Seiko Epson : Epson to Establish Printhead Sales Office in Switzerland

Epson Europe B.V. the European headquarters of Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, "Epson"), has established a new sales office in Switzerland in collaboration with iPrint Institute and Competence Center (iPrint) as part of the company's efforts to strengthen its printhead sales business in Europe. The branch will begin operations on April 1.

Epson is reinforcing its inkjet printhead sales business and expanding its lineup featuring leading-edge PrecisionCore printheads in response to an expanding commercial and industrial digital printing market. In Europe, new applications are being developed to augment existing applications, and these new applications require technical and professional support. The new branch will serve an important purpose in the further expansion of the printhead sales business in Europe by providing a local center for technology staffed by professional engineers.

Meanwhile, Switzerland-based iPrint, a public institute affiliated with the School of Engineering and Architecture of Fribourg (HEIA-FR), a member of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland (HES-SO), has attracted engineers from around the world to address global needs through R&D and the provision of inkjet training courses. The new office was set up in the Marly Innovation Center, in the same R&D building as iPrint, because the environment and equipment are conducive to R&D. By collaborating with iPrint, Epson can immediately begin providing technical support in Europe.

"iPrint has numerous research and development projects that seek to develop digital and on-demand production by applying inkjet technology," said Yoshinori Domae, iPrint's Director of Technology and Innovation. "We are confident that the partnership with Epson, which is actively working to expand inkjet applications, will have a strong synergistic effect on our activities. iPrint will continue to develop innovative technologies, build an ideal development environment, and drive the inkjet revolution forward with various partners."

Masahiro Uchida, chief operating officer of Epson's IJS Operations Division, said, "Inkjet technology reduces the environmental burden and achieves high productivity by digitalizing various types of printing, and has the potential to go beyond regular printing into new inkjet technology applications including electronics and bioprinting. Many applications are now being developed in Europe, so partnering with iPrint Institute and Competence Center and its advanced R&D in inkjet technology will allow us to strengthen printhead sales and further promote open innovation there."

For Epson, partnerships are key to strengthening printhead sales while simultaneously growing its finished products business. This will allow Epson to expand the world of digital printing-technology with benefits that include a smaller environmental footprint-and further accelerate innovation through inkjet. Epson will also embrace open innovation to develop technology for heads engineered specifically for commercial and industrial applications, serve a diverse and expanding range of printing applications, and create new markets in emerging areas such as electronics and bioprinting.

Profile of the new site

Site name Epson Europe B.V. Amsterdam, Marly Branch Address Route de l'Ancienne Papeterie 180, 1723 Marly, Switzerland

(inside Marly Innovation Center) Start of operations April 1, 2022 Business operations Development of new inkjet business and technical support, mainly in Europe

About iPrint

iPrint is an Institute and a Competence Center of the School of Engineering and Architecture of Fribourg (HEIA-FR), member of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland (HES-SO). iPrint is an internationally recognized center for the development of inkjet-related innovative technologies and applied research projects in the areas of graphical printing, printing for electronics, biomedical printing and advanced manufacturing. iPrint connects people and knowledge to create innovations that boost the valuable products for our ecosystem and the well-being of society in a sustainable way.

About Epson

