By Kosaku Narioka

Seven & i Holdings is considering an initial public offering for its superstore business, as part of efforts to focus on its convenience store business.

The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven and other retail stores said Wednesday that it would consider listing of its superstore business as soon as reasonably practicable. It said it would retain a stake in the business which would continue to collaborate with its convenience store business to develop food products.

Seven & i has been restructuring to drive growth of its convenience-store business. It sold its Sogo & Seibu department-store business to Fortress Investment Group last year.

The company said in January that it would acquire most of Sunoco's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for $950 million in a bid to pursue growth in the North American market.

