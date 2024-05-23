Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 4548 May 30, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 23, 2024)
To Our Shareholders
Ken Mizutani Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO
SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION
6-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Convocation Notice of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to inform you that the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as indicated below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company provides information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (the matters to be provided electronically) electronically, and posts this information as "Convocation Notice of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company's website and the below website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders on the Internet. Please access either of the websites mentioned below to review the information.https://www.seikagaku.co.jp/ja/ir/stock/meeting.html (in Japanese) https://d.sokai.jp/4548/teiji/ (in Japanese)
In addition to posting the matters to be provided electronically on the websites above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter the issue name (company name) or securities code, and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by sending the enclosed voting form by postal mail. Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights so that your vote is received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).
- 1 -
- Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception starts at 9:15 a.m.)
- Venue: Fourth floor hall, Otemachi Sankei Plaza
7-2, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:
- The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
- The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1
Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2
Election of Five Directors
Proposal No. 3
Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member
- If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may appoint as a proxy one of the shareholders holding voting rights at the meeting. However, please note that a document verifying the proxy right of the person representing you must be submitted.
- Any voting form returned without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal.
- If any corrections are made to the matters to be provided electronically, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders as well as TSE website as indicated on page 1.
- Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations and the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items among the matters to be provided electronically are not included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Financial Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
- "Matters Concerning Financial Auditor" and "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations and Status of Operations of the System" of the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Shareholders who have not requested paper copies will receive a paper-based document containing the contents of the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, in addition to the matters required by laws and regulations.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal No. 1
Appropriation of Surplus
The Company believes that sustainable profit growth and the enhancement of corporate value contribute to the sharing of common interest with shareholders. The Company recognizes that the return of profits to shareholders is one of its important management tasks, and will strive for continued return of profits in the consideration of trends in business performance, financial conditions and other factors.
As per the dividend forecast announced in May 2023, the Company proposes to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year as follows, consisting of an ordinary dividend of ¥13 per share:
(1) Type of dividend property
Cash
- Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and aggregate amount thereof
Per share of common stock of the Company
¥13
Total dividends
¥709,284,524
Accordingly, including the interim dividend of ¥13 per share, the annual dividend will be ¥26 per share.
- Effective date of dividends of surplus Monday, June 24, 2024
- 3 -
Proposal No. 2
Election of Five Directors
At the conclusion of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders, the terms of office of all five Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:List of candidates
Candidate
Years
Current position and responsibility
Attendance at
Name
served as
meetings of the
No.
in the Company
Director
Board of Directors
1
Ken Mizutani
Reelection
34 years
Representative Director and Member of
100%
the Board, President & CEO
(14 of 14)
Director
100%
2
Toshiyuki Okada
Reelection
7 years
Executive Vice President responsible for
(14 of 14)
Reliability Assurance
Director
100%
3
Yosuke Funakoshi
Reelection
6 years
Executive Vice President responsible
(14 of 14)
for Research & Development
Reelection
Outside
5 years
Outside Director
100%
4
Mio Minaki
Director
(14 of 14)
Independent
Officer
Reelection
Outside
3 years
Outside Director
100%
5
Yasuyuki Sugiura
Director
(14 of 14)
Independent
Officer
- 4 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1970
Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited
(current Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)
Sept. 1983
Deputy Head of Electronics Materials
Aug. 1988
Joined the Company
June 1990
Director, Head of Research Biologicals and
Diagnostics Marketing
June 1993
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Planning and Manufacturing
June 1996
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals
July 1997
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals and New
Business Development
Nov. 1997
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals, New
Business Development and ACC
June 1998
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Marketing
Ken Mizutani
June 2000
Director, Executive Vice President and Head of
Central Research Laboratory
(March 10, 1948)
June 2002
Representative Director and Member of the
Reelection
Board, Senior Executive Vice President
Years served as Director:
responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine
Chemicals, Oral Care, Glycoforum, and Head
471,193 shares
34 years
of Central Research Laboratory
Attendance at meetings of the
June 2003
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, Senior Executive Vice President
Board of Directors during the
1
responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine
fiscal year under review:
Chemicals, LAL Strategic Planning and Head
100% (14 of 14)
of Central Research Laboratory
June 2004
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, Senior Executive Vice President
responsible for Research & Development and
Fine Chemical Marketing
June 2005
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, President & Chief Executive Officer
(CEO)
June 2014
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, President & CEO, Head of
Manufacturing
Jan. 2015
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, President & CEO
June 2018
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, President & CEO, Head of
Manufacturing
June 2019
Representative Director and Member of the
Board, President & CEO (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
Chairman of Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience
[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director]
With experiences in a wide range of fields centered on corporate strategy, marketing, and research and development, Ken
Mizutani is familiar with all aspects of the Company and has high insight regarding business management. As
Representative Director, he plays a central role of decisions on important matters and supervising business execution, and
is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he
will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and
enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term.
