FY23 Consolidated Results

(from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

May 15, 2024

  1. Consolidated Results FY23
  2. Financial Forecast for FY24
  3. Initiatives in the Next 3 years of SMILE 145

Consolidated P/L for FY23

Breakdown of Year-on-Year Change

*Extraordinary income/losses are the amounts recorded for the current period

（Billions of yen）

FY22

FY23

Variance

Net Sales： y/y

+16.3

Actual

Actual

Amt.

%

（Exchange rate fluctuations

c. +9.2)

Operating Profit： y/y

+3.5

Net Sales

260.5

276.8

+6.3%

（Exchange rate fluctuations

c. +2.9）

Impact of increase in Net sales

+7.2

Gross Profit

111.7

122.6

+10.8

+9.7%

Impact of improved GP%

+3.6

%

42.9%

44.3%

Increase in SG&A expenses

-7.3

Operating Profit

11.2

14.7

+31.2%

Ordinary Profit： y/y

+4.7

%

4.3%

5.3%

+1.0pt

Increase in Operating profit

+3.5

Ordinary Profit

11.1

15.8

+42.3%

Increase in Foreign exchange gains

+0.3

Other

+0.8

%

4.3%

5.7%

+1.4pt

Extraordinary Income/Losses:

-0.7

Income before

9.6

15.1

+5.4

+56.9%

Extraordinary Income

1.5

income taxes

Profit attributable

5.0

10.0

+99.9%

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1.2

to owers of parent

Other

0.3

%

1.9%

3.6%

+1.7pt

Extraordinary Losses

2.3

Exchange Rates USD

135.5

144.7

+9.2

+6.8%

Business restructuring expenses

1.0

(JPY)

EUR

141.0

156.8

+15.8

+11.2%

Impairment losses

0.8

Information security expenses

0.4

Analyses of Changes in Operating Profit for FY23

Profit rose 10.8 billion yen due to increased net sales and an improved GP ratio. SG&A Expenses rose 7.3 billion yen. As a result, operating profit increased by 3.5 billion yen.

（Billions of yen）

Impact of

increase

in Net sales

FY22

Operating

Profit

Impact of

improved GP%

Increase in

Increase in

etc.

labor expenses

advertising

Increase in

Expenses

other

SG&A expenses FY23

Operating

Profit

Exchange rate

fluctuations

c. - 2.2

Exchange rate

fluctuations

c. + 2.9

Net Sales & Operating Profit by Segment for FY23

Net Sales

Operating Profit

(Composition ratio)

（Billions of yen）

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Variance

Variance

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

Watches

144.2

160.0

11.1

15.6

Emotional

(55%)

(58%)

Value

Others/adj.

26.5

28.2

+1.7

0.4

1.6

+1.1

Solutions

(10%)

(10%)

Sub Total

170.7

188.3

11.5

17.2

Devices Solutions

64.5

58.3

5.0

2.1

(25%)

(21%)

Systems Solutions

36.6

40.4

4.3

4.7

(14%)

(15%)

Sub Total

271.9

287.2

+15.2

21.0

24.0

+3.0

Others

1.1

1.2

+0.0

0.1

0.2

+0.0

(0%)

(0%)

Cons. adj.

-12.5

-11.6

+0.9

-9.9

-9.5

+0.3

(-5%)

(-4%)

Cons. Total

260.5

276.8

+16.3

11.2

14.7

+3.5

Watches Business: Significant increases in both net sales and operating profit

EVS: Significant increases in both net sales and operating profit

DS: Decreases in both net sales and operating profit

SS: Steady growth

EVS Domain

  • Achieved increases in net sales and operating profit due to significant net sales growth in the Watches
    Business and WAKO Business for the domestic market

4Q (Jan. - Mar.)

(Billions of yen)

Full Year (Apr. - Mar.)

(Billions of yen)

Net Sales

188.3

Operating Profit

170.7

45.7

150.8

40.2

41.2

17.2

1.2

2.1

11.5

0.5

8.2

0

0

0

0

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY21

FY22

FY23

OP Margin

5.4%

1.4%

2.8%

5.5%

6.8%

9.2%

Watches Business

Completed

■ In Japan, net sales grew significantly year on year against the background of a recovery in

Watches

personal consumption and demand from inbound tourists.

■ Overseas, net sales increased year on year as Seiko Presage and Seiko 5 Sports, etc. grew.

Movements

■ In the watch movements business, net sales remained roughly the same as those of the

previous year, despite the impact of the sluggish Chinese economy.

4Q (Jan. - Mar.)

(Billions of yen)

Full Year (Apr. - Mar.)

(Billions of yen)

Net Sales

160.0

Operating Profit

144.2

125.7

37.8

33.3

33.9

15.6

11.1

1.7

0.7

7.6

0.3

0

0

0

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY21

FY22

FY23

OP Margin

5.3%

1.2%

1.9%

6.1%

7.7%

9.8%

0

Watches Business Completed Watches Net Sales Growth by Region

＋25% ＋15% ＋5% -5%-15%-25%

＋20%

＋10%

0

-10%

8

4Q(Jan. - Mar.)

FY23 vs FY22

※Local currency basis

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Others

Full Year(Apr. - Mar.)

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Others

Status of sales by overseas region

■ Americas

GS sales were sluggish due to a stagnating high-end market.

■ Europe

As in North America, GS sales were sluggish. However, Seiko GB performed favorably, resulting in an overall year-on-year increase.

■ Asia and Others

Net sales continued to increase in Australia, India and the Middle East, etc. Continued transformation of business model in the sluggish Chinese market.

Watches Business GS & GB Net Sales

GS & GB Net Sales Growth

■ Net sales for both GB and GSrose significantly in Japan for the full year. Overseas, GSnet sales declined from the previous year on a local currency basis.

Ratio of GB to Net Sales

In Japan, the ratio of GBto net sales rose by 5% year on year. Overseas, the ratio was in line with that of the previous year.

＋40%

＋20%

0

-20%

＋40%

＋20%

0

-20%

4Q (Jan. - Mar.)

GB

GS

※Local currency basis

JapanOverseas

Full Year (Apr. - Mar.)

JapanOverseas

FY21

FY22

FY23

Japan c. 60

％ c. 70 ％ c.75

Overseas c. 65

％ c. 75 ％ c.75

GB （Global Brands）

Grand Seiko (GS)

Seiko Prospex

Seiko Astron

Seiko Presage

King Seiko

Seiko 5 Sports

