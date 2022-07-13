Seibu : Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in ‘FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'”

[Translation for Reference Only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.

July 13, 2022 For Immediate Release Company Name Seibu Holdings Inc. Representative President & Chief Executive Officer GOTO Takashi (Code No.: 9024 Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries General Manager of Corporate Communication TATARA Yoshihiro (TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

[Correction] Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in 'FY2021-FY2023

Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'"

Seibu Holdings Inc. has made the following correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in

'FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan,'" which was announced on May 12, 2022.

Corrected part

1. Forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

[Before Correction]

Net interestbearing debt/EBITDA ratio

Financial forecast

8.5

(Announced on May 13, 2021)）

Revised forecast 9.6

[After Correction]

Net interestbearing debt/EBITDA ratio

Financial forecast

9.6

(Announced on May 13, 2021)）

Revised forecast 8.5

※The corrected part is underlined.