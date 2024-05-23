Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Securities Code: 4548 May 30, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 23, 2024) To Our Shareholders Ken Mizutani Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION 6-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Convocation Notice of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders We would like to inform you that the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as indicated below. When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company provides information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (the matters to be provided electronically) electronically, and posts this information as "Convocation Notice of the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the Company's website and the below website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders on the Internet. Please access either of the websites mentioned below to review the information. https://www.seikagaku.co.jp/ja/ir/stock/meeting.html (in Japanese) https://d.sokai.jp/4548/teiji/ (in Japanese) (in Japanese)(in Japanese) In addition to posting the matters to be provided electronically on the websites above, the Company also posts this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, enter the issue name (company name) or securities code, and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by sending the enclosed voting form by postal mail. Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights so that your vote is received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST). - 1 -

Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception starts at 9:15 a.m.) Venue: Fourth floor hall, Otemachi Sankei Plaza 7-2, Otemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported: The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2 Election of Five Directors Proposal No. 3 Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, you may appoint as a proxy one of the shareholders holding voting rights at the meeting. However, please note that a document verifying the proxy right of the person representing you must be submitted.

Any voting form returned without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal.

If any corrections are made to the matters to be provided electronically, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders as well as TSE website as indicated on page 1.

Pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations and the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items among the matters to be provided electronically are not included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Financial Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.

"Matters Concerning Financial Auditor" and "System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations and Status of Operations of the System" of the Business Report "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Shareholders who have not requested paper copies will receive a paper-based document containing the contents of the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, in addition to the matters required by laws and regulations. - 2 -

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and Reference Information Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus The Company believes that sustainable profit growth and the enhancement of corporate value contribute to the sharing of common interest with shareholders. The Company recognizes that the return of profits to shareholders is one of its important management tasks, and will strive for continued return of profits in the consideration of trends in business performance, financial conditions and other factors. As per the dividend forecast announced in May 2023, the Company proposes to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year as follows, consisting of an ordinary dividend of ¥13 per share: (1) Type of dividend property Cash Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and aggregate amount thereof Per share of common stock of the Company ¥13 Total dividends ¥709,284,524 Accordingly, including the interim dividend of ¥13 per share, the annual dividend will be ¥26 per share. Effective date of dividends of surplus Monday, June 24, 2024 - 3 -

Proposal No. 2 Election of Five Directors At the conclusion of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders, the terms of office of all five Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five Directors. The candidates for Director are as follows:

Candidate Years Current position and responsibility Attendance at Name served as meetings of the No. in the Company Director Board of Directors 1 Ken Mizutani Reelection 34 years Representative Director and Member of 100% the Board, President & CEO (14 of 14) Director 100% 2 Toshiyuki Okada Reelection 7 years Executive Vice President responsible for (14 of 14) Reliability Assurance Director 100% 3 Yosuke Funakoshi Reelection 6 years Executive Vice President responsible (14 of 14) for Research & Development Reelection Outside 5 years Outside Director 100% 4 Mio Minaki Director (14 of 14) Independent Officer Reelection Outside 3 years Outside Director 100% 5 Yasuyuki Sugiura Director (14 of 14) Independent Officer

Candidate Name Number of the Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares No. (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1970 Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Limited (current Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) Sept. 1983 Deputy Head of Electronics Materials Aug. 1988 Joined the Company June 1990 Director, Head of Research Biologicals and Diagnostics Marketing June 1993 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Planning and Manufacturing June 1996 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals July 1997 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals and New Business Development Nov. 1997 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals, New Business Development and ACC June 1998 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Marketing Ken Mizutani June 2000 Director, Executive Vice President and Head of Central Research Laboratory (March 10, 1948) June 2002 Representative Director and Member of the Reelection Board, Senior Executive Vice President Years served as Director: responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals, Oral Care, Glycoforum, and Head 471,193 shares 34 years of Central Research Laboratory Attendance at meetings of the June 2003 Representative Director and Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President Board of Directors during the 1 responsible for Pharmaceuticals, Fine fiscal year under review: Chemicals, LAL Strategic Planning and Head 100% (14 of 14) of Central Research Laboratory June 2004 Representative Director and Member of the Board, Senior Executive Vice President responsible for Research & Development and Fine Chemical Marketing June 2005 Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) June 2014 Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO, Head of Manufacturing Jan. 2015 Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO June 2018 Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO, Head of Manufacturing June 2019 Representative Director and Member of the Board, President & CEO (current position) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] Chairman of Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience [Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director] With experiences in a wide range of fields centered on corporate strategy, marketing, and research and development, Ken Mizutani is familiar with all aspects of the Company and has high insight regarding business management. As Representative Director, he plays a central role of decisions on important matters and supervising business execution, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term. - 5 -

Candidate Name Number of the Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares No. (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1989 Joined Dow Corning Japan Co., Ltd. Sept. 1996 Joined Johnson & Johnson Medical K. K. (current Johnson & Johnson K. K.) Feb. 2015 Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance, R&D, GCP Auditing, Medical Affairs, Clinical Development & Post- marketing Research, Quality Regulatory Compliance and Professional Education) Sept. 2015 Joined the Company Executive Vice President, Deputy responsible for Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and Regulatory Affairs Auditing Toshiyuki Okada Oct. 2015 Executive Vice President responsible for (August 27, 1960) Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and Reelection Regulatory Affairs Auditing June 2016 Executive Vice President responsible for Years served as Director: Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance and 7 years Regulatory Affairs Auditing 20,118 shares Attendance at meetings of the Jan. 2017 Executive Vice President responsible for Marketing 2 Board of Directors during the June 2017 Director, Executive Vice President responsible fiscal year under review: for Marketing 100% (14 of 14) Aug. 2017 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Marketing and Head of North American Business Jan. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Marketing, Head of Pharmaceuticals Marketing and North American Business Apr. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Marketing and Head of Marketing Planning, Pharmaceuticals Marketing, International Marketing and North American Business June 2018 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Business Development & Marketing June 2023 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Reliability Assurance (current position) [Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director] Toshiyuki Okada has global insight and abundant know-how on pharmaceutical industry in general through experiencing a wide range of operations at foreign-affiliated pharmaceutical companies. He has been driving the strengthening of domestic and overseas business bases, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term. - 6 -

