be transferred to an affiliate directly or indirectly invested in by Reco Sky Private Limited, which 1

does not have any particular relationship with the Company in terms of capital or human resources and is not the

Company's related party.

(1)

Name

Reco Sky Private Limited

(2)

Location of the head office

168 Robinson Road #37-01 Capital Tower Singapore (068912)

(3)

Name and title of the

Director Wong Mun Pun / Director Yeo Wei Yu, Eugene

Representative

(4)

Business purpose

Investment holdings

(5)

Paid-in capital

Not disclosed

(6)

Date of incorporation

May 22, 2007

(3) Recognition of extraordinary gain (gain on sales of fixed assets)

As a result of such transfer of the fixed assets, the Company expects to record an extraordinary gain (a gain on the sales of the fixed assets) of approximately 69 billion yen in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

2. Recognition of extraordinary loss (impairment loss)

In accordance with the "Accounting Standards for Impairment of Fixed Assets," we reviewed the future recoverability of the part of the assets that are to be transferred other than the four assets that are to be transferred on September 30, 2022 and are described in "1. Transfer of subsidiary's fixed assets." As a result of this review, the following subsidiary of the Company expects to record an extraordinary loss (an impairment loss) of approximately 14 billion yen in the consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Outline of such subsidiary

(1)

Name

SEIBU REALTY SOLUTIONS INC.

(2)

Location of the head office

1-16-15Minami-Ikebukuro,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name and title of the

Tomohide Saito, President

Representative

(4)

Business purposes

Owning, selling, managing, leasing, brokerage, etc. of real estate

and managing of hotels

(5)

Paid-in capital

8,600 million yen

(6)

Date of incorporation

June 4, 1956

3. Impact on financial results

The above extraordinary gain and loss are reflected in the "Notice regarding Revisions of (Cumulative) Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023" announced today.

End

2

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
