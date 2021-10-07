Seiko Epson : Explanatory Presentation

Commercial &
Industrial IJP
Business Strategy
June 18, 2020
Seiko Epson Corp.
© Seiko Epson Corporation 2020. All rights reserved.
Business Scope
Professional Printing Business
Commercial & Industrial IJP
Finished product business (printers, ink, service)
POS printers, other
Printhead
sales
Photo/proof
Fine art, photos, proofs, etc.
Textile DTG
Direct to Garment Direct printing on ready-made
like t-shirts
Labels
Corporate
CAD drawings,
GIS (maps), etc.
Textile dye- sublimation transfer
Heat is applied to dye- sublimation ink printed on transfer paper to transfer it to textiles
Signage
Indoor/outdoor signs, posters
Textile DTF
Direct to Fabric Direct printing on fabric
business
(printheads
& ink)
Identifying labels for products such as food and beverages
Label presses
Label
printers
1
Contents
2
Value creation story
3
Value creation story | Social issues
Climate change and
for
Increased productivity &
resource depletion
achieving sustainability
preservation of artisanal skills
Response to lifestyle
Growth in geographical
Dangerous and harsh
inequities in infrastructure,
diversification
working environments
education, and services
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Seiko Epson Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:08 UTC.