- 5 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1989
Joined Dow Corning Japan Co., Ltd.
Sept. 1996
Joined Johnson & Johnson Medical K. K.
(current Johnson & Johnson K. K.)
Feb. 2015
Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
(Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance,
Pharmacovigilance, R&D, GCP Auditing,
Medical Affairs, Clinical Development & Post-
marketing Research, Quality Regulatory
Compliance and Professional Education)
Sept. 2015
Joined the Company
Executive Vice President, Deputy responsible
for Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and
Regulatory Affairs Auditing
Toshiyuki Okada
Oct. 2015
Executive Vice President responsible for
(August 27, 1960)
Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and
Reelection
Regulatory Affairs Auditing
June 2016
Executive Vice President responsible for
Years served as Director:
Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and
7 years
Regulatory Affairs Auditing
20,118 shares
Attendance at meetings of the
Jan. 2017
Executive Vice President responsible for
Marketing
2
Board of Directors during the
June 2017
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
fiscal year under review:
for Marketing
100% (14 of 14)
Aug. 2017
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Marketing and Head of North American
Business
Jan. 2018
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Marketing, Head of Pharmaceuticals
Marketing and North American Business
Apr. 2018
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Marketing and Head of Marketing Planning,
Pharmaceuticals Marketing, International
Marketing and North American Business
June 2018
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Business Development & Marketing
June 2023
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Reliability Assurance (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director]
Toshiyuki Okada has global insight and abundant know-how on pharmaceutical industry in general through experiencing a wide range of operations at foreign-affiliated pharmaceutical companies. He has been driving the strengthening of domestic and overseas business bases, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term.
- 6 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1990
Joined ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
June 2008
Joined Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Limited
July 2009
Senior Director of Strategic Development,
Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Aug. 2012
Vice President of Strategic Project
Management, Takeda Global Research &
Yosuke Funakoshi
Development Center Inc. (current Takeda
Development Center Americas, Inc.)
(November 28, 1965)
Aug. 2014
Joined the Company
Reelection
Senior Vice President and assistant to Senior
Years served as Director:
Executive Vice President responsible for
Research & Development
20,718 shares
6 years
Oct. 2014
Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical
Attendance at meetings of the
Development
June 2016
Executive Vice President, Deputy responsible
3
Board of Directors during the
for Research & Development and Head of
fiscal year under review:
Clinical Development
100% (14 of 14)
June 2017
Executive Vice President responsible for
Research & Development and Head of Clinical
Development
June 2018
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Research & Development and Head of
Clinical Development
Oct. 2021
Director, Executive Vice President responsible
for Research & Development (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director]
Yosuke Funakoshi has a high-level insight through years of pharmaceutical research and development, and a global
perspective that makes full use of his overseas work experience. He has been driving new drug research and
development, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as
we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the
sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term.
- 7 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1999
Joined MIT Corporation
Oct. 2003
Public prosecutor, Tokyo District Public
Prosecutors Office
Apr. 2004
Public prosecutor, Osaka District Public
Prosecutors Office
Apr. 2005
Public prosecutor, Fukuoka District Public
Prosecutors Office
Mio Minaki
Apr. 2014
Litigation Department Attorney, Ministry of
Justice Fukuoka Legal Affairs Bureau
(April 6, 1973)
Apr. 2016
Public prosecutor, Tokyo District Public
Candidate for Outside Director
Prosecutors Office
Reelection
Apr. 2017
Assigned as Head of Legal Affairs Department
Independent Officer
to Agriculture, forestry and fisheries Fund
Years served as Director:
corporation for Innovation, Value-chain and
-
Expansion Japan
5 years
Apr. 2019
Admitted to the bar in Japan
Attendance at meetings of the
Apr. 2019
Partner of Minaki & Kitazawa Law Office
(current position)
Board of Directors during the
June 2019
Outside Director of the Company (current
4
fiscal year under review:
position)
100% (14 of 14)
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
Partner of Minaki & Kitazawa Law Office
Outside Auditor of NITTOKU CO., LTD.
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Vortex Co., Ltd.
External Corporate Auditor of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
* There has been no transaction between the Company and any
significant concurrent positions held by Mio Minaki for the
past three years.
