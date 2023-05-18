Seiko : Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

Shimesu Takizawa, Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 29, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 30, 2023
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 29, 2023 (in Japanese)
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Available
Holding of financial results briefing:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2023
260,504
9.7
11,233
28.1
11,167
12.4
5,028
(21.6)
March 31, 2022
237,382
17.1
8,770
299.7
9,939
-
6,415
84.6
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
12,576
million
[5.9%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
11,870
million
[9.4%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
121.86
121.86
4.0
3.3
4.3
March 31, 2022
155.56
155.56
5.5
3.1
3.7
Reference:
Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
1,224
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
898
million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
355,915
131,748
36.5
3,144.81
March 31, 2022
327,533
121,624
36.7
2,911.17
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2023:
129,792 million
As of March 31, 2022:
120,067 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2023
9,261
(15,535)
10,564
36,209
March 31, 2022
20,358
(9,318)
(13,909)
30,738
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
dividends
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
(Consolidated)
net assets
Total
(Total)
quarter-endquarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022
-
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
2,067
32.1
1.8
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
3,100
61.5
2.5
March 31, 2024
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
38.7
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2024
268,000
2.9
12,000
6.8
12,000
7.5
8,000
59.1
193.84
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Not Applicable
Newly included: Not applicable
Excluded: Not applicable
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations
: Applicable
ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons
: Not applicable
iii) Changes in accounting estimates
: Not applicable
iv) Restatement
: Not applicable
(Note) Refer to Changes in accounting policies, (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, for detail.
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
41,404,261
shares /
As of March 31, 2022
41,404,261
shares
ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
132,337
shares /
As of March 31, 2022
160,535
shares
iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
41,262,123
shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
41,240,659
shares
(Note) For the purpose of calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of period and the average numbers of shares issued during the period, treasury shares held in the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) are included in the treasury shares deducted in the calculation.
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
( Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
15,312
27.1
1,195
-
1,560
-
2,562
(21.3)
March 31, 2022
12,043
6.6
(288)
-
(473)
-
3,257
108.7
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
62.06
-
March 31, 2022
78.94
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
201,299
57,534
28.6
1,393.32
March 31, 2022
187,644
57,120
30.4
1,384.23
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2023:
57,534 million
As of March 31, 2022:
57,120 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
(Cautionary statements with respect to financial forecast)
The financial forecasts which appear in this report have been prepared based solely on the information which was available to the Company as of the date on which the report was released and the Company does not in any way guarantee the achievement of the forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasted figures due to a number of factors. For assumptions used in the financial forecasts and instructions to use the financial forecasts, refer to (4) Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023), 1. Business Results, for detail.
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results: FY2022
Page 3/24
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results: FY2022
Page 4/24
1. Business Results
(1) Overview
In the world economy during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, many markets experienced a distinct slowdown due to inflationary concerns against the backdrop of factors such as rising prices primarily due to a concurrent global economic recovery since the previous fiscal year, as well as soaring international commodity prices due to the impact of the situation in Ukraine, and progress in monetary tightening in various countries. In China, although there were supply chain disruptions due to the lockdown under the government's "zero-COVID" policy, the policy was abolished during the fiscal year, and the economy has been on a recovery trend thereafter. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy is on a gradual recovery trend, due to a marked recovery in personal consumption as the impact of the novel coronavirus eased, as well as an expected return of demand from foreign tourists, despite a sense of stagnation caused by the global economic downturn and rising prices.
(Millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Variance
Variance
(a)
(b)
①
① - (a)
① - (b)
Net sales
202,671
237,382
260,504
57,833
23,122
Operating profit
2,194
8,770
11,233
9,039
2,462
%
1.1%
3.7%
4.3%
3.2pt
0.6pt
Ordinary profit
633
9,939
11,167
10,534
1,228
%
0.3%
4.2%
4.3%
4.0pt
0.1pt
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,475
6,415
5,028
1,553
(1,386)
%
1.7%
2.7%
1.9%
0.2pt
(0.8pt)
Exchange rate (v. JPY)
USD
106.1
112.4
135.5
29.4
23.1
EUR
123.8
130.6
141.0
17.2
10.4
Amid these circumstances, the Company launched the five-year Eighth Mid-Term Management Plan, "Seiko Milestone 145 = SMILE145," which began in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and proceeded with business development centered on the three newly defined strategic domains of "Emotional Value Solutions Business (EVS Business)," "Devices Solutions Business (DS Business)," and "Systems Solutions Business (SS Business)."
In the EVS Business, the Watches Business and WAKO Business for the Japanese market recovered significantly on the back of improved personal consumption. In the Watches Business for overseas markets, net sales also grew in many countries and regions. Although the DS Business continued to increase net sales by steadily capturing favorable demand in the first half of the fiscal year, market conditions deteriorated sharply from the third quarter onward, resulting in a sharp slowdown in net
SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results: FY2022
Page 5/24
sales, especially for devices for consumer products. In the SS Business, net sales exceeded those of the previous fiscal year, thanks to successful efforts to diversify business and expand the stock business. As a result, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Group reported consolidated net sales of 260.5 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.
On an overall consolidated basis, domestic net sales came to 132.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 6.6%), and overseas net sales were 127.8 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 13.2%). Overseas net sales comprised 49.1% of net sales overall.
Advertising and promotion expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by approximately 15% from the previous fiscal year. Although labor costs and other selling, general and administrative expenses also increased year on year, operating profit improved by 2.4 billion yen year on year to 11.2 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 28.1%), as a result of an increase in net sales. Non-operating income and expenses were generally even, and ordinary profit increased by 1.2 billion yen year on year to 11.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 12.4%). Profit attributable to owners of parent was 5.0 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 21.6%), as a result of posting 0.2 billion yen in gain on sale of non-current assets as extraordinary income, 1.7 billion yen in extraordinary losses mainly due to loss on sale of investment securities, and a 1.2 billion yen increase in income taxes - deferred from the previous fiscal year.
The average exchange rates for the current fiscal year were 135.5 yen to 1 US dollar and 141.0 yen to 1 euro.
Results by Segment
Results for each segment are as follows:
To realize the Group 10-year vision, the Company has established three strategic domains (the Emotional Value Solutions domain, the Devices Solutions domain, and the Systems Solutions domain) based on the solutions it provides, and formulated and implemented strategies for each domain under the Eighth Mid-Term Management Plan, "SMILE145." Accordingly, reported segments have been changed from "Watches Business," "Electronic Devices Business," and "Systems Solutions Business" to the three strategic domains, "Emotional Value Solutions Business," "Devices Solutions Business," and "Systems Solutions Business." The previous Watches Business and some of the businesses included in the previous Electronic Devices Business, together with the Time Creation Business and WAKO Business in the Time Creation, WAKO and other Businesses, make up the Emotional Value Solutions Business. The Devices Solutions Business consists of the businesses previously in the Electronic Devices Business, other than those that have been changed to the Emotional Value Solutions Business. There are no changes from the previous business in the Systems Solutions Business.
a. Emotional Value Solutions Business (EVS Business)
Net sales in the EVS Business came to 170.7 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 19.9 billion
