Seibu : Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in ‘FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'”
07/13/2022 | 04:14am EDT
[Translation for Reference Only]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE
This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.
July 13, 2022
For Immediate Release
Company Name
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Representative
President & Chief Executive Officer
GOTO Takashi
(Code No.: 9024
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries
General Manager of Corporate
Communication
TATARA Yoshihiro
(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)
[Correction] Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in 'FY2021-FY2023
Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'"
Seibu Holdings Inc. has made the following correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in
'FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan,'" which was announced on May 12, 2022.
Corrected part
1. Forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
[Before Correction]
Net interestbearing debt/EBITDA ratio
Financial forecast
8.5
(Announced on May 13, 2021)）
Revised forecast
9.6
[After Correction]
Net interestbearing debt/EBITDA ratio
Financial forecast
9.6
(Announced on May 13, 2021)）
Revised forecast
8.5
※The corrected part is underlined.
End
[Translation for Reference Only]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE
This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.
May 12, 2022
For Immediate Release
Company Name
Seibu Holdings Inc.
Representative
President & Chief Executive Officer
GOTO Takashi
(Code No.: 9024
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries
General Manager of Corporate Communication
TATARAYoshihiro
(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)
Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's
Medium-term Management Plan"
Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") formulated the "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" on May 13, 2021, and has been carrying out management reforms. Given the internal reorganization of the Group and the transfer of the shares of Seibu Construction Co., Ltd., which were carried out based on these management reforms, and the securitization of the assets of the Hotel and Leisure business that is scheduled in FY2022, the Company has made revisions, as shown below, to the plan targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and 2024.
For details, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 " and "Status of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and Progress of the 'FY2021- FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" released today.
Under the theme of "Looking ahead to our vision for the Group in a post-COVID-19 society, overcoming the impact of COVID-19 and creating a pathway for rapid growth," which continues to be the theme of the medium-term management plan, the Company will strongly promote initiatives based on the three-point framework "management reforms," "digital management," and "sustainability."
1. Plan targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Profit
Net interest-
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
Equity-to-
bearing
EBITDA
revenue
profit
profit
to owners of
asset ratio
debt/EBITDA
parent
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Financial forecast (A)
493,000
33,000
92,000
24,000
14,000
18.2%
9.6
(Announced on May 13, 2021)
Revised forecast (B)
443,000
31,000
88,000
25,000
82,000
24.1%
8.5
Difference (B - A)
(50,000)
(2,000)
(4,000)
1,000
68,000
+5.9 pt
(1.1)
Change (%)
(10.1)%
(6.1)%
(4.3)%
4.2%
485.7%
-
-
(Reference) Results for the
fiscal year ended March 31,
396,856
(13,216)
42,415
(17,440)
10,623
18.3%
19.9
2022
1
2. Plan targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Profit
Net interest-
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
Equity-to-
bearing
EBITDA
revenue
profit
profit
to owners of
asset ratio
debt/EBITDA
parent
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Financial forecast (A)
538,000
66,000
125,000
57,000
40,000
20.2%
6.8
(Announced on May 13, 2021)
Revised forecast (B)
443,000
55,000
110,000
47,000
32,000
25.4%
6.7
Difference (B - A)
(95,000)
(11,000)
(15,000)
(10,000)
(8,000)
+5.1 pt
(0.1)
Change (%)
(17.7)%
(16.7)%
(12.0)%
(17.5)%
(20.0)%
-
-
(Note) The business forecasts, targets, plans, forecasts and other forward-looking information of the Group contained in this material should be regarded as the judgment and thoughts of the Company at the present point in time, that have been created based on information currently available as of the release of this material. Actual results of earnings, financial position, etc. of the Group may differ significantly from the content of this material or the content surmised from this material due to various factors of uncertainty at the time of this material's preparation, including fluctuations in the state of domestic and global politics, economies and financial conditions, and the status of measures aimed for in the currently announced plan.