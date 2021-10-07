Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seiko Epson : Explanatory Presentation

10/07/2021
Commercial &

Industrial IJP

Business Strategy

June 18, 2020

Seiko Epson Corp.

© Seiko Epson Corporation 2020. All rights reserved.

Business Scope

Professional Printing Business

Commercial & Industrial IJP

Finished product business (printers, ink, service)

POS printers, other

Printhead

sales

Photo/proof

Fine art, photos, proofs, etc.

Textile DTG

Direct to Garment Direct printing on ready-made

like t-shirts

Labels

Corporate

CAD drawings,

GIS (maps), etc.

Textile dye- sublimation transfer

Heat is applied to dye- sublimation ink printed on transfer paper to transfer it to textiles

Signage

Indoor/outdoor signs, posters

Textile DTF

Direct to Fabric Direct printing on fabric

business

(printheads

& ink)

Identifying labels for products such as food and beverages

Label presses

Label

printers

1

Contents

  1. Value Creation Story
  2. Epsonʼs Actions to Date
  3. Market Overview
  4. Epsonʼs Growth Strategy
  5. Financial Targets

2

Value creation story

3

Value creation story | Social issues

Climate change and

for

Increased productivity &

resource depletion

achieving sustainability

preservation of artisanal skills

Response to lifestyle

Growth in geographical

Dangerous and harsh

inequities in infrastructure,

diversification

working environments

education, and services

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