Candidate Name Number of the Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares No. (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1990 Joined ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. June 2008 Joined Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited July 2009 Senior Director of Strategic Development, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Aug. 2012 Vice President of Strategic Project Management, Takeda Global Research & Yosuke Funakoshi Development Center Inc. (current Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc.) (November 28, 1965) Aug. 2014 Joined the Company Reelection Senior Vice President and assistant to Senior Years served as Director: Executive Vice President responsible for Research & Development 20,718 shares 6 years Oct. 2014 Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Attendance at meetings of the Development June 2016 Executive Vice President, Deputy responsible 3 Board of Directors during the for Research & Development and Head of fiscal year under review: Clinical Development 100% (14 of 14) June 2017 Executive Vice President responsible for Research & Development and Head of Clinical Development June 2018 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Research & Development and Head of Clinical Development Oct. 2021 Director, Executive Vice President responsible for Research & Development (current position) [Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director] Yosuke Funakoshi has a high-level insight through years of pharmaceutical research and development, and a global perspective that makes full use of his overseas work experience. He has been driving new drug research and development, and is substantially fulfilling his duties as Director. We have nominated him as a candidate for Director as we judged that he will be able to continue to utilize his abilities, knowledge and experience to contribute to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term. - 7 -

Candidate Name Number of the Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares No. (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1999 Joined MIT Corporation Oct. 2003 Public prosecutor, Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office Apr. 2004 Public prosecutor, Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office Apr. 2005 Public prosecutor, Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office Mio Minaki Apr. 2014 Litigation Department Attorney, Ministry of Justice Fukuoka Legal Affairs Bureau (April 6, 1973) Apr. 2016 Public prosecutor, Tokyo District Public Candidate for Outside Director Prosecutors Office Reelection Apr. 2017 Assigned as Head of Legal Affairs Department Independent Officer to Agriculture, forestry and fisheries Fund Years served as Director: corporation for Innovation, Value-chain and - Expansion Japan 5 years Apr. 2019 Admitted to the bar in Japan Attendance at meetings of the Apr. 2019 Partner of Minaki & Kitazawa Law Office (current position) Board of Directors during the June 2019 Outside Director of the Company (current 4 fiscal year under review: position) 100% (14 of 14) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] Partner of Minaki & Kitazawa Law Office Outside Auditor of NITTOKU CO., LTD. Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Vortex Co., Ltd. External Corporate Auditor of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. * There has been no transaction between the Company and any significant concurrent positions held by Mio Minaki for the past three years. [Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles] Based on her years of abundant experience in the judicial field and insight with regard to corporate legal affairs, Mio Minaki actively gives guidance and recommendations, playing an important role as Outside Director. We have therefore nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director. Although Mio Minaki does not have direct experience in corporate management other than as an outside officer, she is deemed capable of appropriately supervising management and performing other duties as Outside Director based on her knowledge and experience. If her reappointment is approved, we expect her contribution to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term by utilizing her insight into the judicial field and corporate legal affairs and through the supervision of management from an independent and objective perspective. In addition, as an ongoing member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, she will be involved in and provide supervision of decisions on officer personnel proposals and director remuneration. - 8 -

Candidate Name Number of the Career summary, positions and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares No. (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1978 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation Apr. 1998 General Manager, Washington Office, Mitsubishi International Corporation Jan. 2003 Head of International Strategy Research Institute, Mitsubishi Corporation Apr. 2004 General Manager, Business Department Apr. 2006 CFO and SVP in charge of Corporate Department, Mitsubishi International Corporation Yasuyuki Sugiura Apr. 2008 General Manager, Corporate Communications Department, Mitsubishi Corporation (September 25, 1953) Apr. 2009 Executive Officer and General Manager, Candidate for Outside Director Corporate Communications Department, Reelection Corporate Strategy & Planning Division Independent Officer Apr. 2012 President & Director and Head of Chicago Years served as Director: Branch, Mitsubishi International Corporation - Apr. 2013 Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi 3 years Corporation and President & Director, Attendance at meetings of the Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) Apr. 2016 Advisor, Mitsubishi Corporation (current Board of Directors during the position) 5 fiscal year under review: June 2017 Managing Director, Toyo Bunko (current 100% (14 of 14) position) June 2021 Outside Director of the Company (current position) [Significant concurrent positions outside the Company] Advisor of Mitsubishi Corporation Managing Director of Toyo Bunko Outside Director of SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd. * There has been no transaction between the Company and any significant concurrent positions held by Yasuyuki Sugiura for the past three years. [Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles] Yasuyuki Sugiura has been involved in corporate management mainly in the U.S. and Canada for many years at a general trading company, and based on his abundant international experience and a wide range of insight, he actively gives guidance and recommendations, playing an important role as Outside Director. We have therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director. If his reappointment is approved, we expect his contribution to the sustainable growth and enhancement of the corporate value of the Company over the medium to long term by utilizing his insights into global corporate management and through the supervision of management from an independent and objective perspective. In addition, as an ongoing member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, he will be involved in and provide supervision of decisions on officer personnel proposals and director remuneration. - 9 -