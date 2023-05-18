Seiko : Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended MARCH 31, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP) May 9, 2023 Company name: SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION Listing: Tokyo Securities code: 8050 URL: https://www.seiko.co.jp/en/ Representative: Shuji Takahashi, President Inquiries: Shimesu Takizawa, Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +81-3-3563-2111 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 29, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 30, 2023 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 29, 2023 (in Japanese) Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Available Holding of financial results briefing: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts) (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated operating results ( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen March 31, 2023 260,504 9.7 11,233 28.1 11,167 12.4 5,028 (21.6) March 31, 2022 237,382 17.1 8,770 299.7 9,939 - 6,415 84.6 Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 12,576 million [5.9%] For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 11,870 million [9.4%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share profit to total assets profit to net sales Fiscal year ended % % % March 31, 2023 121.86 121.86 4.0 3.3 4.3 March 31, 2022 155.56 155.56 5.5 3.1 3.7 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method 1,224 For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: million For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 898 million (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen March 31, 2023 355,915 131,748 36.5 3,144.81 March 31, 2022 327,533 121,624 36.7 2,911.17 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2023: 129,792 million As of March 31, 2022: 120,067 million (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen March 31, 2023 9,261 (15,535) 10,564 36,209 March 31, 2022 20,358 (9,318) (13,909) 30,738 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Ratio of Payout ratio dividends to dividends First Second Third Fiscal (Consolidated) net assets Total (Total) quarter-endquarter-end quarter-end year-end (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 - 25.00 - 25.00 50.00 2,067 32.1 1.8 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 3,100 61.5 2.5 March 31, 2024 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 38.7 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) ( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Fiscal year ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2024 268,000 2.9 12,000 6.8 12,000 7.5 8,000 59.1 193.84

* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Not Applicable
Newly included: Not applicable Excluded: Not applicable
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations : Applicable
ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : Not applicable
iii) Changes in accounting estimates : Not applicable
iv) Restatement : Not applicable
(Note) Refer to Changes in accounting policies, (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, for detail.
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023 41,404,261 shares / As of March 31, 2022 41,404,261 shares
ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023 132,337 shares / As of March 31, 2022 160,535 shares
iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 41,262,123 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 41,240,659 shares
(Note) For the purpose of calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of period and the average numbers of shares issued during the period, treasury shares held in the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation.
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results ( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit
Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen %
March 31, 2023 15,312 27.1 1,195 - 1,560 - 2,562 (21.3)
March 31, 2022 12,043 6.6 (288) - (473) - 3,257 108.7
Basic earnings Diluted earnings
per share per share
Fiscal year ended Yen Yen
March 31, 2023 62.06 -
March 31, 2022 78.94 -
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share
As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen
March 31, 2023 201,299 57,534 28.6 1,393.32
March 31, 2022 187,644 57,120 30.4 1,384.23
Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2023: 57,534 million As of March 31, 2022: 57,120 million

(Cautionary statements with respect to financial forecast)
The financial forecasts which appear in this report have been prepared based solely on the information which was available to the Company as of the date on which the report was released and the Company does not in any way guarantee the achievement of the forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasted figures due to a number of factors. For assumptions used in the financial forecasts and instructions to use the financial forecasts, refer to (4) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023), 1. Business Results, for detail.

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Results: FY2022 Page 3/24 Contents 1. Business Results (1) Overview 4 (2) Financial Condition 6 (3) Overview of Cash Flows 7 (4) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023) 8 2. Basic Policy on Adoption of Accounting Standards 9 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 10 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 13 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 15 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 17 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 19 (Going concern assumption) 19 (Changes in accounting policies) 19 (Segment information) 20 (Per share information) 23 (Significant subsequent events) 24

SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Results: FY2022 Page 4/24 1. Business Results (1) Overview In the world economy during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, many markets experienced a distinct slowdown due to inflationary concerns against the backdrop of factors such as rising prices primarily due to a concurrent global economic recovery since the previous fiscal year, as well as soaring international commodity prices due to the impact of the situation in Ukraine, and progress in monetary tightening in various countries. In China, although there were supply chain disruptions due to the lockdown under the government's "zero-COVID" policy, the policy was abolished during the fiscal year, and the economy has been on a recovery trend thereafter. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy is on a gradual recovery trend, due to a marked recovery in personal consumption as the impact of the novel coronavirus eased, as well as an expected return of demand from foreign tourists, despite a sense of stagnation caused by the global economic downturn and rising prices. (Millions of yen) FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Variance Variance (a) (b) ① ① - (a) ① - (b) Net sales 202,671 237,382 260,504 57,833 23,122 Operating profit 2,194 8,770 11,233 9,039 2,462 % 1.1% 3.7% 4.3% 3.2pt 0.6pt Ordinary profit 633 9,939 11,167 10,534 1,228 % 0.3% 4.2% 4.3% 4.0pt 0.1pt Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,475 6,415 5,028 1,553 (1,386) % 1.7% 2.7% 1.9% 0.2pt (0.8pt) Exchange rate (v. JPY) USD 106.1 112.4 135.5 29.4 23.1 EUR 123.8 130.6 141.0 17.2 10.4 Amid these circumstances, the Company launched the five-year Eighth Mid-Term Management Plan, "Seiko Milestone 145 = SMILE145," which began in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and proceeded with business development centered on the three newly defined strategic domains of "Emotional Value Solutions Business (EVS Business)," "Devices Solutions Business (DS Business)," and "Systems Solutions Business (SS Business)." In the EVS Business, the Watches Business and WAKO Business for the Japanese market recovered significantly on the back of improved personal consumption. In the Watches Business for overseas markets, net sales also grew in many countries and regions. Although the DS Business continued to increase net sales by steadily capturing favorable demand in the first half of the fiscal year, market conditions deteriorated sharply from the third quarter onward, resulting in a sharp slowdown in net