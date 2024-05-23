Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 4548 May 30, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 23, 2024)

To Our Shareholders

Ken Mizutani Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

6-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Convocation Notice of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to inform you that the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as indicated below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company provides information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (the matters to be provided electronically) electronically, and posts this information as "Convocation Notice of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company's website and the below website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders on the Internet. Please access either of the websites mentioned below to review the information.

https://www.seikagaku.co.jp/ja/ir/stock/meeting.html (in Japanese) https://d.sokai.jp/4548/teiji/ (in Japanese)

In addition to posting the matters to be provided electronically on the websites above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter the issue name (company name) or securities code, and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by sending the enclosed voting form by postal mail. Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights so that your vote is received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).

  1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception starts at 9:15 a.m.)
  2. Venue: Fourth floor hall, Otemachi Sankei Plaza

7-2, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:

  1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
  2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1

Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2

Election of Five Directors

Proposal No. 3

Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member

  • If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may appoint as a proxy one of the shareholders holding voting rights at the meeting. However, please note that a document verifying the proxy right of the person representing you must be submitted.
  • Any voting form returned without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal.
  • If any corrections are made to the matters to be provided electronically, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders as well as TSE website as indicated on page 1.
  • Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations and the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items among the matters to be provided electronically are not included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Financial Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
    1. "Matters Concerning Financial Auditor" and "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations and Status of Operations of the System" of the Business Report
    2. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  • Shareholders who have not requested paper copies will receive a paper-based document containing the contents of the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, in addition to the matters required by laws and regulations.

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1

Appropriation of Surplus

The Company believes that sustainable profit growth and the enhancement of corporate value contribute to the sharing of common interest with shareholders. The Company recognizes that the return of profits to shareholders is one of its important management tasks, and will strive for continued return of profits in the consideration of trends in business performance, financial conditions and other factors.

As per the dividend forecast announced in May 2023, the Company proposes to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year as follows, consisting of an ordinary dividend of ¥13 per share:

(1) Type of dividend property

Cash

  1. Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and aggregate amount thereof

Per share of common stock of the Company

¥13

Total dividends

¥709,284,524

Accordingly, including the interim dividend of ¥13 per share, the annual dividend will be ¥26 per share.

  1. Effective date of dividends of surplus Monday, June 24, 2024

Proposal No. 2

Election of Five Directors

At the conclusion of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders, the terms of office of all five Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

List of candidates

Candidate

Years

Current position and responsibility

Attendance at

Name

served as

meetings of the

No.

in the Company

Director

Board of Directors

1

Ken Mizutani

Reelection

34 years

Representative Director and Member of

100%

the Board, President & CEO

(14 of 14)

Director

100%

2

Toshiyuki Okada

Reelection

7 years

Executive Vice President responsible for

(14 of 14)

Reliability Assurance

Director

100%

3

Yosuke Funakoshi

Reelection

6 years

Executive Vice President responsible

(14 of 14)

for Research & Development

Reelection

Outside

5 years

Outside Director

100%

4

Mio Minaki

Director

(14 of 14)

Independent

Officer

Reelection

Outside

3 years

Outside Director

100%

5

Yasuyuki Sugiura

Director

(14 of 14)

Independent

Officer

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

owned

Apr. 1970

Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited

(current Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

Sept. 1983

Deputy Head of Electronics Materials

Aug. 1988

Joined the Company

June 1990

Director, Head of Research Biologicals and

Diagnostics Marketing

June 1993

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Planning and Manufacturing

June 1996

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals

July 1997

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals and New

Business Development

Nov. 1997

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals, New

Business Development and ACC

June 1998

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Marketing

Ken Mizutani

June 2000

Director, Executive Vice President and Head of

Central Research Laboratory

(March 10, 1948)

June 2002

Representative Director and Member of the

Reelection

Board, Senior Executive Vice President

Years served as Director:

responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine

Chemicals, Oral Care, Glycoforum, and Head

471,193 shares

34 years

of Central Research Laboratory

Attendance at meetings of the

June 2003

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, Senior Executive Vice President

Board of Directors during the

1

responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine

fiscal year under review:

Chemicals, LAL Strategic Planning and Head

100% (14 of 14)

of Central Research Laboratory

June 2004

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, Senior Executive Vice President

responsible for Research & Development and

Fine Chemical Marketing

June 2005

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, President & Chief Executive Officer

(CEO)

June 2014

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, President & CEO, Head of

Manufacturing

Jan. 2015

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, President & CEO

June 2018

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, President & CEO, Head of

Manufacturing

June 2019

Representative Director and Member of the

Board, President & CEO (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

Chairman of Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience

[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director]

With experiences in a wide range of fields centered on corporate strategy, marketing, and research and development, Ken

Mizutani is familiar with all aspects of the Company and has high insight regarding business management. As

Representative Director, he plays a central role of decisions on important matters and supervising business execution, and

is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he

will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and

enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

owned

Apr. 1989

Joined Dow Corning Japan Co., Ltd.

