Seiko Epson : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2021 [IFRS](Consolidated) July 30, 2021 Name of the listed company: SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION Stock Listing: TOKYO Code: 6724 URL: global.epson.com Representative: Yasunori Ogawa, President Inquiries: Tatsuaki Seki, Director, General Administrative Manager, Corporate Strategy and Management Control Division Tel: +81-266-52-3131 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 3, 2021 Scheduled starting date of payment for the dividends: － Reference materials regarding financial results for the period: Yes Briefing on quarterly financial results: Yes (for analysts) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Results of Three months ended June 30, 2021（From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021） (1) Consolidated Operating Results (%: Change from same period previous year) Profit from Profit Profit for Profit for the period Revenue Business profit operating attributable to owners before tax the period activities of the parent company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended 282,159 46.0 24,248 455.3 23,670 － 23,469 － 17,499 － 17,493 － June 30, 2021 Three months ended 193,217 △22.6 4,366 △3.2 2,054 △40.1 1,154 △59.7 (243) － (246) － June 30, 2020 Note: Total comprehensive income for the period: Three months ended June 30, 2021 ¥21,323 million (416.7%) Three months ended June 30, 2020 ¥4,126 million (－%) Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses from Revenue. Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2021 50.56 50.55 Three months ended June 30, 2020 (0.71) (0.71) (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners Equity attributable to owners of the parent company of the parent company ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2021 1,160,433 561,523 561,420 48.4 As of March 31, 2021 1,161,314 552,949 550,924 47.4 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year End Year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 － 31.00 － 31.00 62.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 － Year ending March 31, 2022 31.00 － 31.00 62.00 （Forecast） Note: Changes from the latest announced forecasts: None 3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (%: Change from same period previous year) Profit from Profit Profit for Profit for the year Basic earnings Revenue Business profit operating attributable to owners activities before tax the period of the parent company per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen For the year ending 1,150,000 15.5 75,000 21.7 70,000 46.9 67,000 49.1 48,000 54.9 48,000 55.2 138.73 March 31, 2022 Note: Changes from the latest announced forecasts: Yes ※Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting from changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, or changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Changes in accounting policies other than the changes above: None Changes in accounting estimates: Yes For details, please refer to "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Changes in Accounting Estimates." Number of shares outstanding Issued shares (including treasury shares): Treasury shares: Average number of shares: (share) As of June 30, 2021 399,634,778 As of March 31, 2021 399,634,778 As of June 30, 2021 53,646,025 As of March 31, 2021 53,655,825 Three months ended 345,984,340 Three months ended 345,944,841 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ※This report is not reviewed by certified public accountants nor auditors. ※Explanation of appropriate use of forecast and other special items (Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements) This report includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's view from the information available at the time of the announcement. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect Epson include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the ability of Epson to continue to timely introduce new products and services in markets, consumption trends, competition, technology trends, and exchange rate fluctuations. Assumptions for the forecasts and warnings for users of the forecasts are available on "Qualitative Information Regarding the Consolidated Financial Outlook."

U.S. dollar amounts are presented for the convenience of the readers. This translation should not be construed to imply that the yen amounts actually represent, or have been or could be converted into, equivalent amounts in U.S. dollars. The exchange rate of ¥110.575 = U.S.$1 at the end of the reporting period has been used for the purpose of presentation. The exchange rate of ¥110.575 = U.S.$1 at the end of the reporting period has been used for the purpose of presentation. Operating Performance Highlights and Financial Condition Overview of the Fiscal 2021 First Quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2021) The global economy as a whole sprang back more robustly than anticipated during the quarter thanks to the waning impact of the pandemic, the rising rate of vaccinations, and added stimulus in the U.S. The situation remained grim in India, Southeast Asia and Latin America, where lockdowns and other restrictions on economic activity were tightened due to the resurgent pandemic, but the recovery in the U.S. and China continued apace. Japan and Europe, held back to some extent by the renewed upturn in infections, saw a slower but steady recovery. The upswell in demand from the global recovery has put increasingly severe pressure on the supply chain, including marine transport shipment delays from container shortages and port congestions as well as a growing shortfall in semiconductors and other electronic components. The surge in freight rates and parts prices from the lopsided supply/demand balance has been a key factor behind the rise in transport and manufacturing costs and should continue to be closely watched. The average exchange rates of the yen against the U.S. dollar and of the yen against the euro during the first quarter of the fiscal year were ¥109.46 and ¥131.91, respectively. This represents a 2% depreciation in the value of the yen against the dollar and a 11% depreciation in the value of the yen against the euro, year on year. The yen also weakened against the currencies of some emerging countries, in places such as China and Latin America. Given this environment, revenue strengthened 46.0% year on year to ¥282.1 billion, rebounding strongly from the pandemic-hit results of the previous year despite the lingering impact of supply troubles from logistical delays and the electronic components shortage. Business profit rose 455.3% to ¥24.2 billion as higher manufacturing costs from surging freight fares and component prices were more than offset by hikes in sales prices from greater home printing demand, reductions in advertising and sales promotion costs, and positive foreign exchange effects. Profit from operating activities was ¥23.6 billion, up 1,052.2% year on year. Profit before tax was ¥23.4 billion, up 1,932.6% year on year. And profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company was ¥17.4 billion (compared to a ¥0.2 billion loss in the