April 9, 2024

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

Seikagaku Announces an Academic Conference Presentation

on SI-6603 by Licensee Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This news release has been prepared with reference to the press release announced on April 8, 2024 (local U.S. time) by Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has a license agreement with Seikagaku. The original press release takes precedence.

The original press release is available at https://ferringusa.com/media/us-press-release/.

Seikagaku Corporation (Tokyo, Japan; "Seikagaku") announced today that Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Parsippany, NJ; "Ferring") gave an academic conference presentation on three subjects concerning SI-6603 at the 26th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP), held from April 4 to April 6, 2024 in Dallas, Texas (U.S.A.).

Seikagaku is currently developing SI-6603 (generic name: Condoliase) in the U.S. as an investigational therapy intended to treat radicular leg pain associated with lumbar disc herniation (LDH).

Presentation Summary

For details, please refer to the press release on the following Ferring website. https://ferringusa.com/media/us-press-release/

Reference Information

<About SI-6603 >

SI-6603, which contains condoliase as its active pharmaceutical ingredient, is an investigational product intended to treat radicular leg pain associated with lumbar disc herniation via a single direct injection into the intervertebral disc. It has the potential benefit of not requiring general anesthesia and being less invasive to patients than surgical treatment.

SI-6603 was developed by Seikagaku. Marketing approval in Japan for SI-6603 was obtained from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in March 2018, and SI-6603 has been sold as HERNICORE® 1.25 units for intradiscal injection through sales partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) since August 1, 2018.