Sept. 1996

Joined Johnson & Johnson Medical K. K.

(current Johnson & Johnson K. K.)

Feb. 2015

Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

(Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance,

Pharmacovigilance, R&D, GCP Auditing,

Medical Affairs, Clinical Development & Post-

marketing Research, Quality Regulatory

Compliance and Professional Education)

Sept. 2015

Joined the Company

Executive Vice President, Deputy responsible

for Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and

Regulatory Affairs Auditing

Toshiyuki Okada

Oct. 2015

Executive Vice President responsible for

(August 27, 1960)

Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and

Reelection

Regulatory Affairs Auditing

June 2016

Executive Vice President responsible for

Years served as Director:

Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and

7 years

Regulatory Affairs Auditing

20,118 shares

Attendance at meetings of the

Jan. 2017

Executive Vice President responsible for

Marketing

2

Board of Directors during the

June 2017

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

fiscal year under review:

for Marketing

100% (14 of 14)

Aug. 2017

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Marketing and Head of North American

Business

Jan. 2018

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Marketing, Head of Pharmaceuticals

Marketing and North American Business

Apr. 2018

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Marketing and Head of Marketing Planning,

Pharmaceuticals Marketing, International

Marketing and North American Business

June 2018

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Business Development & Marketing

June 2023

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Reliability Assurance (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director]

Toshiyuki Okada has global insight and abundant know-how on pharmaceutical industry in general through experiencing a wide range of operations at foreign-affiliated pharmaceutical companies. He has been driving the strengthening of domestic and overseas business bases, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

owned

Apr. 1990

Joined ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

June 2008

Joined Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Limited

July 2009

Senior Director of Strategic Development,

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Aug. 2012

Vice President of Strategic Project

Management, Takeda Global Research &

Yosuke Funakoshi

Development Center Inc. (current Takeda

Development Center Americas, Inc.)

(November 28, 1965)

Aug. 2014

Joined the Company

Reelection

Senior Vice President and assistant to Senior

Years served as Director:

Executive Vice President responsible for

Research & Development

20,718 shares

6 years

Oct. 2014

Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical

Attendance at meetings of the

Development

June 2016

Executive Vice President, Deputy responsible

3

Board of Directors during the

for Research & Development and Head of

fiscal year under review:

Clinical Development

100% (14 of 14)

June 2017

Executive Vice President responsible for

Research & Development and Head of Clinical

Development

June 2018

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Research & Development and Head of

Clinical Development

Oct. 2021

Director, Executive Vice President responsible

for Research & Development (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director]

Yosuke Funakoshi has a high-level insight through years of pharmaceutical research and development, and a global

perspective that makes full use of his overseas work experience. He has been driving new drug research and

development, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as

we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the

sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

owned

Apr. 1999

Joined MIT Corporation

Oct. 2003

Public prosecutor, Tokyo District Public

Prosecutors Office

Apr. 2004

Public prosecutor, Osaka District Public

Prosecutors Office

Apr. 2005

Public prosecutor, Fukuoka District Public

Prosecutors Office

Mio Minaki

Apr. 2014

Litigation Department Attorney, Ministry of

Justice Fukuoka Legal Affairs Bureau

(April 6, 1973)

Apr. 2016

Public prosecutor, Tokyo District Public

Candidate for Outside Director

Prosecutors Office

Reelection

Apr. 2017

Assigned as Head of Legal Affairs Department

Independent Officer

to Agriculture, forestry and fisheries Fund

Years served as Director:

corporation for Innovation, Value-chain and

-

Expansion Japan

5 years

Apr. 2019

Admitted to the bar in Japan

Attendance at meetings of the

Apr. 2019

Partner of Minaki & Kitazawa Law Office

(current position)

Board of Directors during the

June 2019

Outside Director of the Company (current

4

fiscal year under review:

position)

100% (14 of 14)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

Partner of Minaki & Kitazawa Law Office

Outside Auditor of NITTOKU CO., LTD.

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Vortex Co., Ltd.

External Corporate Auditor of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

* There has been no transaction between the Company and any

significant concurrent positions held by Mio Minaki for the

past three years.