same period last year). A breakdown of the financial results in each reporting segment is provided below. The segment breakdown has been changed to conform with the Epson 25 Renewed Corporate Vision beginning with the first quarter. The new segments are Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related & Wearables. Printing Solutions Segment Revenue in the home and office printing business grew markedly. High-capacity ink tank printers and ink cartridge printers, though afflicted by ongoing supply constraints from parts procurement difficulties and shipment delays, generated impressive sales growth from sustained home printing demand in developed countries and a steep improvement in demand in emerging countries over last year's pandemic-hit results. Consumables revenue fell from the previous year, when sales were boosted sharply by extra demand. This contrasts with an upturn in serial impact dot matrix printer revenue, which had been damaged last year by a slump in emerging countries sales. The commercial and industrial printing business enjoyed substantial revenue growth. Large-format inkjet printers had suffered last year due to lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, which had deferred 1 sales activity and product installations and damaged print demand for store posters and other items, but turned around this year with the launch of new models and renewed consumables demand in Europe and the Americas. POS printers benefited from increased demand from retailers and restaurants, primarily in Europe and the Americas. Segment profit in the printing solutions segment gained considerably despite the jump in freight fares and other costs, bolstered by sales growth and the positive foreign exchange effects. As a result of the foregoing factors, revenue in the printing solutions segment was ¥192.3 billion, up 43.1% year on year. Segment profit was ¥26.6 billion, up 55.7% year on year. Visual Communications Segment The segment posted buoyant revenue growth over the pandemic-hit results of the previous year as the recovery in the education market and booming home demand easily made up for supply constraints due to parts procurement difficulties. Segment profit in the visual communications segment grew strongly on higher sales, ongoing cost cuts, and the positive foreign exchange effects. As a result of the foregoing factors, revenue in the visual communications segment was ¥40.7 billion, up 72.8% year on year. Segment profit was ¥4.4 billion versus a ¥2.7 billion segment loss in the same period last year. Manufacturing-related & Wearables Segment Manufacturing solutions revenue increased significantly on higher demand and acquisition of new customer contracts in China and resurgent automobile-related demand in the Europe and the U.S. Revenue in the wearable products business grew on the recovery of global demand mainly in North America and demand for movements. The microdevices business recorded substantial revenue growth. Quartz crystal device revenues soared on demand for wireless modules and automotive applications along with a widening range of applications, while semiconductors sale picked up on burgeoning demand both at home and abroad. Profit in the manufacturing-related & wearables segment sharply rose on cost containment in the wearable products business as well as higher sales. As a result of the foregoing factors, revenue in the manufacturing-related and wearables segment was ¥49.5 billion, up 39.5% year on year. Segment profit was ¥5.6 billion, up 419.1% year on year. Adjustments Adjustments to the total profit of reporting segments amounted to negative ¥12.6 billion. (Adjustments in the same period last year were negative ¥11.0 billion.) The main components of the adjustment were basic technology research and development expenses that do not correspond to the reporting segments, and revenue and expenses associated with things such as new businesses and corporate functions. Liquidity and Financial Position Assets, Liabilities, and Equity Total assets at the end of the first quarter were ¥1,160.4 billion, a decrease of ¥0.8 billion from the previous fiscal year end. This decrease was mainly due to a ¥7.6 billion decrease in property, plant and equipment and a ¥5.8 billion increase in inventories. 2 Total liabilities were ¥598.9 billion, down ¥9.4 billion compared to the end of the last fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a ¥4.4 billion decrease in other current liabilities and a ¥2.9 billion decrease in net defined benefit liabilities. The equity attributable to owners of the parent company totaled ¥561.4 billion, a ¥10.4 billion increase compared to the previous fiscal year end. While Epson recorded ¥17.4 billion in profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company and ¥3.8 billion in other comprehensive income, the primary component of which was the remeasurement of the defined benefit plan, there were ¥10.7 billion in dividend payments. Cash Flows Net cash from operating activities during the quarter totaled ¥21.3 billion. The total for the year-ago period was ¥11.8 billion. Whereas Epson recorded a ¥17.4 billion profit for the period, there were negative factors such as a ¥5.3 billion increase in inventories. However, net cash was positively affected by the recording of ¥16.3 billion in depreciation and amortization, ¥5.9 billion in income taxes, and a ¥5.2 billion increase in trade payables. Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥11.5 billion (compared to ¥17.3 billion in the same period last year), mainly because Epson used ¥10.7 billion in the acquisition of property, plant, equipment and purchase of intangible assets. Net cash used in financing activities totaled ¥14.7 billion (compared to ¥10.1 billion in the same period last year), chiefly due to ¥10.7 billion in dividends paid and ¥2.1 billion repayment of lease liabilities. As a result of the foregoing, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter totaled ¥299.5 billion compared to ¥180.6 billion in the same period last year. Qualitative Information Regarding the Consolidated Financial Outlook The financial outlook for the 2021 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is summarized below. The figures in the outlook are based on assumed exchange rates from the second quarter of 108.00 yen to the U.S. dollar and 128.00 yen to the euro. Consolidated Full-Year Financial Outlook FY2020 Previous Outlook Current Outlook Change Result (A) (B) (B - A) Revenue ¥995.9 billion ¥1,070.0 billion ¥1,150.0 billion +¥80.0 billion (+7.5%) Business profit ¥61.6 billion ¥60.0 billion ¥75.0 billion +¥15.0 billion (+25.0%) Profit from operating ¥47.6 billion ¥57.0 billion ¥70.0 billion +¥13.0 billion (+22.8%) activities Profit before tax ¥44.9 billion ¥55.0 billion ¥67.0 billion +¥12.0 billion (+21.8%) Profit for the period ¥30.9 billion ¥38.0 billion ¥48.0 billion +¥10.0 billion (+26.3%) Profit for the year attributable to owners ¥30.9 billion ¥38.0 billion ¥48.0 billion +¥10.0 billion (+26.3%) of the parent company 1 USD = ¥106.01 1 USD = ¥107.00 1 USD = ¥108.00 Exchange rates 1 EUR = ¥123.67 1 EUR = ¥127.00 1 EUR = ¥129.00 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

