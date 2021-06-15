Seiko Epson : Epson Helps Print Service Providers Power Up Productivity with All-New Line of Production-Class SureColor P-Series Wide-Format Photo Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on the current market needs of production-class print providers, Epson today introduced a new line of SureColor® P-Series photographic and graphic art wide-format printers. The new SureColor P-Series models are designed specifically for high-volume photo fulfillment, retail photo labs, poster and graphic art production. The new production-class SureColor P-Series 24- and 44-inch models are slated to launch this year, with the initial SureColor P8570D 44-inch dual roll printer available first.

Leveraging Epson's largest 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead and six-color UltraChrome® PRO6 pigment inks, Epson's new photographic printer line enables higher-speed performance than previous generation models while providing outstanding image quality. The innovative, space-saving design provides a small footprint for space-constrained production environments. In addition, the latest models include several new features that improve workflow and media handling, including dual roll, built-in take-up reel for roll-to-roll printing, complete front operation, easy automatic roll loading, and optional, adjustable production stackers.

"With print service providers producing more personalized photo products, decor and graphic art, there is a rising need for higher quality and higher productivity at lower costs," said Marc Aguilera, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new production-class printers are engineered for the performance, quality and reliability print service providers demand. As our first available model in the new line, the SureColor P8570D wide-format production photo printer is engineered to achieve high-quality and speed with innovative media handling – built to enhance the way print service providers work."

More about the new SureColor P-Series

The new line contains a range of features designed to meet the needs of demanding print service providers, including:

- Advanced performance – Using the fast and reliable 2.64-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead, the new SureColor P-Series line is up to 2.3 times faster than the SureColor P8000

- Innovative design fits any workflow – Robust, functional flattop design with complete front operation; small footprint with compact design fits into small spaces and can be pushed against a wall or used in an island configuration

- Seamless, dual roll productivity – Simple, automatic roll loading; automatically switches between two media types or sizes, or second roll can be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production

- Wide range of media for various photo applications – Print on a wide range of media, including roll, photo, fine art, canvas, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5mm thick

- Easy to use and maintain – Configurable 4.3-inch touch-screen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient self-service for long-term operation

- Outstanding image quality with six colors – UltraChrome PRO6 pigment ink with Gray produces vibrant, rich colorful prints with smooth gradations and neutral black-and-white images that rival comparable eight-color printers

- Adobe® Embedded Print Engine – High-speed processing and PDF printing convenience powered by a powerful Adobe Embedded Print Engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs; provides up to 3x faster processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers, with PDF RIP resolution up to 1200 dpi;1 engine ensures live transparency blending and smoother shades with graphics containing levels of gradients, as well as integrated ICC-based color management

- Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Remotely manage and monitor entire printer fleets cost-effectively with a convenient dashboard on laptops or smart devices, including production rates, page and square foot counters, printer status, and equipment utilization

- No assembly required – Up and printing in as little as 30 minutes

- Versatile connectivity – SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi® connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit virtually any production workflow

- Enhanced security features and IT tools – Over 28 IT security features to assist with data production, communication security, and access control, including IC card option for user control and tracking, SSD Encryption, and IEEE 802.1x

- Expandable options – Optional adjustable print production stacker and optional industry-leading capacity 960 GB solid state drive2 to save jobs directly on printer, freeing up bandwidth for repeat jobs

The Epson SureColor P8750D 44-inch dual roll model will be the first in the line to ship later this year. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/productionphoto.