[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

Based on her years of abundant experience in the judicial field and insight with regard to corporate legal affairs, Mio Minaki actively gives guidance and recommendations, playing an important role as Outside Director. We have therefore nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director. Although Mio Minaki does not have direct experience in corporate management other than as an outside officer, she is deemed capable of appropriately supervising management and performing other duties as Outside Director based on her knowledge and experience.

If her reappointment is approved, we expect her contribution to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term by utilizing her insight into the judicial field and corporate legal affairs and through the supervision of management from an independent and objective perspective. In addition, as an ongoing member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, she will be involved in and provide supervision of decisions on officer personnel proposals and director remuneration.

Candidate

Name

Number of the

Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

owned

Apr. 1978

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

Apr. 1998

General Manager, Washington Office,

Mitsubishi International Corporation

Jan. 2003

Head of International Strategy Research

Institute, Mitsubishi Corporation

Apr. 2004

General Manager, Business Department

Apr. 2006

CFO and SVP in charge of Corporate

Department, Mitsubishi International

Corporation

Yasuyuki Sugiura

Apr. 2008

General Manager, Corporate Communications

Department, Mitsubishi Corporation

(September 25, 1953)

Apr. 2009

Executive Officer and General Manager,

Candidate for Outside Director

Corporate Communications Department,

Reelection

Corporate Strategy & Planning Division

Independent Officer

Apr. 2012

President & Director and Head of Chicago

Years served as Director:

Branch, Mitsubishi International Corporation

-

Apr. 2013

Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi

3 years

Corporation and President & Director,

Attendance at meetings of the

Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas)

Apr. 2016

Advisor, Mitsubishi Corporation (current

Board of Directors during the

position)

5

fiscal year under review:

June 2017

Managing Director, Toyo Bunko (current

100% (14 of 14)

position)

June 2021

Outside Director of the Company (current

position)

[Significant concurrent positions outside the Company]

Advisor of Mitsubishi Corporation

Managing Director of Toyo Bunko

Outside Director of SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

* There has been no transaction between the Company and any

significant concurrent positions held by Yasuyuki Sugiura for

the past three years.

[Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles]

Yasuyuki Sugiura has been involved in corporate management mainly in the U.S. and Canada for many years at a general trading company, and based on his abundant international experience and a wide range of insight, he actively gives guidance and recommendations, playing an important role as Outside Director. We have therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.

If his reappointment is approved, we expect his contribution to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term by utilizing his insights into global corporate management and through the supervision of management from an independent and objective perspective. In addition, as an ongoing member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, he will be involved in and provide supervision of decisions on officer personnel proposals and director remuneration.

Notes: 1. There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

  1. The Company makes donations to Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience at which Ken Mizutani serves as Chairman. Because the Foundation aims to contribute to the welfare of mankind through the development of glycoscience, the donation to the Foundation is approved by the Company's Board of Directors as an appropriate transaction that fits the Company's business objective of working on drug development, mainly glycoscience. The Company has entered into a service agreement with the Foundation, under which the Company is entrusted with part of the information systems service for the Foundation and receives a reasonable amount of consideration. The agreement is also approved by the Company's Board of Directors as an appropriate transaction. In addition, he has not received any remuneration from the Foundation, and none of his relatives are an officer or employee of the Foundation.
  2. As Mio Minaki and Yasuyuki Sugiura satisfy the requirements for independent officer established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Independence Criteria for Outside Officers of the Company, the Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that they have been appointed as independent officers.
  3. The Company prescribes in the Articles of Incorporation that it may enter into an agreement with an Outside Director (excluding a Director who is an executive director, etc.) to limit the scope of his or her liability for damages to the Company, in order to enable the Outside Director to fully exercise his or her duties as expected. Accordingly, the Company has entered into agreements with Mio Minaki and Yasuyuki Sugiura to limit their liability, if a case falls under requirements specified by laws and regulations regarding the liability under Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Pursuant to those agreements, the defined maximum amount of liability is the amount provided for under Article 425, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. If the reappointment of Mio Minaki and Yasuyuki Sugiura is approved, the Company plans to renew the aforementioned agreements with them.
  4. The Company has entered into a Directors and officers' liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to cover the compensation for damages and litigation expenses, etc. that would be borne by the insured in the event that a claim for damages is made against the insured during the insured period due to an act committed in the execution of duties by the insured (including acts by negligence). The Company shall bear the full amount of premiums for all of the insured, and if the reappointment of each candidate is approved, he or she will become the insured under said insurance policy. In addition, the Company plans to renew the insurance policy with the same contents during the term of office.