[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
Based on her years of abundant experience in the judicial field and insight with regard to corporate legal affairs, Mio Minaki actively gives guidance and recommendations, playing an important role as Outside Director. We have therefore nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director. Although Mio Minaki does not have direct experience in corporate management other than as an outside officer, she is deemed capable of appropriately supervising management and performing other duties as Outside Director based on her knowledge and experience.
If her reappointment is approved, we expect her contribution to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term by utilizing her insight into the judicial field and corporate legal affairs and through the supervision of management from an independent and objective perspective. In addition, as an ongoing member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, she will be involved in and provide supervision of decisions on officer personnel proposals and director remuneration.
- 8 -
Candidate
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1978
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
Apr. 1998
General Manager, Washington Office,
Mitsubishi International Corporation
Jan. 2003
Head of International Strategy Research
Institute, Mitsubishi Corporation
Apr. 2004
General Manager, Business Department
Apr. 2006
CFO and SVP in charge of Corporate
Department, Mitsubishi International
Corporation
Yasuyuki Sugiura
Apr. 2008
General Manager, Corporate Communications
Department, Mitsubishi Corporation
(September 25, 1953)
Apr. 2009
Executive Officer and General Manager,
Candidate for Outside Director
Corporate Communications Department,
Reelection
Corporate Strategy & Planning Division
Independent Officer
Apr. 2012
President & Director and Head of Chicago
Years served as Director:
Branch, Mitsubishi International Corporation
-
Apr. 2013
Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi
3 years
Corporation and President & Director,
Attendance at meetings of the
Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas)
Apr. 2016
Advisor, Mitsubishi Corporation (current
Board of Directors during the
position)
5
fiscal year under review:
June 2017
Managing Director, Toyo Bunko (current
100% (14 of 14)
position)
June 2021
Outside Director of the Company (current
position)
[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]
Advisor of Mitsubishi Corporation
Managing Director of Toyo Bunko
Outside Director of SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
* There has been no transaction between the Company and any
significant concurrent positions held by Yasuyuki Sugiura for
the past three years.
[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]
Yasuyuki Sugiura has been involved in corporate management mainly in the U.S. and Canada for many years at a general trading company, and based on his abundant international experience and a wide range of insight, he actively gives guidance and recommendations, playing an important role as Outside Director. We have therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.
If his reappointment is approved, we expect his contribution to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term by utilizing his insights into global corporate management and through the supervision of management from an independent and objective perspective. In addition, as an ongoing member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, he will be involved in and provide supervision of decisions on officer personnel proposals and director remuneration.
- 9 -
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.
- The Company makes donations to Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience at which Ken Mizutani serves as Chairman. Because the Foundation aims to contribute to the welfare of mankind through the development of glycoscience, the donation to the Foundation is approved by the Company's Board of Directors as an appropriate transaction that fits the Company's business objective of working on drug development, mainly glycoscience. The Company has entered into a service agreement with the Foundation, under which the Company is entrusted with part of the information systems service for the Foundation and receives a reasonable amount of consideration. The agreement is also approved by the Company's Board of Directors as an appropriate transaction. In addition, he has not received any remuneration from the Foundation, and none of his relatives are an officer or employee of the Foundation.
- As Mio Minaki and Yasuyuki Sugiura satisfy the requirements for independent officer established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Independence Criteria for Outside Officers of the Company, the Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that they have been appointed as independent officers.
- The Company prescribes in the Articles of Incorporation that it may enter into an agreement with an Outside Director (excluding a Director who is an executive director, etc.) to limit the scope of his or her liability for damages to the Company, in order to enable the Outside Director to fully exercise his or her duties as expected. Accordingly, the Company has entered into agreements with Mio Minaki and Yasuyuki Sugiura to limit their liability, if a case falls under requirements specified by laws and regulations regarding the liability under Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Pursuant to those agreements, the defined maximum amount of liability is the amount provided for under Article 425, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If the reappointment of Mio Minaki and Yasuyuki Sugiura is approved, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned agreements with them.
- The Company has entered into a Directors and officers' liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to cover the compensation for damages and litigation expenses, etc. that would be borne by the insured in the event that a claim for damages is made against the insured during the insured period due to an act committed in the execution of duties by the insured (including acts by negligence). The Company shall bear the full amount of premiums for all of the insured, and if the reappointment of each candidate is approved, he or she will become the insured under said insurance policy. In addition, the Company plans to renew the insurance policy with the same contents during the term of office.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seikagaku Corporation published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 23:34:08 UTC.