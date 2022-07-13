Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seibu Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9024   JP3417200007

SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.

(9024)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
1276.00 JPY   -1.54%
04:14aSEIBU : Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in ‘FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'”
PU
07/04Japanese stocks end higher on utilities boost; department stores slide
RE
07/04Japan Index Ends Three-day Losing Spell; Seven & i Up 3% on Potential Department Store Unit Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seibu : Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in ‘FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'”

07/13/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation for Reference Only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.

July 13, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Representative

President & Chief Executive Officer

GOTO Takashi

(Code No.: 9024

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

General Manager of Corporate

Communication

TATARA Yoshihiro

(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

[Correction] Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in 'FY2021-FY2023

Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan'"

Seibu Holdings Inc. has made the following correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in

'FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan,'" which was announced on May 12, 2022.

Corrected part

1. Forecast figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

[Before Correction]

Net interestbearing debt/EBITDA ratio

Financial forecast

8.5

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

Revised forecast

9.6

[After Correction]

Net interestbearing debt/EBITDA ratio

Financial forecast

9.6

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

Revised forecast

8.5

The corrected part is underlined.

End

[Translation for Reference Only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF DOCUMENT IN JAPANESE

This is an English translation of an original document in Japanese and is only provided for convenience. In all cases, the original Japanese version takes precedence.

May 12, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name

Seibu Holdings Inc.

Representative

President & Chief Executive Officer

GOTO Takashi

(Code No.: 9024

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

General Manager of Corporate Communication

TATARAYoshihiro

(TEL. +81-3-6709-3112)

Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's

Medium-term Management Plan"

Seibu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") formulated the "FY2021-FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" on May 13, 2021, and has been carrying out management reforms. Given the internal reorganization of the Group and the transfer of the shares of Seibu Construction Co., Ltd., which were carried out based on these management reforms, and the securitization of the assets of the Hotel and Leisure business that is scheduled in FY2022, the Company has made revisions, as shown below, to the plan targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and 2024.

For details, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 " and "Status of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and Progress of the 'FY2021- FY2023 Seibu Group's Medium-term Management Plan" released today.

Under the theme of "Looking ahead to our vision for the Group in a post-COVID-19 society, overcoming the impact of COVID-19 and creating a pathway for rapid growth," which continues to be the theme of the medium-term management plan, the Company will strongly promote initiatives based on the three-point framework "management reforms," "digital management," and "sustainability."

1. Plan targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Profit

Net interest-

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Equity-to-

bearing

EBITDA

revenue

profit

profit

to owners of

asset ratio

debt/EBITDA

parent

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Financial forecast (A)

493,000

33,000

92,000

24,000

14,000

18.2%

9.6

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

Revised forecast (B)

443,000

31,000

88,000

25,000

82,000

24.1%

8.5

Difference (B - A)

(50,000)

(2,000)

(4,000)

1,000

68,000

+5.9 pt

(1.1)

Change (%)

(10.1)%

(6.1)%

(4.3)%

4.2%

485.7%

-

-

(Reference) Results for the

fiscal year ended March 31,

396,856

(13,216)

42,415

(17,440)

10,623

18.3%

19.9

2022

1

2. Plan targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Profit

Net interest-

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Equity-to-

bearing

EBITDA

revenue

profit

profit

to owners of

asset ratio

debt/EBITDA

parent

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Financial forecast (A)

538,000

66,000

125,000

57,000

40,000

20.2%

6.8

(Announced on May 13, 2021)

Revised forecast (B)

443,000

55,000

110,000

47,000

32,000

25.4%

6.7

Difference (B - A)

(95,000)

(11,000)

(15,000)

(10,000)

(8,000)

+5.1 pt

(0.1)

Change (%)

(17.7)%

(16.7)%

(12.0)%

(17.5)%

(20.0)%

-

-

(Note) The business forecasts, targets, plans, forecasts and other forward-looking information of the Group contained in this material should be regarded as the judgment and thoughts of the Company at the present point in time, that have been created based on information currently available as of the release of this material. Actual results of earnings, financial position, etc. of the Group may differ significantly from the content of this material or the content surmised from this material due to various factors of uncertainty at the time of this material's preparation, including fluctuations in the state of domestic and global politics, economies and financial conditions, and the status of measures aimed for in the currently announced plan.

End

2

Disclaimer

Seibu Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
04:14aSEIBU : Partial Correction to the "Notice Regarding the Revision of Plan Targets in &lsquo..
PU
07/04Japanese stocks end higher on utilities boost; department stores slide
RE
07/04Japan Index Ends Three-day Losing Spell; Seven & i Up 3% on Potential Department Store ..
MT
07/03Japanese shares edge up as utility stocks jump
RE
07/02Softbank's Fortress offers to buy Japan's Sogo & Seibu - Nikkei
RE
06/30SEIBU : Notice Regarding Transfer of Subsidiary's Fixed Assets
PU
06/30SEIBU : Corporate Governance Report (Updated on June 30, 2022)
PU
06/16Seibu Holdings Unit to Operate The Kitano Hotel New York
MT
06/13Japan's Idemitsu to slash refinery capacity due to shrinking oil demand
RE
06/13Seibu to Remain Part of SOMPO Sustainability Index for Fourth Straight Year
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 434 B 3 175 M 3 175 M
Net income 2023 66 360 M 486 M 486 M
Net Debt 2023 754 B 5 516 M 5 516 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,91x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 389 B 2 850 M 2 850 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 21 367
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Seibu Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 296,00 JPY
Average target price 1 560,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Goto President & Representative Director
Eiko Ohya Independent Outside Director
Takehiko Ogi Independent Outside Director
Keiji Goto Independent Outside Director
Masafumi Tsujihiro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.20.45%2 850
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.99%21 660
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.31%8 465
TOKYU CORPORATION2.55%6 907
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.11.33%6 409
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-29.04%5 943