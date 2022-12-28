December 26, 2022
SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION
(Securities Code: TSE 4548)
Seikagaku announces Results of Acquisition of
Treasury Stocks and its Completion
(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance
with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Seikagaku Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) announced that results of acquisition of treasury stocks under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. We also announced that it has completed the acquisition of treasury stocks, that was resolved at the Board held on May 13, 2022.
1. Class of shares acquired:
Common stock of the Company
2. Total number of shares acquired:
197,100 shares
Aggregate amount of acquisition cost: 185,124,900 yen
Period of acquisition(Trade base): December 1, 2022 to December 23, 2022
5. Method of acquisition:
Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
A) Details of the resolution at the Board held on May 13, 2022:
1. Class of shares to be acquired:
Common stock of the Company
2. Total amount of acquisition cost:
2,000,000 shares (maximum)
(3.56% of the total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock))
3. Aggregate amount of acquisition cost: ¥1,500 million (maximum)
4. Acquisition period:
May 16, 2022 to December 30, 2022
Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from May 16, 2022 through December 23, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1.
Total number of own shares repurchased:
1,725,700 shares
2.
Total repurchase amount:
1,499,994,100 yen
